This Security Door Is The Opposite Of Secure
"My apartment building manager told me they had secured a door on the stairwell. It's easily unlockable."
Whale research is difficult, but a conservation organization is trying to make it a bit easier with drones.
"We ran outside and lunged at them, which made them scurry. Max didn't seem phased at all."
As one of the northernmost settlements on earth, the Norwegian hamlet of Longyearbyen has become a magnet for adventurous souls looking to start a new life. But when an unsettling crime happened, it brought home a harsh reality: in the modern world, trouble always finds you.
Dotted around Taiwan lie the remains of abandoned bunkers originally built to repel an invasion from China, during a period in the island's history when it was under martial law and fear of a Chinese attack was a part of daily life.
He wrote "SOS" in the snow and traced the letters in ashes. Tyson Steele knew it was his best bet for help.
The White House tweeted out this photo last night, declaring "First snow of the year!" The tweet confused a lot of people, to say the least, largely because it didn't snow at all in Washington, D.C. yesterday. In fact, it reached 70 degrees on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The story of El Salvador's gang problem is a study in shortsighted thinking and Donald Trump's policies threaten to make a bad situation even worse.
YouTube's celebrity culture and community dynamics play a major role in the amplification of far-right content.
YouTubers unbox a $10,000 pencil and test it out. Was it worth it?
Now *that's* an exit.
After leaving fundamentalism, Eve Ettinger grapples with the loaded theological heritage of evangelical personal finance teachings.
As goalkeeper Elliott Justham rushed out of his area to stop a play, his clearance went straight to Notts County player Michael Doyle who dispatched the ball straight into the goal, from just inside the half-line.
American history textbooks can differ across the country, in ways that are shaded by partisan politics.
"We fish our local rivers around our hometown but at the moment the drought is the worst ever recorded. So many holes have dried up. This hole you see in the video is usually over my head, but because of how bad this drought is it was only ankle deep! We ended up transferring this beautiful native fish to a deeper hole for it to have a better chance of surviving."
The restaurant industry will haunt your dreams.
"This happened with a few friends as we were leaving downtown. The other driver was charged with drunk driving."
It's surprisingly hard to say what makes crime go up or down.
What the fight against AIDS can tell us about the fight against opioids.
The coming-of-age Norwegian drama is coming to Netflix on January 31.
In the 1980s, no American city was complete without one of these glitzy museums full of IMAX movie theaters, planetariums and Tesla coils.
The Canadian system, also called Medicare, guarantees coverage to every resident north of the 49th parallel.
Jake Berman spent more than 300 hours making his own subway map because he didn't like the MTA's. Now the MTA says he can't sell it.
Native to China's Yangtze River, these fish grew 23 feet in length, but haven't been spotted since 2003.
How Donald Trump rode to power by parroting other people's fringe ideas, got himself impeached for it — and might prevail anyway.
While on break for the holidays, high school students from Michigan built the world's tallest toilet paper pyramid — at 16 feet 3 inches and 5/8ths of an inch.
For weeks Australian cities have been experiencing air pollution worse than Beijing's. This is harming far more people than the actual fires.
Inside the making of the 'New Woman's Survival Catalog', a sprawling look at the second-wave feminist movement.
The old adage 'you get what you pay for' has never been more real in this demonstration of cheap paint versus a professional job.
Algorithms have led to filter bubbles and fueled polarization. It's time to bring back the tech for a shared reality.
As a teenager, he went to prison for selling ecstasy, but now his MDMA research is debunking the bad science that got him there.
It's what you always feared what would happen when you're on a ride like this — a whole seat falling off while the ride is in motion — but in this case, it actually happened.
Paying minimum wage workers $1 more per hour might save lives, according to new research. The increases appear to have the largest effect when unemployment is high.
2019 was a very hot year, with global average temperatures the second highest on record, by less than one-tenth of a degree Fahrenheit behind 2016.
Social media influencer Tavo Betancourt gets exposed for cheating on a Super Mario Bros. speed run.
We are a social species, but we are also autonomous beings who enjoy exercising free will and independent choice.
John Mulaney's children's special on Netflix manages to nail the social isolation that comes when kids are too choosy with what they eat.
Like Alfred Hitchcock's "Rope," "1917" utilizes a number of tricks to fool the viewer into thinking the film is one continuous long take.
Seeing all of these plucky female touchstones in one Insta post stoked already-swirling comparisons between the two works.
The automobile industry will look a lot like the airline industry if manufacturers don't rethink their offerings. Enter the un-car.
Only 12 goalies have ever scored a goal in the NHL, and Rinne is the first since 2013.
Facing a future of fire, drought and rising oceans, Australians will have to weigh the choice between getting out early or staying to fight.
Unconventional Sunday services, the perils of making the world's finest fabric and more best photos of the week.
A visualization of the major events on planet Earth during its 4-billion-year history.
