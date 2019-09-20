Security Camera Captures The Horrifying Moment A Colorado Wildfire Swept Through A House
A Colorado homeowner captured dramatic footage of a wildfire sweeping past her home. "I don't know if my home is still there," she tweeted.
A Colorado homeowner captured dramatic footage of a wildfire sweeping past her home. "I don't know if my home is still there," she tweeted.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
A Colorado homeowner captured dramatic footage of a wildfire sweeping past her home. "I don't know if my home is still there," she tweeted.
Remembering some of the people in the public eye who died this year.
Bob Bergen wasn't playing around when he auditioned as Porky Pig for "Space Jam."
We're not in the business of kink shaming, but this collection of images perhaps shouldn't pique anything.
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
Norm McDonald's show used to have a running gag where he'd ask guests where they got their ideas from, which usually left people speechless. The late, great Bill Hicks answered it better than anyone.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 albums, books, songs, TV shows and movies. You're welcome.
People are being urged not to post pictures of negative COVID lateral flow tests on social media because criminals are using them to make fake passes.
It's something we never want to think about when we're up in the air, but how far can an airplane go on just one engine?
Britain's Prince Andrew is facing scrutiny after Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction for helping to lure teenage girls for abuse by financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Is it worth six figures to drive a base car with a PDK?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Americans give their tongues a roller coaster ride with this trip through world breakfast cuisines. Do they have any idea where the food they are eating comes from?
A handful of articles for the end of 2021.
Out in Oakhurst, CA, this 4-year-old overcame his fear of garbage trucks and started greeting the driver whenever he came for a pickup. Naturally the driver noticed and gave him a special gift.
This week, we've got a person who wants three weeks off from a new job to get a tattoo, someone who refuses to tell anyone what they want for Christmas and more.
The feminine urge to document the most influential memes of the year.
Want some Cajun flavor in your weeknight meals? This "Slap Ya Mama" seasoning comes highly-rated with thousands of reviews.
Pawel Teclaf made a game-losing move at the World Blitz Chess Championship and his reaction was priceless.
Elizabeth Holmes swindled millions of dollars from gullible Silicon Valley venture capitalists with a false promise about Theranos's blood testing abilities. Here's the reality of the technology.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
You've just got to feel bad for this kid, but thankfully someone recorded it slow-motion.
Privacy groups sounded alarms about the coin-sized location-tracking devices when they were introduced. Now people are concerned those fears are being realized.
Made from sustainably recycled fleece, this half zip pullover from Wellen is exactly what we need for transitional weather and building up layers for when the chills come.
Experts say the US has a ways to go to get through the Omicron surge. Here, STAT outlines what Omicron is already teaching us as this phase of the pandemic plays out.
Elon Musk and other so-called visionaries claim we'll soon have autonomous self-driving cars. Everyone needs to take a reality check and realize it's never going to happen.
If we could have our cat float around in a protective egg next to us all day, we absolutely would.
A Michigan school teacher experienced every traveler's worst nightmare when she tested positive for COVID-19 mid-flight and quarantined in the airplane bathroom for five hours.
Eminem opened a restaurant in Detroit. We checked it out.
We've collected a handful of the best ways to spend those sweet, sweet gift cards in the new year.
Michael Osterholm, the Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, has a hard dose of reality for people who think coronavirus is going away anytime soon.
The Maverick Lariat FX4 is nice, but the base model shines.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 albums. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 songs. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 TV shows. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 books. You're welcome.
Borrowers welcomed the COVID-19 loan freeze and benefited financially.
YouTuber and musician Johnathan Young does a spectacular job putting a heavy metal vibe on the Celine Dion classic.
Everybody gangsta until the Da Bomb sauce hits.
For the first time, more than half our top 10 is fully electric.
"House of Gucci" and "The Last Duel" showed the veteran director's still got it, but not always.
The BBC once called Dagestan "the most dangerous place in Europe." This kid decided to hitchhike across the country and see for himself.
Despite the pandemic calling significant attention to the gap between those with and without broadband, frequently called the digital divide, it remains firmly entrenched.
Affected Model S units could see front trunks fail to latch
We know you've seen a fair share of wacky vehicle modifications but trust us when we say this one's from the future.
Focusing on perfection — extreme weight loss? a six pack? — might be stopping you from even starting to do something good for your body.
Heading into 2022, the 10 wealthiest individuals in the world are all worth more than $100 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.