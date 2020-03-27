'Stunningly, Outrageously Weird': This Bonkers History Of The Seattle Mariners Will Fill The Sports Void In Your Life
Jon Bois and Alex Rubenstein's YouTube history of the Mariners gets off to a roaring start — "with 140 acts of arson."
A very useful PSA for shopping safely during the coronavirus pandemic.
The diver went to the hospital for a 8-centimeter laceration, but was otherwise okay — though likely now possessing a healthy fear of tiger sharks.
Rebecca shares some important pointers to know while grocery shopping during the coronavirus outbreak.
It's almost mind-blowing how detailed the rendering of these are.
Using satellite imagery and a little ingenuity, a determined gamer is working on building a virtual land modeled exactly on the Earth.
Sometimes in life you just need your sibling to give you a little nudge.
Economists have done the math.
All the internet can talk about is coronavirus, which means there are lots of memes about it. Here are some of the funniest.
Sometimes in life you just need your sibling to give you a little nudge.
Out of Spec Motoring got its hands on a Tesla Model 3 that had early access software and posted footage of new Autopilot software put to the test.
The coronavirus pandemic has had an unprecedented effect on the global economy.
The coronavirus isn't a reason to put climate policy on hold. It's a warning of the calamities ahead.
"I'm probably gonna fire Fauci on Good Friday… they'll call it Great Friday, for Trump."
Roughly 27.5 million Americans — 8.5 percent of the population — don't have health insurance based on the latest government figures.
Americans in their 20s and 30s — no matter how healthy and invincible they feel — need to understand how dangerous this virus can be, writes a doctor in New York City.
Hair getting shaggy in quarantine? Wondering if you could cut your own hair? Don't let coronavirus ruin your buzz(cut)! Take matters into your own hands and learn from a pro.
Self-taught photographer William Eggleston's vivid images of mundane scenes arrived at MoMA at a time when the only photographs considered to be art were in black and white.
Never has remote work been in such high demand. Uplevel your skills with incredible deals on 20 training course bundles.
When vos Savant politely responded to a reader's inquiry on the Monty Hall Problem, a then-relatively-unknown probability puzzle, she never could've imagined what would unfold: though her answer was correct, she received over 10,000 letters, many from noted scholars and Ph.Ds, informing her that she was a hare-brained idiot.
Meet Deion Broxton of NBC's Montana affiliate KVTM — you'll almost certainly see his face dozens of times in coming years as the perfect side-eye reaction gif.
Tracing the path of a pandemic.
Around the world, more than 40 teams are working on a vaccine for COVID-19. We followed one doctor in the most urgent quest of his life
Sometimes to launch a boat you must lose a car in the process too.
FiveThirtyEight is surveying experts weekly to ask about the trajectory of the COVID-19 virus and for each expert's prediction of three different scenarios: the most likely, the best case and the worst case.
We feel the world has changed, and it has. We know this is temporary, but it doesn't feel that way, and we realize things will be different.
Let's really hope life doesn't imitate art in this instance.
States and cities around the country have decided to pause evictions and utility shutoffs during the coronavirus pandemic. But if you're at risk of being evicted, a moratorium may be only a temporary protection.
The majority of new cars are white, grey, black and/or tan. Why has factory car paint become so drab?
A quaint family-owned company that's found itself at the center of stockpiling and price-gouging.
You know what they always say: Keep your chain clean, kid. This lubricant will keep everything riding smoothly as you stay active while gyms are shut down.
A YouTuber purchased the most expensive street legal bike on Amazon for $2,495 and gave it a test drive.
Why do famous architects continue to work with corrupt authoritarians and pernicious corporations?
The CDC fumbled its communication with public health officials and underestimated the threat of the coronavirus even as it gained a foothold in the United States, according to hundreds of pages of documents ProPublica obtained.
Who needs a human to play with when you can amuse yourself with a leash and a chair?
After a hospital put out a call for protective gear, three friends developed a product in a few days. Their design is now being manufactured by Ford.
Johnson has mild symptoms and will self-isolate in Downing Street.
Keep quarantining. You're doing great. We love you.
We appreciate good design, but ugly cars are even more entertaining. Here are 30 of the ugliest cars ever made.
The coronavirus outbreak may last for a year or two, but some elements of pre-pandemic life will likely be won back in the meantime.
If this is real, this is brilliantly devious.
Utica Club was the first beer that was sold when Prohibition ended in 1933. Imagine how good it must have tasted that night. Which is funny, because online reviews for the cheap lager describe it as tasting like crap. Regardless, they sure knew their demographic.
The new rules for recreating safely and responsibly during a pandemic.
The engineers over at Garage 54 have done some wacky stuff with cars in the past. This week's challenge includes making a quiet exhaust system.
Celebrity chef José Andrés is focused on feeding Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Here's how he plans to do it.
Glimpses of our new reality as billions of people stay home.
The infamous Corrupted Blood incident in the MMORPG helped scientists understand human behavior during a pandemic
For a limited time, Amazon is discounting select Samsung micro SD cards by up to 26 percent. If your Switch storage is starting to get a bit tight, now's the time to buy.
Joe Exotic's country music videos, while low-budget (visually, they are evocative of amateur porn) are nevertheless compelling — and I believe, worth analyzing — from an aesthetic perspective.
Follow a photographer's journey from a remote island in the South Atlantic to a world paused by pandemic.
"Eight years it took me to catch this moment!"
The country has not widely tested. Its people are going about their lives, even crowding into clubs that had previous outbreaks. But now Japan is warning of the risk of rampant infection.
"10 to 15 percent of the staff is out [sick with COVID]… [Our respiratory therapists are] dropping like flies. Normally I would have five on during a shift. I have two today, at the exact time I have more patients on ventilators than before."