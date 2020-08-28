This Video Of A Seagull Swallowing A Rabbit Whole Was, Um, Unexpected
Yes, you read that right — it was a whole rabbit it swallowed, not a fish.
When Tom Cruise commits to be in a movie, he gives it his 110%.
We're not awwwing, you're awwwing.
"No one really uses typewriters anymore so why not find alternative uses for them?" says James Cook, an artist with a unique tool.
Kraig Adams takes an extraordinarily peaceful walk in the woods.
This couple in Marton, New Zealand got a little help from their friends The Beatles in their inspiration to build a yellow submarine-themed tiny house.
We could watch this all day.
For those of us living with severe mental illness, the world is full of cages.
Mysterious lake the size of five football fields has formed inside Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano, and a new study found it holds some of the world's hottest water at 180 degrees. Why is it so hot?
Don't let the BBC's "Your Home In Their Hands" anywhere near your home.
Is the goal to "remain connected" to co-workers (and potential co-workers), or just more rise-and-grind bullshit that curtails our free time even further?
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
We're not sure how he pulled this off but we can't stop watching.
On the 57th anniversary of the historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, thousands gathered to demand social justice.
Most university scientists make honest efforts to uphold the integrity of their respective disciplines, but only the most courageous and committed can withstand the unrelenting pressures of careerism.
As much as $32 million can be on the line when workers at Delta Technical Operations in Atlanta fix airplanes.
I was ambivalent about bringing a child into a burning world. Now she's here and it's even scarier than I could have imagined.
We found discriminatory ads can still appear, despite Facebook's efforts
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
One person was shot and killed in Portland, Oregon, as a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets of the city that has become a flashpoint in the national unrest since George Floyd was killed.
Hamilton, just two wins away from equalling Michael Schumacher's record, paid tribute to Boseman after a dominating victory at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.
The DarkSide operators are just the latest group to adopt a veneer of professionalism — while at the same time escalating the consequences of their attacks.
The symmetry and repetitiveness of buildings, and more best photos of the week.
Aleksandra Mizielińska and Daniel Mizieliński have created a book of highly stylized maps that reject rigidity, and truly celebrate the artistic side of cartography.
Keanu Reeves has been a movie star for more than 30 years, but it seems like only recently that journalists and critics have come to acknowledge the significance of his onscreen achievements.
There are some clear cultural differences between Wakanda and America.
It's been 20 years since "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2" launched, and we're being treated to modernization of the first two games very soon.
This is a story about frustration, about watching the West burn when you fully understand why it's burning — and understand why it did not need to be this bad.
The actor played revolutionary characters who made both Hollywood and American history—all while quietly undergoing treatment for the cancer that took his life at age 43.
We all would love to live next door to this dog.
Neuroscientist Bethann McLaughlin made headlines last month for posing on Twitter as an Indigenous professor she later said died of COVID. It was the culmination of a trail of abuse that has shaken a movement.
Pizza Huts may go out of business, but they never really go away.
Bill and Ted are back, dudes! Here's what the reviews are saying.
Why is Boseman the go-to actor to play icons like Black Panther or Jackie Robinson?
Jimmy Fallon set up a booth at the "Tonight Show" where "Black Panther" fans can "thank" the movie's star Chadwick Boseman for making their favorite film. Little did they know he could hear every word, because he was right there.
After being delayed for two years, the X-Men horror spinoff "The New Mutants" is finally getting a theatrical release this week. Is the movie worth the wait, or do we have another "Dark Phoenix" disaster on our hands?
Located on the bayfront of Singapore.
A 4-year-old girl was swept away by strong currents in the Gulf of Corinth in Greece before being rescued by a ferry ship.
Testing wastewater from dorms could be an effective technique along with individual testing and contact tracing
Chadwick Boseman, star of "Black Panther," has died at 43, after a four year battle with colon cancer.
But sometimes the best covers are the ones we are least expecting.
Smile! Amazon is featuring some big discounts on electric brushes, whitening lights and strips from Fairywill today.
Yale students in Barbados. Michigan students in Brooklyn. Berkeley students in Las Vegas? Off-campus housing is way off-campus now.
Who gets the most screen time on the longest-running live-action comedy series in American television history?
The watermelon burger is neither fruit nor meat patty, it's mostly just the most divisive trendy food of 2020
The rapidly increasing accessibility of the technology raises new concerns about its abuse.
The "Black Panther" star's story about two little kids with terminal cancer takes on new resonance after his death.
MGM Resorts International said Friday it is sending separation letters to 18,000 U.S. employees who were furloughed during the coronavirus pandemic, making their job cuts permanent for now.
At Earther, we've been following the historic extent of ice melt in the Arctic this summer pretty closely. But not as closely as Gunnar Spreen and his research team, who are literally following the ice.
One of the most viral moments of the final night of the RNC came from the First Lady of the United States and her abrupt change of facial expressions after greeting Ivanka Trump.
