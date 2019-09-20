Seagull Loves A Co-Op Sandwich But Doesn't Like Paying For It
In Aberdeen, Scotland, one clever seagull casually walked in the local co-op, picked out a sandwich and left without ringing it up.
In Aberdeen, Scotland, one clever seagull casually walked in the local co-op, picked out a sandwich and left without ringing it up.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The strange fate of a group of skiers in the Ural Mountains has generated endless speculation.
David Litt, former speechwriter of Obama, turned the tables on Newsmax anchor Rob Finnerty during an interview on Monday that was initially supposed to be about Elon Musk's hosting of "SNL."
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
This Tibetan Mastiff seems more like a cuddly bear than a dog.
Chipotle's contempt for the lives of its workers is appalling, even by fast-food standards. But there's finally some good news: New York City is suing the fast-casual chain for nearly half a billion dollars, for 600,000 separate violations of workers' rights.
Why are cats always knocking things off tables? Here's the psychology behind this annoying behavior, and how to try and curb it.
The "Venom" sequel will arrive in theaters on September 24.
Rogen said in a new interview that he has not worked with Franco since the sexual misconduct allegations against Franco came out, and that he has no plans to work with him in the future.
As much as the programs themselves are part of Americans' nightly rituals, the late night talk show set has become an iconic — and predictable — fixture in television.
A fountain of boiling water started gushing from the ground in St. Petersburg, Russia, after a pipe burst.
The documentary about Madonna, "Truth Or Dare," was unlike anything that had come before it. Its participants reflect on the project 30 years later.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
In the latest episode of "Last Week Tonight," Oliver explores the discrimination Black people have long faced for their hair, with the episode being capped by a PSA from Leslie Jones, Uzo Aduba and Craig Robinson.
Ready or not, the world is opening up. Creating a daily rhythm calendar can help you take it all in at your own pace.
In Aberdeen, Scotland, one clever seagull casually walked in the local co-op, picked out a sandwich and left without ringing it up.
Psilocybin and MDMA are poised to be the hottest new therapeutics since Prozac. Universities want in and so does Wall Street. Some worry a push to loosen access could bring unintended consequences.
During a pregame warmup, Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper batted a line drive right into a ball zooming in from the outfield. It's not impossible, but it's a long shot.
The suspect was eventually arrested in Volusia County, Florida, after an almost surreal pursuit.
More than a year into the pandemic, some people prefer to keep wearing their face mask — even outdoors in public
The company I founded in my 20s exploited vulnerable people for profit. I was a merchant of death, and a charlatan.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The toilet on a US Navy nuclear submarine is no ordinary toilet, and there are many procedures that come with using it.
The best job perk? Self-determination.
Whether it's a hike you love, your favorite spot at the beach or a drive out to the countryside — here's a selection of things you should carry with you. They'll help you make your trip easier and stress-free.
Want to gather some security footage without tipping your hand? This clever hidden camera will do the trick.
We're not missing out on the joys of the outdoors this summer — even if we need to be extra careful. We're treating ourselves to new trunks, and we'll be getting our money's worth.
A joint US Navy and Coast Guard team seized thousands of illicit weapons last week after stopping a small ship in the North Arabian Sea, the Navy said in a statement.
An intense video recently went viral showing a driver making a daring escape from an attempted robbery. That crew may have gotten away, but Cash-In-Transit vehicle heists are actually almost a daily occurrence in South Africa.
When we think about animal infestations in the neighborhood, this is not quite what we had in mind.
She was reportedly furious about Bill Gates' dealings with the convicted sex offender.
Here's an early look at the 2022 Oscars field, starting with the upcoming movies the Academy is surely hoping will save the ratings.
We're sure the poor raccoon must be terrified or confused, but we also can't help laughing at this.
Text-based two-factor authentication is no longer foolproof and you should be using an authenticator application because your phone number could easily be compromised.
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
Licensed funeral director and mortician Victor M. Sweeney answers all the burning questions people have about his profession.
The "new" Uffizi gallery is allocating space to artists who have historically been excluded from the canon: women and people of color.
Australian soccer player Ajdin Hrustic made the right adjustment while he was on the floor to lift the ball over the goalkeeper and score a cheeky goal.
Most people know biomedical research is bad for animals. Very few consider the trauma suffered by lab workers.
Our inability to truly conspire is why so many people are struggling today.
Doctor and YouTuber Medlife Crisis explains why the messaging of the vaccine PSA on the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" failed.
The Hydraulic Press channel first make an M&M's donut, then perfect the next one using Skittles.
Rome's first Empress Livia Drusilla has long been demonized as a murderous villainess. But as a new TV drama about her premieres, Daisy Dunn tries to separate fact from fiction.
The Action Lab explains why magnetic force doesn't allow two magnets to stably orbit around each other.
The Netflix game show's set decorator tells all about those kitschy, gorgeous rooms.
The film adaptation of Walter Dean Myers' "Monster" starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. and A$AP Rocky explores how rare it is for Black boys to be afforded second chances.
With its 224 mph bullet train, Japan hopes it can make traveling by train as hip as jet setting.
The business class has been fear-mongering about worker shortages for centuries. Our so-called staffing crisis hearkens back to the colonial era.
Today's films are brimming with products from big-name brands. How exactly do these partnerships work? And is the payoff worth it?