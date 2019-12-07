Recommended

INSANELY EFFICIENT BUT...

Tesla's electric fleet have a lot going for them, but what if you want to tow something? A YouTuber does the math about why Teslas struggle with carrying heavy loads.

AN INSIDE JOB

"Heil Trump" and an anti-gay slur were scrawled on an Indiana church right after Trump's election. The investigation led to an unlikely suspect — and the discovery of a hate crime hoax.