Scuba Divers Hunt Around Riverbed, Accidentally Find An Old Bomb
Sometimes you have to sift through a lot of trash underwater before you stumble onto the dangerous explosive one day.
Somewhat miraculously, the couple in the video suffered injuries but survived the explosion.
The 1984 "Ghostbusters" video game allowed you to save a game that you could reload on any copy in the world.
Allan Lichtman has a frighteningly accurate model of 13 "keys" of determining who will win the US presidential election. Here's who he thinks will win in 2020.
It was hard to top the original interview, but Jimmy Fallon tried his best.
A bride was posing for photographs on her wedding day in Beirut when the photoshoot was interrupted by the terrifying explosion.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
The responses were telling.
The pandemic has disrupted production schedules, leaving some concerned we could run out of television. What better time to break out the original, reportedly disastrous pilot for "Game of Thrones?"
What would've happened if Tyler Shultz hadn't been in the almost cosmically unique position of being able to defend himself?
Delays at the state Employment Development Department has left thousands Californians without the benefits they're entitled to, and has drawn criticism from multiple state officials.
"For some of the crew working nights on the film, cocaine was almost like coffee. I never liked it myself but I wasn't going to police others' behavior."
I've been watching shows as different as "Top Chef" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" for the thrill of basic human interaction.
Hand modeling is a lucrative career path if you have what it takes.
It can take years to get the perfect shot.
When you talk with aficionados, it usually doesn't take long for the conversation to veer away from curds, whey, and mold, and toward matters of life and death.
The world is covered in germs. Fortunately, you don't have to touch them when you have a CleanKey Mini. This antimicrobial brass stylus lets you open doors, press buttons, and more and it's just $16.99 now.
Samara Ginsberg delivers a tour de force performance of the classic kids TV show theme song.
Former diplomat Tianna Spears says she was pulled aside 20-plus times crossing from Mexico into the US. "One time, I was told not to look at the officer in the eyes when I spoke to him," she says.
We were not expecting kintsugi, the Japanese art of mending broken pottery with lacquer mixed with powdered gold, to be applied to this situation, but we're glad that it was.
A mom came out to protest in support of Black Lives Matter at the Portland protests. She was shot by federal agents. She shares her story.
A hundred thousand people were killed by the atomic bomb. Survivors wonder why they lived when so many others died.
Here's two months of a research vessel's journey condensed into 5 minutes.
Last month was the world's third-hottest July on record, new data show — the latest milestone in a global warming trend that has seen the three hottest Julys within the last five years.
We're all familiar with Netflix's iconic "ta-dum" intro sound, which has been around since 2015 — many of us hear it multiple times a day. But where did it come from?
The life of a therapist, played by Kidman, starts to unravel after her husband disappears. "Undoing" premiers on HBO Max on October 25.
The advance overcomes a long-standing barrier to developing fluorescent solids, resulting in the brightest known materials in existence.
You scratch my back, I scratch yours.
An Iranian barge modified to resemble an American aircraft carrier sank near the Strait of Hormuz.
Celebrities, Ashton Kutcher, Scooter Braun and Katy Perry, who are now defending Ellen Degeneres after being accused of being mean and having a toxic workplace, could use a reminder that having a favorite memory of someone doesn't void the stories of others.
The Lockheed AH-56 Cheyenne would've revolutionized aerial warfare. Why did it fail to get past the prototype stage?
A set of voter testimonials hopes to convince Biden-curious Republicans that they're not alone.
A nun on the radical possibilities of Christian love.
Evidence shows that having herpes might actually help your immune system fight other attackers.
You might be surprised to discover that the original power ballads were not from the 1980s, but the 19th Century, or possibly even the 11th.
Even before the pandemic, it had started to unravel. What happens now that no one has a reason to dress up?
A surveillance camera caught the moment a police vehicle got broadsided and nearly collided into a pedestrian.
Which is too bad because we really need to understand how the immune system reacts to the coronavirus.
If you're looking for housing between the Bay Area and San Jose, you're in luck: there is a palatial estate renting out rooms… to anyone who wants to live with 16+ other roommates.
Five months ago, Mike Dunn was organizing against gun control. Now, he's donned a Hawaiian shirt and is a rising star in an insurgent, anti-government movement.
Tech solutions company Brother UK recently mocked up a series of images that portray how offices might look were they directed by filmmakers such as Hayao Miyazaki and Tim Burton, who have well-established aesthetics.
A woman is thinking of breaking things off six weeks into a relationship when she has an eerie visit with her boyfriend's parents. Coming to Netflix on September 4, 2020.
Facebook employees collected evidence showing the company is giving right-wing pages preferential treatment when it comes to misinformation. And they're worried about how the company will handle the president's lies in an election year.
Amazon is offering up loads of Belkin's best surge protectors and power strips with a hefty discount today.
10 points for efficiency, 20 points for extra feline enthusiasm.
Committed to giving her child breast milk, Wascak turned to other women who were breastfeeding and willing to share. A local breastfeeding group in Buffalo, New York, stepped up to support her.
The prank is documented in a YouTube video titled "BANK ROBBER PRANK! (gone wrong)."
Decades later, this scene from "I Love Lucy" remains a true joy.
Members of Congress clearly don't understand the tech companies they're supposed to regulate. But neither does anyone else.
"When I see a piano, I can't help wanting to play it," said John Capron, who learned piano at a center for homeless teens.
Using his time in quarantine, Warren Wright attempted a stop motion recreation of George Michael's iconic "Freedom 90" music video, which featured many famous supermodels of the era, using Barbie dolls and unbelievable patience.
