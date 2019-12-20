Man Gets Up From Toilet, Realizes There Was An Unwanted Visitor Inside It
We've all had nightmares imagining this happening — this person had the nightmare actually come true.
We've all had nightmares imagining this happening — this person had the nightmare actually come true.
This is her bed and her bed only and she is not happy.
How "The Mandalorian" does a better job of laying out its story than "The Last Jedi" can be summed up in the difference between showing and telling.
"We're trying to prevent World War 3." "Nuclear holocaust?" "No. Something worse."
In case you need a reminder that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest athletes alive, just look at this leap.
A thousand bricks were harmed in the making of this video.
The car owner's reaction to the whole thing is exactly how we would react in the same situation.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
We combed through all the best books of 2019 lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 books of 2019.
Joe Biden had his best debate performance yet, and an issue that haunted Bernie Sanders in 2016 came to the fore again.
This is just delightful, and extremely relatable.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Teddy Bear the Porcupine is a chatterbox while chewing on a treat.
Boeing's Starliner capsule successfully took off on top of its Atlas V rocket this morning at 6:36AM ET, however it's unclear what the status of the capsule is at the moment.
While today we comfortably use zero in all our mathematical operations, the concept of "nothing" has yet to enter the realm of artificial intelligence. In a sense, AI and deep learning still need to learn how to recognize and reason with nothing.
This is her bed and her bed only and she is not happy.
The suspected longest walking route on Earth is 14,000 miles from South Africa to extreme north Russia. You'd need three years to complete the trip.
After the Galaxy Fold, Samsung's next foldable looks like an S10 that folds in half.
We've all had nightmares imagining this happening — this person had the nightmare actually come true.
Everyone and their father has a set of whiskey stones now. Here's how America came to love them… and then hate them.
Filmed from just outside the Naval Air Facility El Centro in California, this close-up, head-on shot gives you an idea of just how powerful fighter jet engines are.
Set up a 1080p HD, cinema-quality viewing experience anywhere with the pocket-sized PIQO Mini Projector. Broadcast via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Usually $799, it's 64 percent off at just $279.99 right now.
Try as you might, Christmas fiends, you cannot kill Williams-Sonoma. I know because I've been sh*tting on this company's catalog every Christmas for YEARS, as a matter of both tradition and moral principle. But all of my efforts to drown this yuppie trinket hive in the toilet have seemingly been in vain.
Claire Stapleton didn't just buy into the lore of Google — she helped write it. What happened when the bard of Google became one of its most vocal critics?
"We're trying to prevent World War 3." "Nuclear holocaust?" "No. Something worse."
Nick Noland took a wrong turn on his way down from 14,232-foot Mount Shavano. What was supposed to be a quick hike turned into an all-night fight for his life in harsh winds and subfreezing temperatures.
It's insanity. Like — actual insanity, but hilarious.
"My wife went to change a light bulb in the yard lights and we made her think they were broken by turning off the switch whenever she moved away."
Creative web design changed dramatically in the last decade, beginning with the death of the beloved Flash, and then empowered by the rise of AR and VR.
If you've been looking for the best DIII college basketball highlight of the week (and we know you have!), look no further than this moment from Greensboro College's Keyford Langley.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Teachers are on the front lines of the fight against the teen vaping crisis.
There's never been a better time to experiment with what music videos can be. Here are 25 of the greatest from the past year.
Can a professional chef make a steak taste better with cheaper ingredients through skill alone?
Anthropologists may have found the last H. erectus group to succumb to extinction.
Twenty years ago, Oliver Stone set out to make the sports version of "Platoon," flanked by Al Pacino, Jamie Foxx and a whole lot of brash, righteous attitude.
A thousand bricks were harmed in the making of this video.
How Silicon Valley billionaires skirt charity rules each holiday season.
Pakistani players seemingly came out of nowhere to dominate the classic fighting game this year.
While recording a stunt for pro cyclist Dillon Lemarr, a cameraman got a little too close to the action and was run over by his mountain bike.
If you'd invested $100 in Netflix in 2009, your investment would be almost a staggering $4,000 now.
The rivalry between Jared McCann and Joseph Encina at the International Yoga Federation's 11th annual world championship was unlike any other.
It's a mashup we weren't expecting, but now it's a mashup we all needed.
Though the "Harry Potter" author has been criticized for veiled transphobia before, her recent tweet makes it plain.
"There is a thin line between idiocy and genius, and Cats pukes a hairball on it and rubs its ass all over it."
A user by the name of Victoria sends me her menu through a Discord direct message. "Selling PayPal, credit cards and Amazon gift cards," it reads. "Price list below."
The 2020s could be even better for Tesla than the 2010s.
A dreary "X-Men" conclusion, a low point for Brian De Palma, an awful animated feature, two John Travolta flicks and a cat-aclysmic musical misfire — these and more were the worst movies of the year.
The car owner's reaction to the whole thing is exactly how we would react in the same situation.
Enjoy fresh herbs and veggies year round — even if you're in an apartment.
The fossilized roots, which date 386 million years, shed light on Earth's first forests and the enormous effect they had on global climate and ecology.
People who purchased this Honeywell lock box should be demanding their money back because, as this YouTuber demonstrates, it's completely defective.
A photojournalist journeys to the Sahara-Sahel desert of remote northern Africa to catalogue the state of emergency on the ground.
15 significant gaming figures talk about the highs and the lows in gaming from 2010-2019.
As impeachment looms, President Trump has repeatedly urged everybody to "read the transcript" of his call with Ukraine's president. Jordan Klepper wanted to know: have the president's supporters read the transcript?
What is the likelihood a passenger with limited to no formal pilot training could actually land a commercial airliner safely if they were being talked through it?
Photographer Mark Peterson spent a year documenting members of white-nationalist hate groups, a growing terrorist movement in America.
In case you need a reminder that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest athletes alive, just look at this leap.