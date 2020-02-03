Scientist Starts Hyperventilating With Excitement After Spotting Extremely Rare Lizard
Just because you're a scientist doesn't mean when you see a Gila monster, a very rare lizard, you can hold back your excitement and childlike glee.
Technology isn't perfect.
We finally get a teaser of what Marvel's Disney+ shows will look like in this Super Bowl trailer.
"I miss Maroon 5," said literally nobody.
Dr. Seema Yasmin gives you the breakdown on the virus. She explains what the media has gotten wrong and how to stay safe.
The auto company returns to Super Bowl TV advertising this year with Murray, in a 60-second Jeep commercial reprising his character from the iconic 1993 comedy "Groundhog Day."
Folks, Hulu has "live sports" and other cool shows too. Also it looks like Brady "isn't going anywhere."
Las Vegas is both stranger and more normal than you might imagine, and for some reason, people don't think anyone lives there.
Todd Hitt is a son of the Hitt construction dynasty, the family who built landmarks all over DC. And he made sure everyone knew it.
If ever you find yourself in the wild with limited supplies, this might come in handy.
How strongly and accurately you feel your heart beating could tell you something about your mental health.
In Japan's strongly hierarchical culture, naked communal bathing allows people to broach controversial topics and speak openly and honestly about their feelings.
They were good to go, until they weren't.
A giant mechanical spider, Will Smith in drag, a megalomaniacal producer — how did one of the most expensive movies ever made turn into such a disaster?
What happens inside your body after you pop an Advil.
Our mind is telling us these aren't real mirrors, but our eyes are saying something else.
Sounds like a sound argument.
Every Blue Moon, a few of planet earth's remaining rock 'n' rollers descend upon Joshua Tree for the Desert Sessions, emerging with an album a week later.
While the driver doesn't seem that experienced, the person directing the driver certainly isn't helping much either.
We love the elegance of these cityscapes and landscapes that have been flipped on their heads to create impossible scenery.
Doesn't seem like there's much you can do in a situation like this other than curse and hope for the best.
Should philosophy express the national character of a people? Bertrand Russell's "scientific" philosophy was a bulwark against nationalism.
The Oscars, the Grammys and the Super Bowl all happen this year on consecutive Sundays. It's too much.
The new sport is attracting everyone from NFL players to pro surfers hoping to get an edge in the pool — and on land.
After being informed by the police officer that they needed to evacuate, the waitstaff in this establishment responded: "Just give us half an hour because people have to eat."
A team of roboticists and divers used an AI-powered drone to explore underwater caves farther than humans ever have.
The building being constructed in Wuhan, China will be used to house coronavirus patients.
The surgical masks have become a common sight where people are worried about the new coronavirus. But can they really lessen the spread of disease?
There are bad drivers and then there's this person. The Dua Lipa soundtrack makes it worth your time.
It's the most wonderful time of year: when brands drop tens of millions of dollars to get 60 seconds of your attention during the Super bowl.
"The internet is such a stupid-ass mess right now," Eilish said in a recent interview. "A grown man can't be a fan of an artist?"
It's like they rebooted "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys."
Why Iowa caucuses are being held internationally, too.
"It is outrageous that Goop continues to exploit health issues in order to make money."
Scientists devised four different rounds of escape room challenges to see if Rudy the octopus could get out.
And more about Fritz Crisler, one of the most important football coaches ever.
Well, this is perfectly terrifying.
Will these grim dispatches from Antarctica get the world's attention?
Top graduates of elite colleges, like Pete Buttigieg, typically pass through McKinsey or a similar firm before settling into their adult career. How did this come to pass?
Nonoka Koga, a Japanese exchange student at Richmond High School, thoughtfully voiced her feelings on the high school mascot.
The coach arrived in Kansas City grieving the death of a son, tasked with saving a franchise in unfathomable crisis. The loyal GM followed him and found the quarterback who would change everything.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will revisit the old clamshell form factor and it looks pretty smooth — though, after the Galaxy Fold issues, we'll definitely be waiting for reviewers to get their hands on it.
A number of online leaks have different theories about who seems to be responsible for the final version of the movie.
Michael Sanchez says he was trying to protect his sister in a lawsuit complaint.
Mike Boyd is determined to make bike rollers work. Will his persistence pay off?
Fertility rates are dropping. What are all the factors influencing millennials having kids? One millennial's dive into the heart of parental angst.
Back when supersonic planes were the future, planning was underway for the future of supersonic airports. Like the "Everglades Jetport," which would have been five times larger than New York's Kennedy Airport and was partially built before it was canceled.
Angie McMonigal's abstract photos compress the diverse architecture of The Big Apple into a patchwork of colors, shapes, and textures.
Evolution is an ongoing process, although many don't realize people are still evolving.
A Chicago couple is being flamed online after their email to a wedding photographer went viral on Reddit.
