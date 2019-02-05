Scientist Demonstrates Why You Should Never Put Surface Cleaner In Coca-Cola
You've probably heard about Mentos and Coke. Now The Action Lab introduces us to something with a little more bite — a coca-cola rocket made from canned air.
The heat-caused damage in the Pacific Northwest is a stark sign of how screwed our infrastructure is when it comes to climate change.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
With recent attention given to veterans who say they are sick because of exposure to burn pits, here's what one medical doctor explains happens to your body when you inhale the fumes of burning garbage.
Immune cells are still organizing to fight the coronavirus months after inoculation, scientists reported.
The world has 56.1 million millionaires. The majority of them live in one of three countries.
Tired of receiving all those spam calls? You can try out this trick.
Sure, most of that is "a Land Rover badge," but this has class that draws people in beyond the specs.
There are multiple ways to interpret what a continent is. The Map Men explain the different methods and reasoning behind counting continents.
This is why the US can't have nice things.
Don't act like you don't want to surprise your family with a three-foot stuff baguette. Everybody wants that.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Here are some tips from a former TSA worker on what you can and cannot get away with.
As one of the largest U.S. rescue operations in recent memory continues, those who escaped the tower or lost loved ones want to know how the 12-story structure could have failed so suddenly.
We have no idea what happened to this lone rail car.
Daytime TV's original "Queen of Nice" shifted expectations for talk shows and the people who host them. 25 years later, O'Donnell and staff reflect on the show's revolutionary '90s success.
Virologist Danielle Anderson paints a very different picture of the Wuhan Institute.
'F9' director Justin Lin walks through the first major action set piece in the film, which was shot in Thailand.
Bryce Dershem's microphone cut out and his speech was taken from him when his valedictorian speech started referencing his queer identity. However, he was able to continue on and recite his speech from memory.
American, Delta, and United spent a year laying off workers. Now the airlines need them back.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
One such thing I loved working with (and now use in my own kitchen) is the humble yet infinitely useful sizzle platter. What's a sizzle platter and why do I love it so much? Allow me to explain.
By turning sonic booms into sonic thumps, engineers hope to domesticate faster-than-sound transport.
Nebia has a long history of making top-notch shower heads, and now they're finally Kickstarting a brand new model with high water pressure, starting at just $99.
Free Fly's Bamboo Lightweight Hoody is the perfect blend of ridiculous comfort and natural UPF sun protection. It's the perfect shirt for staying cool and comfortable for long days on the water.
Made by hand with leather that's made using an eco-conscious process, the Patnoflex are must-have shoes for anyone who cares about style.
Spanish GK Unai Simón had a regrettable moment in the knockout game against Croatia when he let an easy ball slip through into the goal.
It's the worst kind of ice, so why is it everywhere?
During a White House press conference, Psaki was asked about hammer thrower Gwen Berry turning away from the flag during the medal ceremony for the US Olympic trials. Here was Psaki's answer to the question.
The variants are spreading faster, but they don't necessarily have incentive to kill more often.
The new Bronco hits the perfect mix of modern capability and vintage-inspired style.
"My dad has never seen his father, but I found some old footage and showed it to him."
Hundreds of cars were left abandoned or submerged on highways after Detroit faced intense rain this weekend.
The evolution of the billboard, an object that very much tends to keep pace with the times. Who doesn't love outdoor advertising?
For a scene in "War Horse," Spielberg gave Hiddleston an acting note that explains why that particular scene is so compelling.
"' Jeopardy!' is a cultural touchstone, and for a Black man to occupy that podium is significant."
To a surprising degree, our political beliefs may derive from a specific aspect of our biological makeup: our propensity to feel physical revulsion. (From 2019)
You want a water and ice dispenser with your fridge? It comes with some caveats.
Mummy exhibits are big draws for museums, but curators are grappling with issues of cultural and racial sensitivity.
In "The Kissing Bug," Daisy Hernández blends memoir and science in describing the deadly toll of Chagas disease.
And lo and behold, Hawk didn't spill a drop.
Elon Musk isn't superman. He does have supermoney.
Tiny fossils of polar dinosaurs suggest that the reptiles stayed year-round.
From Donald Trump winning the election to murder hornets, "The Simpsons" seems to have the eerie ability to predict what will happen in the future.
"Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance" takes four of my favorite characters from R.A. Salvatore's "D&D" novels and drops them into a co-op action game that is rough at best, completely broken at worst.
James Lawrence completed 100 Ironman-distance races in 100 days. He brought a whole community — and a nonprofit that has come under scrutiny — along with him.
The Fujifilm Rensha Cardia Byu-N 16 is one unique camera, from its design to its functions.