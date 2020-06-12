Daring Backyard Scientist Dips Her Hand Into Boiling Oil Without Getting Scalded
Physics Girl demonstrates the Leidenfrost Effect in this hair-raising scientific stunt.
Physics Girl demonstrates the Leidenfrost Effect in this hair-raising scientific stunt.
While taunting parkgoers for not standing six feet apart, these social distance shamers get a rude awakening.
A customer from Greensboro, North Carolina told a mechanic their turn signal wasn't working. They find out what the problem is immediately.
The "Cart Narc" YouTubers shame shoppers for being too lazy and not putting their shopping carts back in their right place. But it's not every day that the Cart Narcs meet a fan of their channel.
It is a period of unrest and teeny-tiny lightsabers.
The dulcet tones of Radiohead's classic song played on lutes.
The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 may be cancelled, but the zany-looking "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" will be released on Netflix on June 26.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
As millions of Americans warm up to an old idea (cops are bad!) and Minneapolis appears ready to disband its police department, let me offer another step on the path toward abolishing America's police and forming a more just country. Let's straight up give up on all traffic stops. End them.
Including "misconduct with other countries."
It's a shape that you'd be hard-pressed to find in nature.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Bad things come in threes as well.
Here's an infographic which maps out the average worker's compensation rate by state from highest to lowest per every $100 in payroll.
For those of us with vulnerable loved ones, the risks of Covid-19 seem more dangerous than ever—with no end in sight.
Physics Girl demonstrates the Leidenfrost Effect in this hair-raising scientific stunt.
Here's how COVID-19 entered the state largely unnoticed at first, how cases spiked, how Floridians flattened the curve — and how that encouraging trend began to show signs of reversing.
It was Rowling's transgender fans, like me, who had actually been "canceled," because the author we had looked up to for so long had shown, finally, that she was no fan of us.
"If I cover my face, you definitely can't see me, right?"
Eels are one of the ocean's great mysteries, but populations have been trafficked to the verge of extinction. Now eel-smuggling gangs are starting to get their comeuppance.
Pirates, shipwrecks, mutiny, and murder are hallmarks of fictional swashbuckling adventures. But they were also features of an ill-fated French expedition to colonize part of North America. Now, human bones discovered in the wreckage of the expedition's flagship are adding a new level of mystery to the story thanks to cutting-edge DNA analysis.
They call this flashlight Angel Eyes because it's just that powerful. With a combined seven LEDs, this flashlight has a max output of 28,000 lumens, making it one of the strongest on the market.
"Why would anyone care what their favorite comedian thinks after they saw a police officer kneel on a man's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds? I can't get that number out of my head."
Jay Jurden, Dani Fernandez, Atsuko Okatsuka and Ify Nwadiwe took the piss out of the cringeworthy video of various white celebrities attempting to demonstrate empathy for their privilege with their own hilarious mea culpa.
A customer from Greensboro, North Carolina told a mechanic their turn signal wasn't working. They find out what the problem is immediately.
The infinity pools are no surprise, but TikTok also gives a platform to the ordinary.
George Floyd didn't die from drugs but his toxicology report is likely to come up during the trial of the officers. Dr. Bernard Hsu gives a straightforward explanation of what is contained inside the report.
Everything that made Brian Fuller's series — its sleek-yet-grotesque style, meticulous pacing, and unique love — was everything that made it feel out of place on NBC. But now that the show has hit Netflix, countless viewers are primed to discover its treasures.
Your travel-like-a-local guide to 74,762 attractions according to 9,526,193 reviews.
Who needs CGI when you can craft a cinematic masterpiece with some good, old-fashioned cardboard props and tomato sauce?
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
In a rare interview, the Nobel Prize winner discusses mortality, drawing inspiration from the past, and his new album, "Rough and Rowdy Ways."
Camden has ranked as the 10th-most-dangerous city in America and is still the most dangerous city in New Jersey.
John Snow made a critical discovery in 1854 that cholera was caused by water.
Tulsa was home to one of the most prosperous African American communities in the country. Businesses flourished along Greenwood Avenue — dubbed Black Wall Street — In a little more than 12 hours, it was gone. White mobs invaded Greenwood intent on burning, looting and killing. This is what happened in the 1921.
It's not offensive, "null," but it'll break police data bases.
On 164th Street in Jamaica, Queens, where we spoke to USPS workers, many of whom are working ten and 12-hour daily shifts to keep up with demand.
We're sick to death of being bitten every time we walk out the door. This powered repellent actually works surprisingly well.
While taunting parkgoers for not standing six feet apart, these social distance shamers get a rude awakening.
After IBM and Amazon pulled access to its facial recognition software from law enforcement, we asked other companies that advertise the technology if they'll follow suit.
Scientists combed through nearly 30 years of earthquake data to probe huge and mysterious objects near the Earth's core.
"What is this weird, prickly thing?"
The trick doesn't require any software, extensions, or even memorizing some sort of long string of code.
For 76 days, 9 million people in Wuhan slept, ate and waited inside the largest quarantine in human history. Four people reveal what they saw and what happened after the lockdown ended.
The whole process, from rust to shine, is a delight.
A frantic smokescreen that actively drives the conversation away from BLM.
Suicides and overdoses among young adults were already skyrocketing before the pandemic started. Now experts fear the situation is going to get even worse.
Scientists filmed the largest sea turtle aggregation ever caught on camera in effort to "paint a more accurate picture" of the endangered species's population.
The definitive story of a produce-loving legend.
Starbucks is reversing its position that had prohibited employees from wearing paraphernalia, such as T-shirts or pins, supporting the "Black Lives Matter" movement.
PimEyes markets its service as a tool to protect privacy and the misuse of images. … Okay.
Jane Elliott attempts to change the lives of her students with a social experiment based on the color of their eyes.
The mayor's turn from campaigning against racist police tactics to defending the NYPD's crackdown on protests has disillusioned the city that twice elected him.
TeamHealth, a medical staffing firm owned by private-equity giant Blackstone, charges multiples more than the cost of ER care. All the money left over after covering costs goes to the company, not the doctors who treated the patients.
The "Cart Narc" YouTubers shame shoppers for being too lazy and not putting their shopping carts back in their right place. But it's not every day that the Cart Narcs meet a fan of their channel.
"We want people to see the names of those murdered and the police departments associated with them and think, George Floyd isn't the only murder to be angry about."
Is it really as hard for billionaires to give away money as they make it out to be?
Here's a delightful short film of a man making french toast with Legos.