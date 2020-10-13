Here's A Wickedly Honest Trailer For The Horror Classic 'Scream'
Wes Craven's "Scream" is one of the best meta horror movies out there, but not every part of it makes sense.
The CNN anchor is a consummate professional while placed in a ludicrous situation.
Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" has experienced a widespread resurgence in popularity thanks to that infamous TikTok video. This singer tries to take the song to the next level.
Here's a refreshing way to handle COVID-19 deniers that should make American lawmakers take notice.
Did you miss the hour-long Apple presentation today? Fear not, here's all the good stuff in CNET's 12 minute supercut.
"There's nothing inside this boot that makes me think it's worth $150."
It's sometimes hard to imagine the magnitude of some of the biggest concerts that have happened around the world. Here's what they would look like to scale in Central Park in New York, if the people attending the concerts stood shoulder to shoulder.
Gauging whether or not we dwell inside someone else's computer may come down to advanced AI research — or measurements at the frontiers of cosmology.
This year, we're getting a two-day sale on October 13 and 14. Prepare yourself for some serious savings.
The stages of going through being scared: fear, anger, profanity and finally, contrite acceptance.
The months ahead will be difficult. But the medical cavalry is coming, and the rest of us know what we need to do.
Happy Prime Day! If you're a coffee fan, today is a great time to get a deal on coffee machines and coffee peripherals. Here are some of the best Prime Day coffee bargains available now to Amazon Prime members.
Take a tour inside a minimalist tiny home, shaped like a sandcrawler from Star Wars and housed by creative-type millennials living in Auckland, New Zealand.
Running low on space for your Android phone or Nintendo Switch? Make the jump to this 512GB micro SD card, and you'll have room to spare.
Jozef Jarosciak just put millions of early Usenet posts on a browsable archive for the first time.
This new theme park attraction in Nijigen no Mori, an amusement park in Japan, is definitely one of its kind.
"Effin' Birds" is a book that every bird watcher needs. How else will you translate their caws and chirps into the proper vulgarity?
How "Spiritfarer" made me a more compassionate person.
It's the people that make a place — but these days, human interaction is hard to come by when you're traveling.
The breadth of The Beatles's excellent musical contributions is so staggering, it might be easy to miss some of their deeper cuts, such as the deconstructed beauty of this track from "A Hard Days Night."
We rounded up the best kitchen essentials that'll help you save space, organize better and add a new dimension to your cooking.
I mastered the art of the dry(ish) hang—and you can too.
Walt Disney conceptualized an Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow. That's not what ultimately was built.
As the weather gets colder, many Americans have no idea whether hanging out with other people inside is risky. That's a big problem.
The song returns at No. 21 with its best streaming and sales week ever.
We gathered all the most useful information from Apple's "Hi, Speed" event today, which announced the new iPhones, to answer your burning questions, including: how cool are they, how soon can you buy them, and for how much?
"The life and times of Ernest Miller Hemingway" summarized by Randy Feltface in an epic stream of consciousness.
Fan favorites like "Exploding Kittens," "Unstable Unicorns," "Ticket To Ride" and more are on sale right now.
Your dogs and cats deserve the best. Here are some of our favorite products — and best of all, they're on sale today.
The Televend service, available on Telegram, automates the entire process and is open for business 24/7.
The things you do for work.
While our ongoing work-from-home lifestyle means snazzy clothes and shoes are no longer a priority, feeling comfortable and confident is arguably more important now than ever.
In China, instead of "How are you?" people often ask, "Have you eaten?" During the pandemic, sending my mom a picture of my dinner was a reassurance that I was safe.
He's the first sitting senator in history to do so.
A look at how the music videos for "Take on Me" by A-ha and "Money for Nothing" by Dire Straits were made.
"I found what I thought were bobcats on the trail during a run. Turns out they were cougar cubs and their mother was not happy to see me."
Meet General Paul Nakasone. He reined in chaos at the NSA and taught the US military how to launch pervasive cyberattacks. And he did it all without you noticing.
When a group of libertarians set about scrapping their local government, chaos descended. And then the bears moved in.
With clever editing, "Paddington" becomes horrifying.
Wim Hof's teachings about breath work and the health benefits of cold plunges have attracted millions of followers who swear it has cured everything from depression to diabetes and makes them happier and stronger. Our writer traveled to Iceland (naturally) for a deep dive with the man and his methods.
United and Delta have been boasting to lenders about fat margins in frequent-flier mile programs. Time for customers to pay a bit more attention.
The only not-so-scientific way to find out which tree is the strongest is to squash it under a hydraulic press.
Charting the rise and fall of a piece of furniture that is inseparable from its innuendo.
What I learned about rich people, conspiracy, "genius," Ghislaine, stand-up comedy, and evil from 2,000 phone calls.
Normally, you don't wake people up at 2:00 in the morning, but in this case, fellow prize winner and neighbor Robert Wilson had an important message to deliver to Paul Milgrom.
A Stanford professor explains how tech titans channel obscure philosophies to convince us — and themselves — they're being wronged.
Conflict with the platform hasn't kept the conservative commentator from thriving.
"There's nothing inside this boot that makes me think it's worth $150."