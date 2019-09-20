The Guys Who Scam Scammers Explain How To Protect Yourself From Scams
Ashton Bingham and Art Kulik are well versed in the dark art of scamming.
Ashton Bingham and Art Kulik are well versed in the dark art of scamming.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Tom Krawczyk's mother found an abandoned squirrel in her yard, in Chicago, and raised it like it was her own son. Tom, a filmmaker, documented their heartwarming story.
James Bond would be nothing without Q-Branch, and to prove the point we rank the 10 very best gadgets 007 has used.
Ashton Bingham and Art Kulik are well versed in the dark art of scamming.
In response to a question on r/AskReddit, comments flooded in about the things out there it seems like people only pretend to enjoy, for whatever baffling reasons.
"Die Hard" might be the ultimate Christmas movie, but there are plenty of options for anyone wanting second helpings.
Project Air's latest innovation is a fully functioning electric hovercraft that was built using minimal equipment.
OpenAI's new chatbot isn't a novelty. It's already powerful and useful — and could radically change the way we write online.
Your ISP, nosy roommates and even the government might be interested in what you're doing online. Thankfully, you can protect yourself without spending big with NordVPN.
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco talks performing stand-up at a less-than-ideal venue.
Tara Hanlon flew regularly to Dubai and described it as a "perfect life." Then she got caught at Heathrow with $2.32M in vacuum-packed bags.
"How do I stop this from happening?"
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
Adam Ragusea demonstrates how to dutch cocoa at home and what makes it different from natural cocoa.
Twitter co-founder Biz Stone joked about the glitches on Monday.
Name a more cursed combo.
They will not starve without our help.
Ye's recent behaviour and antisemitic remarks have got a lot of fans reconsidering their body art.
Something tells me people won't be tuning in.
The probe comes amid staff complaints that the company's animal testing is being rushed.
Justin Vandehey says the demand for high-end paper is on the decline, but pivoting to produce boxes for shipping could save it — with Amazon's help.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
On Tuesday, Georgians will vote in the runoff between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock.
Layoffs are hitting tech and media. A recession may be looming. What happens to everyone who loses their job?
From the International Space Station to Batman to succulents, these are our favorite Lego kits to give as gifts.
Space reporter Marina Koren on NASA's plans to travel to the moon, Mars, and Europa — and why it is now studying UAPs.
Video footage captured from the Grey Glacier, in the Southern Patagonian Ice Field, shows a chunk of it collapsing.
A comprehensive comparison of how different types of flours change the way your pizza at home will taste.
The proposal aims to make it easier for news organizations to negotiate collectively with companies like Facebook.
We're rolling up to Christmas morning with the absolute most holiday cheer possible. The uncles and aunts won't even know what hit them.
Formula One car steering wheels do more than just turn the wheels — they have nearly as much computing power as your laptop, if not more.
Some former tech employees on work visas in the US are experiencing an existential crisis: "Is it worth staying here for a job and country that doesn't care about you?"
"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," her children said in a statement.
Was HIMYM's "slapsgiving" gag one of the main reasons the show tanked in its latter years?
The new laws will disproportionately punish women, LGBT people and religious minorities, critics say.
The money will go to more than 350 Hertz customers who say they were wrongfully arrested when the rental company accused them of stealing cars.
Tom Scott goes behind the scenes at UBC's TRIUMF, a particle accelerator center, to see how radioactive materials get transported around the facility.
Short answer: They're old.
Everything you need to know about the once-in-a-decade chance to stop the loss of biodiversity — and how you can help.
The indomitable Bill Nighy sat down with Vanity Fair and broke down iconic moments from his career and revealed what it was like working on movies like "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Harry Potter," "Shaun of the Dead" and many more.
Here's a handy look at some of America's most durable vehilcles in terms of potential lifespan.
His contributions to Sight & Sound's legendary, once-in-a-decade poll have been revealed.
Daniel's sailboat is completely self-sufficient, from growing his own food to running his own utilities, and can freely travel anywhere in the world. Here's what his life is like.
A common liver drug shuts the door on COVID before it can infect our cells.
Brazil brought their A-game against South Korea, who paid the price, and Croatia toppled Japan after two hours and eight penalty kicks.
Jonah Hill is in love with Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's daughter, and tries his best to win them over in the first new "You People" teaser. Directed by Kenya Barris and co-written by Hill, the film releases on January 27, 2023.
These are the leading sources of the microplastic particles we eat, drink and breathe.
Children who spent their formative years in the bleach-everything era will certainly have different microbiomes. The question is whether different means bad.