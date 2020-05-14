A Saxophone-Playing Sasquatch Plays A Funky Cover Of Daft Punk's 'One More Time'
The Saxsquatch is vibing harder than anyone else during quarantine.
Skip to the 1:20 mark to see what UE5 running on a PS5 is capable of. It's… extremely detailed.
"Bird greeted fellow 3-point shooting contest participants by asking which one of them would finish in second."
Fried rice requires a constant toss in order to avoid burning. Here's a rocking technique that'll help you perfect the method.
They're trying to put him out to pasture, and he's having none of that.
A driver spotted this baby bear attempting to climb a partition in Rossland, British Columbia.
Sometimes just a minute of vacuuming or cleaning can do wonders to your day.
Sweden's outbreak has been far deadlier than those of its neighbors, but it's still better off than many countries that enforced strict lockdowns.
Avi Schiffmann, a teenager in Washington State, created a coronavirus tracker website that has more than 30 million visitors each day.
Sometimes when you're eating breakfast, you really have to think outside the box.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious.
Quarantine has inspired all kinds of people to start posting on the "farmer's market of porn." But what about the actual professionals?
Wildlife biologists set up spycams across Quebec and got copious amounts of adorable baby animal footage.
"This is worse and weirder than anything I've ever seen."
In 1984, a man named Michael Larson won $110,237 on "Press Your Luck" — more than double the winnings of any other game show contestant in history at the time. But his success wasn't due to luck alone.
Julie Nolke reenacts that awkward discussion that ensues after someone asks if one is busy.
A retreating glacier is increasing the risk of a catastrophic landslide and tsunami within a few decades, researchers say.
Author Florence Williams aims to find out how exposure to nature can impact our mood and overall health. From forest baths to scent therapy, this book is focused on practical solutions for a nature-starved modern population.
We're never going to be able to hear the lines the same way again after this.
The reported numbers leave out thousands of deaths clearly resulting from the pandemic.
When life imitates "Looney Tunes."
There's something unsettling about this video but I can't put my finger on it.
Both Amazon and Google run businesses that make gobs of money from things that have nothing at all to do with making gadgets. And yet, each company thinks it's important to produce consumer electronics. Why?
Nick's Bar in Platteville, Wisconsin reopened following the ruling and within 45 minutes, at least two dozen people had packed the pub.
A state-by-state look at where the outbreak is declining, where it's growing and where it's growing the fastest.
It is, most surprisingly, a novel about love, marriage, and divorce.
The COVID-19 pandemic has flipped the traditional meat hierarchy on its head, and producers are scrambling to adapt.
From immunity passports to mass testing: the science, logistics and ethics of recovering from COVID-19.
A new book reveals fresh details about the man authorities blamed for the Flash Crash that erased $1 trillion of value in a matter of minutes.
Papa John's founder John Schnatter gave his TikTok fans a tour of his 40,000 square foot Kentucky property.
The state is combining results from viral and antibody tests in the same statistic. This threatens to confound America's understanding of the pandemic.
The Rijksmuseum is publishing the largest and most detailed ever photograph of "The Night Watch" on its website, making it possible to zoom in on individual brushstrokes and even particles of pigment in the painting.
Things aren't like they used to be.
A very agile border collie swiftly leapt through this challenging series of bike corrals.
Maybe I'm alone here, but almost two months later, I'm still thinking about a truly haunting tweet from America's favorite unlicensed counselor, Dr. Phil McGraw.
Boys will never quit fantasizing about the social events that exclude them.
It's all downhill from here.
Essential workers are now among those being sent home testing kits for coronavirus. This involves swabbing the inside of your own nose and the back of your throat, but how useful are the results?
Thanks, Mitch McConnell.
Take a trip down memory lane as The Hood Internet serves up the top hits of 1986 in a funky remix.
Noor Khan, a pacifist descendant of Indian Royalty became a famed World War II spy for Britain's Special Operations Executive.
John Krasinski was on Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey's podcast "Office Ladies" to talk about pivotal Jim and Pam moments.
In reality, Galusha Marion Cole was a little over 90 years old when he was interview, and not 103 years old, but it's still incredible to be able to capture on video an interview with a man who'd experienced the Civil War.
Cameron dropped cast members Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis in a giant underwater tank to film sequels to his epic science-fiction film "Avatar" and the shoot looks painful. Here's a short behind-the-scenes look at Disney and 20th Century Studio's big 2021 release.
The idea of beaming solar energy to Earth with radio waves is decades old. But this weekend, the technology gets its first test in orbit.
Which fighter pilot nickname from the iconic Tom Cruise movie is best? Here's a hint: It's definitely not "Chipper."
Moon conspiracy theorists say if there's no air on the moon, dust shouldn't be flying around. The Action Lab demonstrates whether dust can kick up inside a vacuum.
Bop It, the popular kid's toy, started out as something called Remote Out-of-Control that required players to pull, twist, or bop it. The last one stuck.
The drug Remdesivir fights the novel coronavirus, but it also works against other viruses. Making such multipurpose medicines is a biological challenge.
They're trying to put him out to pasture, and he's having none of that.
I have come to the conclusion that, in fact, Friday is the worst day of the week. Worse than Tuesdays, definitely worse than Mondays. Hear me out.
The iconic chair designs showcased here have played a part in our history — from reflecting the needs of the world, merging art and design to even creating practices that transformed the manufacturing ideology, everyone should pay homage to these revolutionary designs.