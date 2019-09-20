'Saturday Night Live' Continues Its Roast Of Herschel Walker In This Week's Cold Open
Kenan Thompson as Herschel gets a stern talking to by Mitch McConnell and some other republican senators.
Sarah Sherman perfectly portrays a parent who simply cannot accept that polar bears, or people, can be lesbians. Such an outrage!
Geologists are using fiber optics to monitor earthquakes, volcanoes, and traffic noise.
University of Toronto economists and professors Ajay Agrawal, Joshua Gans, and Avi Goldfarb posit what the airports of tomorrow might look like if AI manages to wholly eliminate the need to show up two hours early.
Parenting advice on open marriages, half siblings, and young romance.
"SNL" created the perfect (fake) '90s sitcom by bringing back Kenan and Kel and adding a new character to the mix. We wish this was real.
Use this baby in your drain, and you won't have to worry about gross hairy clogs happening regularly anymore.
Rest easy knowing that your home is under the careful eye of Cove. It's simple to set up, affordable to maintain and offers peace of mind.
In this top five compilation video, the guys at Gold & Silver Pawn had to triple check and make sure these were legal to sell.
The difference in quality with the Dutch was not so much about technique or talent but poise and ruthlessness. Experience will fix that for this young U.S. core.
"It's painfully obvious that a person driving a two-ton motorized vehicle is capable of so much more damage than someone riding a 30-pound bicycle…it seems like maybe they've forgotten that," one road safety advocate says.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
The adaptation of the hit game series gets more footage shown off, as well as a cover for "Take On Me" (which makes sense if you've played the second game).
This article was published in partnership with The Trace. Sign up for its newsletters here. With an infectious smile, 7-year-old Daniel Barden softly tapped the drums, his steady beat holding together the fledgling family band.
This might be the single greatest athletic moment we've ever seen in a volley ball match.
We unironically and unapologetically love Bob Ross. Watching a chill dude make cool art is one of the greatest premises ever aired on TV.
Hey Siri, queue up "Not Gon' Cry" by Mary J. Blige and add an assortment of dark shades to the cart. We got you, Marilee.
We had a feeling he was lying for all of these years. And now, we know for sure: eating all those raw livers does not make you swole.
the expected happened: the US lost to a better team, ending our dream run. And Argentina made up for a former upset loss by advancing to the top eight.
Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith on what makes a new American iteration of "Bake Off" different than its predecessors, and the GBBO fiasco that was Mexican Week.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
George tells the story on The Graham Norton Show. Stern suggested Takei had a large penis, and he could only respond one way: "oh, my!"
Tiny homes are often marketed as a way to afford your own home if you've been priced out of the market—but is that true?
Outdoor gifts are great, but what about those of us who like to stay inside?
This is a compilation of the many times the greatest magical duo performed in between the sketches.
Kevin Wilson's fiction features narrators haunted, yet not bound, by troubled pasts.
In eight years, Asheville, NC has added nearly 50 new breweries. We visited to see what makes this city of 94,000 so appealing to the brewers.
In this MLB offseason Jomboy breakdown, the Browns offense got the win by targeting and being a bully to Tampa Bay's defense.
It's not hard to picture how China's blank-paper demonstrations will one day be clouded by selective memory, and the tendency to make memes out of the past.
With Ye on Infowars and Elon Musk lifting the floodgates on Twitter, the right wing is getting the free-speech thunderdome of its dreams. Or nightmares.
The man behind the most influential album of the 1990s talks about meeting Dave Grohl, and having his socks blown off by the band.
The moon's clouds and a bit of its surface are visible in new views from the space-based observatory.
What started as a two-player "F-Zero" game quickly became a cart racer, which then became a Mario game, and then became the biggest spin-off Nintendo ever made.
Nobody asked for this, but we cannot deny the raw energy Santa is serving this Christmas.
Internal Army documents obtained by Motherboard provide insight on how the Army wanted to reach Gen-Z, women, and Black and Hispanic people through Twitch, Paramount+, and the WWE.
Here's an explainer about how universal airport codes work, and why you're not the only one who's confused about the system.
How is sending cops after the mentally ill and unhoused "care"?
The shooting occurred days before the Georgia runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker, a former football star.
Thomas Flight reveals how subtle cinematographic techniques help directors and storytellers take their work to the next level.
A class-action lawsuit by survivors against law enforcement asks $27 billion for "indelible and forever-lasting trauma."
A Black mother claims Mary Lin Elementary School was separating Black and white students into different classrooms and not asking families.
The Backyard Scientist creates a rocket knife, and yes it is as dangerous as that sounds. Don't try it at home, folks!
This card game is perfect for game night, and game night is gonna run long.
Sixteen nations are now locked into the World Cup bracket. It's knockout soccer from now on.
One guy went viral for yelling "who is it?" at a Britney Spears concert and then everybody started doing it. (From 2021)
From Doja Cat and Lil Nas X to Balenciaga and Addison Rae, Satanic conspiracy theories are spreading across social media like hellfire — but where have they all come from?
The "Good Morning America" co-hosts are receiving a level of support heretofore unfathomable for potential cheaters.