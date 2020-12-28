Sarcastic Weatherman Gives A PSA On How To Swipe Off The Snow From Your Cars
The science behind is extremely obscure, so we're glad we have him to break it down for us.
This puppy sneak attack might be the cutest thing you see today.
The bananas we're used to will soon be a thing of the past. The world's cavendish bananas are threatened by a strain of Tropical Race 4 fungus which is expected to wipe them out.
A cheating boyfriend is asked a series of uncomfortable "Truth or Drink" questions.
Back when PCs were prohibitively expensive, the Work Boy keyboard and stand combination was a concept that thrilled tech enthusiasts. An ambitious YouTuber attempts to track one down and test it out.
"Very high construction for a consumer product": the team at ABYSS Headphones give their honest opinions on Apple's new AirPods Max from an engineering viewpoint.
The on-set vocal performance of David Prowse is very different from the Darth Vader voice we know so well from James Earl Jones.
The Trump election fraud story has the TV news biz asking.
Behind the self-help guru's dangerous approach to the pandemic.
You know it's cold when water turns to ice at the drop of the hat.
Considered the strangest and least arousing film of all time, its origins have remained a secret — until now.
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, journalist Rachel Handler began to notice she couldn't find bucatini — a thick spaghetti with a hole in the middle — in her grocery store. It turns out the mystery went far deeper than she could have imagined.
Deck the halls with boughs of folly.
A number of intriguing medical cases caught our eye this year.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
It's hard to stay mad when they're so adorable.
And you thought it couldn't get any worse?
The coronavirus has disfigured Gallup, a small New Mexico town near Native American reservations, that is now one of the hardest-hit places in the country.
Without the usual kitchen amenities at hand, you have to be very creative.
America's most populous state has become one of the nation's worst epicenters for the coronavirus.
So many potential dates, so many disappointments.
Writer and critic Jay Caspian Kang has some questions about your questions.
Actress Lori Loughlin has been released from federal prison after serving a two-month sentence for her role in the college admissions scam, prison spokeswoman Sally Swarts said Monday.
TikToker Aaron Vankampen's straightforward strategy yields direct results.
The flying blades can cause injury and damage property, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
A block of buildings in the Brazilian city is home to the biggest concentration of crack users in the country, and photographer Luca Meola has been documenting residents there for years.
Apu Sarker was showing his open palm to me on a video call from his home in Bangladesh. Nothing seemed unusual at first, but as I looked closer I could see the smooth surfaces of his fingertips.
"Doesn't matter if you are a loser" is the most apt Peloton instructor chant we've ever seen.
Officials confirmed the discovery during a news conference Sunday afternoon.
Zhang Zhan gets four years for reporting on the early stages of the outbreak in Wuhan, where it's believed to have started.
There are no additional explosive threats known at this time, authorities said.
When I ask people, most seem to think bananas grow on trees. But they don't, in either the literal or the figurative sense: in fact, they're in danger of extinction.
After spending the fall in their bedrooms, students say their mental health has suffered.
We cannot believe that the the folks at Bunsters had the audacity to name their product like this. We still wanna try it though.
In "Feline Philosophy," John Gray concedes that we "cannot know what it is like to be a cat," but that doesn't stop him from trying.
Dance like nobody's watching, and live like it's heaven on earth.
What are the chances that an autograph request in July actually got to an NBA or WNBA star in the bubble? Probably only slightly better than getting a response, right? Wrong, as one 14-year-old superfan recently found out.
With over 80 acting credits to his name, it's hard to choose the best Tom Hanks titles. But we've given it a shot, presenting the best Tom Hanks movies, ranked.
The three-time NBA champ hit the gym after a disappointing start to the season.
You might've missed them when they came out. Here's what you should catch up on — and how to stream them.
But it turns out we were pretty terrible at it.
The defensive end was immensely disappointed, thanked the fans from the bottom of his heart and promised them he'd do better.
Mythical lazers meet Pokemon muscle.
A look back at our favorites as we shut the door on 2020.
Youtubers Alderidge Statistics played through "Super Mario Bros." without any deaths and counted all the enemies you encounter in the game if you make it through without losing a life.
The Trump administration has already executed more prisoners than any other presidency in 130 years.
The person of interest in the Nashville bombing, Anthony Q. Warner, 63, is a longtime area resident who held several IT jobs throughout his life.
Rea needed to spruce up his house before Architectural Digest got there, so he called up David Harbour's interior designers and they sorted him out. Take a tour of his home and 2-kitchen basement studio, where the 'Babish Culinary Universe' comes to life.
We gathered eight legends from every corner of automotive history at Lime Rock Park to settle it: What's the greatest sports car ever made?
Billionaire Yoozoo Games CEO and Netflix "Three-Body Problem" producer Lin Qi is dead at 39, likely poisoned by a colleague.
Chef and author Priya Krishna and Seth Byrum, an architect and amatuer baker, compete against chefs Sohla and Ham El-Waylly in an epic test of culinary art.