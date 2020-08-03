Sarah Cooper Does A Perfectly Mocking Riff On Donald Trump's TikTok Ban Speech
Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper's latest video takes on Trump's threats to ban TikTok.
Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper's latest video takes on Trump's threats to ban TikTok.
A pigeon in London finds itself on a plane that's taking off.
Brenda from New Zealand shows off her extraordinary dream house.
After approximately 1,024 orbits around our planet and four spacewalks, astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley — aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour — have returned to Earth.
Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts has an arm like a cannon.
Elon Musk has long promised a full self-driving feature in Teslas. What happened to the technology and why is it so controversial?
The beautiful Parisian buildings located at 145 rue la Fayette, 29 rue Quincampoix, and 44 rue d'Aboukir are not real. Here's a tour of some of the most interesting fake façades in Paris.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
What Artur Samarin pulled off at a school in small-town Pennsylvania is one of the boldest hoaxes of our time.
Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.
Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper's latest video takes on Trump's threats to ban TikTok.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
It's not over, until it's over.
But their fear makes everyone less safe.
Despite the brand's reputation for beige styling and pudding-soft suspension, it once manufactured some thrilling cars — the 1987 Grand National chief among them.
The skewed version of history that is being taught in American schools doesn't acknowledge how white supremacy has ben part of American history since its founding.
Bitcoin payments and IP addresses led investigators to two of the alleged perpetrators in just over two weeks.
Excited to play the new "Avengers" game? PS4 players who pre-order will enjoy a two-week head start on the closed beta. Xbox and PC players can still join in later in August.
"After over 20 tries and months of preparations, I finally rolled away from the World's First 360 Double Backflip on BMX. This has to be one of the hardest tricks I've ever landed in my life."
Faced with a tight budget and rising demands on its 17 officer police department, the City of Alexandria in Campbell County tried something different.
From the outside, it looked like any other Forest Hill mansion. Inside, it housed dozens of children from around the world — kids from war-torn countries, kids other people gave back, kids who had nowhere else to go. The story of the family who couldn't stop adopting.
Add a beautiful watch to your style repertoire at an unbeatable deal. The Blade Automatic Watch has a self-winding movement that ticks for up to 42 hours and is 23 percent off at $219.99.
The beautiful Parisian buildings located at 145 rue la Fayette, 29 rue Quincampoix, and 44 rue d'Aboukir are not real. Here's a tour of some of the most interesting fake façades in Paris.
"Listen," a friend told me. "There's this job I heard about — it's at a law firm, you'll make bank."
Makes our knees shake just looking at him go.
Visas for farmworkers have surged under Trump. But the program has subjected some workers to horrific abuse.
Reports from two small companies illustrate the paths small, locally conscious firms are taking to survive the current economic and public health disaster.
How hard is it to construct a fishing rod from scratch? Here's how one intrepid YouTuber built his and demonstrated that it worked.
Stimulating the brain in specific ways can generate mental images of simple shapes.
Every year, Mattel sells nearly $1B worth of new toy cars to kids. But on the secondary market, adult collectors and dealers reign supreme.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
After approximately 1,024 orbits around our planet and four spacewalks, astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley — aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour — have returned to Earth.
A science editor joked on Twitter that the roundworm is overrated. Soon, his tweet was being attacked as a privileged microaggression.
"You're so lucky, because we don't steal."
Avoiding drones' prying eyes can be as complicated as donning a high-tech hoodie and as simple as ducking under a tree.
"If I can't make it to the post office," one local union rep for postal workers said, "I'm not going to use the post office."
With big liquor continuing its expansion into moonshine, illegal 'stillers keep quiet, keep producing and remember where the real recipe came from.
Some venues are trying a new concept during the coronavirus pandemic: drive-in concerts. Here's what attendees are saying about the experience.
Ciara McDonald, a single mother of three in Jackson, Mississippi, received $1,000 a month for a year. Here's what happened.
New studies in Europe and Asia suggest that riding public transportation is not a major source of transmission for the coronavirus.
Microsoft's Flight Simulator 2020 integrates Bing Maps into their latest version which makes discovering your house while flying above possible.
Cosmic Crisp apples, Cotton Candy grapes and Cuties are among the most fiercely protected fruits in the global IP marketplace.
Sports writers are already talking about putting an asterisk next to this year's eventual NBA title winners. Is that fair and does it even matter?
I know the temptations of being a post-racial person, in which my descendants never have to concern themselves with the complications of being a minority. And it only strengthens my belief in identity politics.
This is the other lesson from Minneapolis.
Brenda from New Zealand shows off her extraordinary dream house.
The Green Mountain State has had the fewest cases of COVID-19 in the country, and it isn't just — or even mainly — the governor who has carried the day.
Meredith Kopit Levien, everyone seems to agree, is the right person to lead the Times into the 2020s. But here's hoping she'll view her mission more broadly — including the state of local news in America.
Yes Theory treks out to Oracle, Arizona and discover the facility that was supposed to prepare us for interplanetary travel.
For more than 50 years, people have reported sightings of big cats in the British countryside. Now, armed with drones and podcasts, a new generation of big cat hunters is taking up the search.
A spectacular comeback for a Microsoft icon.
Antoine Dodson, who went viral for giving a hilarious interview on the news back in 2010, sells homes now.
There are hundreds of trials currently in the works. Here's everything you need to know about the ones edging ahead in the global race.
In an isolated and sparsely populated region of Alaska, there were five domestic violence murders in 10 days. The pandemic has limited emergency services, and without shelters, many say these deaths are no surprise.
It would seem like a dream come true to buy a house for a dollar in Sambuca, a picturesque town in Sicily with exquisite views. But there's clearly some drawbacks.
The cottagecore aesthetic of 'Folklore' fits it neatly into the lineage of musical exile narratives, both good and bad. It's a story we love to indulge — even if it rarely gets at the true meaning of being alone.
Three Eater editors discuss what to consider when it comes to the ethics of dining out while the novel coronavirus continues to sweep the country.
A pigeon in London finds itself on a plane that's taking off.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.