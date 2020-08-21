Sarah Cooper Rips Donald Trump's Attacks On Mail-In Voting In Surprise DNC Appearance
Sarah Cooper crashed the DNC with her trademark lip syncing of Donald Trump, this time riffing on his attacks on mail-in voting.
Sarah Cooper crashed the DNC with her trademark lip syncing of Donald Trump, this time riffing on his attacks on mail-in voting.
Johnny Harris explains the complicated history behind the United States-Mexican border.
He really stuck that landing there.
It's hard to put to words why this is so moving to us, but it is.
Dalton the Dragon reads a story to these four-week-old Golden Retriever puppies in Redland, California.
"My daughter suddenly realized that my identical twin sister and I look very much alike, and it seemingly made her question which one of us was her mother. Mom is the one in the burgundy shirt."
"He has shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends."
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
"Tenet," Christopher Nolan's time-bending spy film, was supposed to be the event film of the summer. Is it as mind-blowing as the trailer suggested, or does the movie fall short of expectations?
In a popular thread on r/AskReddit, Redditors shared some simple words of wisdom they think everyone should know. Here are a few of our favorites.
Former Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon, who was arrested and charged on Thursday for defrauding "We Build the Wall" campaign donors, was caught on tape making what some are characterizing as an admission.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Sarah Cooper crashed the DNC with her trademark lip syncing of Donald Trump, this time riffing on his attacks on mail-in voting.
When a Black lineman from Colorado State went knocking on doors in a white neighborhood, he found himself at the dangerous intersection of a national racial reckoning and a world of internet-conspiracy fanaticism.
We're unwilling to give up our super-fresh veggies during the colder months, so this incredible indoor garden from AeroGarden is worth every single penny.
TikToker @alexandheir was lucky enough to catch Sacha Baron Cohen being filmed driving in a car in Long Beach, California, though the shooting of the sequel has yet to be confirmed.
This week, we've got sexual tension, "white people love saying," Michelle Obama at the Democratic National Convention, "It's been a long fight" and men vs. women with a time machine.
Winter is coming.
Sorry that your life has been disrupted.
When the game relies on AI recreations of existing Bing data for smaller suburbs — like Melbourne's North — then accidents can blow up into a bigger deal.
DeAngelo's crime spree started in 1975 while he was working as a police officer, authorities said. Over the years, his crimes morphed from stalking properties to serial rape and murder.
Make cleaning easier with this Amazon's Choice cordless vacuum cleaner. The Jashen V18 uses an efficient filtration system and a two-in-one brush to clean surfaces fast. Get it for 42% off today.
The visual effects and editing of this is brilliant.
It's the unhinged extremely online representation in politics for me.
Some days you just want to lie on your back and be a statue.
Artist Daniel Voshart has taken it upon himself to create photorealistic portraits of Roman Emperors using machine learning applied to images of their busts.
Slack and its counterparts 'create problems, high-school-type problems,' one CEO said.
From barcoders to telecasters to electric fan harps, this band has all the instruments covered.
Stsiapan Sviatlou is in the business of showing his countrymen how not to be afraid.
The Democratic National Convention this year was strange, but also scientifically effective.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Sometimes you just don't want people to see what's on your phone.
Single people lucky enough to ride out COVID-19 lockdowns with friends with summer houses have found it difficult to go back home. The homeowners aren't sure how to kick them out either.
Going cash-only is bad for privacy, bad for low-income communities and bad for people of color.
Violent crimes committed by veterans of post-9/11 wars have cost America more than five times the budget of its best-funded police force.
The creatures once symbolized our efforts to save the planet; now they demonstrate all the ways we have devastated it.
13-year-old Brayden Harrington shared how Joe Biden gave him the courage to overcome his stutter.
"He got one of my nudes… and told me if I didn't send him more he would [send] it to all of my friends and family," one of Aaron Coleman's victims says.
Here are eight takeaways from the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention.
If you don't want to be tricked into buying a watch of questionable quality, here are the rules you should follow.
Precious maps, books and artworks vanished from the Pittsburgh archive over the course of 25 years.
The bank describes its new typeface as "approachable without being whimsical" and "neutral, with a wink."
"United we can, and will, overcome this season of darkness in America. We will choose hope over fear, facts over fiction, fairness over privilege."
Intelius, Pipl, Whitepages and similar companies reveal everything from criminal records to relatives' names
Success is almost always down to a mixture of knowledge, experience and luck, good and bad. The trick is knowing how important each of these factors is, and when: that's the difference between winning and losing.
How can a series of waves caused by earthquakes or other underwater eruptions be so destructive?
The Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey-starring movie was just an indie that no one believed in — until a song came along that lifted it to legendary status.
Don't open that wine bottle unless you have some protection handy. These special prophylactics will help keep air from ruining everything.
This is as annoying as it is painful.
How one teenage whiz kid found himself in a world of international intrigue.
Fed up with streaming? You're not alone. And these days, there's a whole micro-economy of custom iPod options, whether you want a 2 terabyte hard drive or built-in Bluetooth.
Vinheteiro perfoms the entire 1980s song book while staring directly at the camera.
He could be a rising star of the party, or an alt-right Trojan horse. Or maybe there's no difference between the two.
According to legend, Charlemagne liked to lay out his lavish banquets on a sparkling-white tablecloth spun from pure asbestos.
Bulk business mail is still a thing. How does the industry make money and how can we make it stop?
Why did identical twin sisters decide to speak only to each other in a way no one else could understand?
If not for the pandemic, it most likely would have happened back in July. While we wait, we'll be using this post to highlight some of our top purchases and a handful of the best live deals.
Dalton the Dragon reads a story to these four-week-old Golden Retriever puppies in Redland, California.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.