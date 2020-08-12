Sarah Cooper Makes A Self-Deprecating Guest Monologue Debut For 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
The TikTok star acknowledges that you probably don't know who she is — but she doesn't know who you are either.
The lead single from Phil Collins' debut solo album, "Face Value," is really having a moment on the internet right now.
His calmness in confronting the scammers make this all the more terrifying.
Luke Towan demonstrates how to build a teeny tiny Land Rover Defender that you can actually drive.
It's been 10 years since "Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World" was released and it's fun to look back at the original audition tapes for Aubrey Plaza, Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin.
After the asteroid killed all the dinosaurs, what happened next? Here's what scientists believe occurred when the smoke cleared.
Many people have old CD/DVDs with data that are unreadable. Michael from Wondershare Recoverit Data Recovery gives an incredibly useful explainer for making them readable again.
Is "Lovecraft Country," an ambitious blend of sci-fi, horror and social commentary on racism, worth streaming? Here's what the reviews say.
The COVID-19 pandemic is out of control, but rising infections make it harder to transmit.
Researchers at Duke University recently devised a way to test the effectiveness of 14 masks in stopping the virus. From bandanas to N95 masks, here are the most and least effective masks, charted.
Jimmy "Mr Beast" Donaldson rolled the dice with the assistance of 10 people by scratching and scanning through $1 million worth of lottery tickets.
How common is your birthday in America? Data visualization artist Bo McCready crunched the numbers and put together an interactive heat chart.
Ditching fossil fuels would pay for itself through clean air alone.
In June 2017, Michigan doctor Jennifer De Longpre published a report in the New England Journal of Medicine detailing a highly peculiar case she had come across in 2016: a then 26-year-old man with a brain cyst so big that it took up half of his skull and had started to cause neurological problems, including seizures.
The ability to fight and win in the high-stakes game of undersea warfare is all about the art of listening. Here's how it's done.
Apollo will do any kind of trick as long as you throw the ball.
Scarred by trauma and devoted to Trump, a man began mailing explosives to the president's critics on the eve of an election. Inside the race to catch him.
A maritime expert surfaces in the proceedings against the longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein.
He's just being nice. He doesn't understand at all why this is terrifying.
You don't have to travel far to get a taste of European culture right here in the United States.
With enough lumber to build a 40-foot-tall, blighting fence around much of Nicholas Yung's property, Charles Crocker and his spite fence became a legendary revenge tale, a tourist attraction, and a lesson in the danger of escalating tempers.
Orgasm requires surrender, and I'm not used to surrendering without feeling like I'm losing part of myself.
Fifty years ago, this remote micronation declared independence in a story of princes and princesses, taxes and treason and wheat quotas and war.
What prompts someone to send a nude? What are the issues behind it? One writer explores their own experiences with taking and sending nudes.
Strobe rockets are real and they're spectacular.
Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn't control his temper last night. He made an early exit in the game for a headbutt on Washington's Moe Wagner.
The presidential race is in many ways just getting started.
These eight games are all quite different, but are unified by being single-player, story-focused experiences
Leaked documents detail law enforcement trainings in lie detection techniques that have been discredited by scientists.
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company may need to shut down in California if it loses its appeal against a judge's ruling to classify drivers as employees. Uber and Lyft are both scrambling after the judge approved a preliminary injunction.
His message is what so many desperate people want to hear right now. It's also dangerous.
Eric Rosen realizes he has made a big mistake, but then makes an extraordinary pivot.
Criminals use so-called Russian, encrypted, or white SIMs to change their phone number, add voice manipulation to their calls, and try to stay ahead of law enforcement.
What did plague doctors really wear, for the most part? How common was the beak mask, really?
Well, that was quite an exit.
Biden's announcement was met with many different reactions on the internet, so we compiled some of the best ones here.
Forget Amazon and Fresh Direct. Turkey's Getir brings groceries to your doorstep in about 10 minutes.
The American Dream megamall project has cost billions of dollars and has sat abandoned for years. It's still not open. How did this costly white elephant happen?
The reCAPTCHA questions can be super vague as this YouTuber hilariously demonstrates.
A long obsession with Mars makes all the other worlds seem a little neglected.
"About as narrow, committing, and epic as it ever gets," Dane Jackson says of a river run he made on the formidable El Rio Claro in Chilé.
The game's long, weird, elitist history provides some clues.
She had to be tough to make it to the top. But that doesn't excuse alleged abuses of those on the bottom.
YouTuber omri knew he shouldn't reply, but he felt he was on the cusp of a true caper.
In my synthetic chemistry lab, we have worked out how to convert the red pigment in common bricks into a plastic that conducts electricity, and this process enabled us to turn bricks into electricity storage devices.
Kaufman became famous writing self-conscious films in a self-conscious time. In his début novel, he reminds us of the — and blind spots — of a generation.
