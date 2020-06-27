Sarah Cooper Hilariously Captures The Essence Of Sean Hannity's Town Hall With Donald Trump
The comedienne mocks Trump's meandering answer when the Fox News host asked his top priorities if elected to a second term.
Many compared the protesters against Palm Beach County's mandatory mask rule to a scene from "Parks and Recreation." Someone went the extra mile and mashed them all up together.
Dan Harmon uses "story circles" to craft a script for "Rick and Morty."
Tom Pemberton makes these cows very happy with this unique contraption.
A wonderful behind-the-scenes journey with an animatronic robotic turtle in tow.
A woman in Auckland, New Zealand designed an ecologically friendly tiny house with plants galore.
Mike Brewer helps make this kid's day by helping put on a car show outside his house.
'Breath Of The Wild' is a fantastic escape from the real world if you play the game completely "wrong."
Kai built this Kermit the Frog puppet from scratch and positively nails his trademark voice.
Checking your phone for an extra two hours every night won't stop the apocalypse — but it could stop you from being psychologically prepared for it.
Alex Kueng is one of four former officers accused of crimes in the killing of George Floyd, which happened on his third shift. His decision to join the force had frayed friendships.
If you're craving some favorites, or looking to try something new, this variety pack of candy from Japan is very appealing.
This woman at the San Fernando Valley Trader Joe's was not happy at the mandatory mask rule inside the store.
A growing gap in case growth between Europe and the United States tells the tale: Declaring victory too soon is an excellent way to return to new heights.
Drew Gooden revisits Disney movies that haven't withstood the test of time and "Blank Check" is probably the worst.
An extremely talented Star Wars fan does a next level good impression of Star Wars characters.
American Airlines and United Airlines announced that they will begin booking flights to full capacity starting next week, even as COVID-19 cases in the US continue to rise.
Watson was called out for stealing Kiko's food and had the most poignant way of saying he was sorry.
Higher restaurant spending appears to be linked to a faster spread of the coronavirus, according to JPMorgan.
"As coronavirus cases race back up, the president ignored warnings from his public health experts that resulted in tens of thousands of preventable deaths," the MSNBC host said on Friday. "And we're looking at tens of thousands more."
Here's what it's like to experience the land of fire and ice in a resolution your computer probably can't display.
In the weeks leading up to the state's reopening, there were plenty of signs, but not the will to read them.
After Facebook and Twitter, Instagram is finally getting political for people who never had to care.
This guy is mad as hell at the St. Lucie County Commission over masks and he's not going to take it anymore.
Symptomless transmission makes the coronavirus far harder to fight. But health officials dismissed the risk for months, pushing misleading and contradictory claims in the face of mounting evidence.
From Michael Jordan chuckling at his iPad to Bernie Sanders asking for a favor, here are the best memes of 2020 so far.
As soon as you hear it, you start picturing a 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California. But how did the Swiss electronic duo come up it?
This guy always brings a ramp to help other people with their tricks.
Under pressure by anti-abortion activists ― including a board of health member ― the state health department became a weapon in the war against abortion.
NetCredit's Barbara Davidson crunched the numbers and created a data visualization of the oldest restaurants in countries around the world still serving food today.
Half a dozen hot-button docs have been pulled from platforms or dropped by digital distributors in the past year, angering filmmakers and viewers: "People do not like to be told they cannot see a film."
With its overwhelming success as a NASA partner, it's astonishing to remember that SpaceX very nearly ran out of money.
Newspapers love a good "Feds take down sex trafficking" story, even if there are no sex traffickers actually taken down.
The black people I come from were owned and raped by the white people I come from. Who dares to tell me to celebrate them?
The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco discusses the pandemic, the diversity crisis in economics, and monetary policy.
A drive to succeed has become a drive to just get by. Why workplace ambition is flickering out in this endless limbo.
That was close. Too close.
From a prolonged global recession to an IT breakdown, here's what 347 risk analysts believe might likely happen in a post COVID-19 world.
Microsoft locations in NYC, London, Sydney, and Redmond will be turned into experience centers.
A couple was shocked to see a photo of themselves in a story by The Times of India being attributed to a story entitled "Kol man kills wife, mom-in-law; shoots self."
Arizona is facing more per capita cases than recorded by any country in Europe or even by hard-hit Brazil.
This week, we've got Dear men, what's preventing you from looking like this, what's your main circle discussing and Donald Trump's walk of shame.
Gus Johnson demonstrates the heartache of pleading with Twitter to give you account verification.
The 45,942 single-day increase was driven by more than 8,000 new cases in Florida and thousands more in Texas, Arizona and California, according to an NBC News tally.
Fierce response from top Democrats after US intelligence finding was reportedly briefed to Trump in March, but the White House has yet to act
The 77-year-old incoming nominee has adopted some of the demands of the Black Lives Matter movement, but notably rejected its boldest proposals.
Bail funds have been deluged with donations since the recent wave of protests began. But organizers hope these funds won't have to exist in their current form for much longer.
The two "Avengers" stars dish on their current acting roles in an all-encompassing and often charming discussion.