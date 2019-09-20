San Francisco Is Still Trying To Stop The Millennium Tower From Sinking And They Somehow Made It Worse
The fast sinking Millennium Tower is quickly reaching maximum lean — here's how it got so bad.
The fast sinking Millennium Tower is quickly reaching maximum lean — here's how it got so bad.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
It is illegal but rampant in India and has led to violence against brides.
So you got accepted at MIT (What? Like it's hard?), you enrolled in an astrophysics class and you're taking your first exam. Here's how difficult your tests is going to be.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Here's how Matthew Heller describes the incident: "The car in front of me did not move even though the light was green. In frustration, after honking I finally made the decision to go around her and move on with my evening. While passing her on the left, she moved forward and turned her vehicle toward mine to keep me from passing her. I thought I got all the way around her and continued making my left turn." Here's an angle from a nearby house, can you tell what happened?
COVID deaths in America have crossed 700,000, which is roughly 50,000 more than all the combat deaths caused by past American foreign conflicts.
The US Marshals Service is asking for the public's help in identifying a man investigators say strongly resembles one of its most wanted fugitives who has been on the run for 23 years.
You have an emergency and your husband is missing? Don't worry, honey, you're better off.
When you have "tall Zoom energy" and show up to the office for the first time, it can get awkward.
Audrey Peters and the VIP List girls are infamous for documenting their fabulous lives in Manhattan. But they're in on the joke.
As restorations go, this only really makes you feel like you're stepping back into time.
In the past two years, Zoom had ranked No.1 for the happiest employees, but this year the company has been dethroned.
Men in tech are sharing their salaries. Here's the aftermath.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
While on tour promoting his new book "The Storyteller," Grohl surprised attendees at New York City's Town Hall with a drum performance on Nirvana's signature song.
Having a photo of your COVID-19 vaccination card or your insurance card will save you a lot of headache.
Even if you regularly support journalism by paying, sometimes you need to get around it.
The fast sinking Millennium Tower is quickly reaching maximum lean — here's how it got so bad.
Before you waste a bunch of money on some crossover you're not even excited about, consider this useful truck.
Gone are the niceties and here come the profanities.
TikTok told Insider that it hasn't found content related to the challenge on its platform.
The smallest county holds astonishing culinary variety: from prize-winning pubs and pastries to an England bowler's grill school - plus a lovely bit of squirrel
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
"The Tipping Point" is the duo's first record in 17 years and will be out in February, 2022.
An architecture professor said he has been dismissed from Princeton University after a long investigation, and so has published a multimedia polemic mostly about himself but also, he writes, about the downfall of American academia. It is an extremely pure example of low-stakes-yet-high-drama academic-workplace nightmares.
Huckberry has over 650 items on sale right now with plenty of fall and winter gear to choose from.
How you can fortify your brain to make it healthier and stronger in the long run.
Interestingly, he deploys V-shapes throughout his painting.
Just about every aspect of this office chair is adjustable: The lower back support, foot rest, head rest, height, angle of recline and more are easy to fine tune.
Americans love their gas stoves, but they pollute homes and are connected to a supply system that leaks methane. That's part of a battle as more people face a decision about switching to electric.
This golden retriever has the patience of a saint.
Unless you've got untold riches, you're probably shopping on a budget like the rest of us. Secret Santas, that uncle you barely know and even the in-laws need gifts that won't break the bank, right?
Google, more than any other company, is the default.
Here are the cities ranked safest in the world in a post-pandemic era.
"Dune" is coming to theaters and HBO Max on October 22.
Yesterday, an independent group of investigators said they'd identified the Zodiac Killer based on new forensic evidence. But the FBI says the case is still open.
Nate Meeker has the greatest impression of conservative commentator Ben Shapiro that nails all of his quirks perfectly.
Facebook, HP, Novartis, and other big corporations have found a novel way to pressure outside counsel: threaten their paychecks.
Crisis exposes the limits of paranoia as a defense mechanism.
An accountant for the network swore in a 2019 lawsuit that 90% of its income was tied to AT&T, and it would be worthless otherwise.
Grohl's father apparently didn't think his musical career would last a year.
What happens to the stuff you order online after you send it back?
Ben Makuch spoke with a Russian hacker who decided to make things awkward when he began hacking Vice in the middle of an interview.
We have been shielded to a fault from the realities of what it really means to die from COVID-19.
If you want access to Alexa in every single room, now's a good time to stock up on Amazon's affordable smart speaker.
Kristen Bell says Dax Shepard realized he made a huge mistake.
"'Cats' was off-the-scale all wrong," says Lloyd Webber. "There wasn't really any understanding of why the music ticked at all. I saw it and I just thought, 'Oh, God, no.'"
In the '90s, we really chose a historical doll and made it our entire personality.
Dr. Alan Mandell demonstrates a hack for clearing your sinuses with this one move.