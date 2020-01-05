Samsung's New Futuristic Office Cost $300 Million
Arcade games, elevated gardens and an open office plan, it has it all.
Using legos, a Star Wars enthusiast recreated the set from "The Empire Strikes Back" and additionally motorized it with power functions.
Marques Brownlee is blown away by the beautiful design of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro but without access to Google Apps, he would never recommend it.
Nature photographer David Weiller spotted this extremely camouflaged bug in the Amazon rainforest.
Silva successfully rides a hoverboard and makes it all look easy.
The city had 300,000 incidents of graffiti in 2019, but this particular tagger has struck 40 times in the last month.
You'd expect that if you tapped a button, something was supposed to happen, right?
Canada's government once pressured Inuit women to travel south to give birth. Now, they can have their babies at a hometown maternity clinic led by Inuit midwives.
Luckily no harm or damage was caused and the flight returned safely to Montreal, from where it had departed.
Ordering up more tests and surgeries for dying patients is easy. Getting patients the end-of-life care they deserves takes much more effort.
The trial will include testimony from two alleged victims and Annabella Sciorra amid concerns he may not be ultimately held legally accountable
Movies, books, music, and more from 1924 are all entering the public domain today, meaning that you're free to download, upload, and share these titles however you see fit. And it's completely legal.
As the project investigating hate in America comes to an end, we look back at reporting highlights and the impact of our work.
China appears to have been destroying traditional Uyghur cemeteries for several years as part of what critics describe as a broader, coordinated campaign to control Islamic beliefs and Muslim minority groups within its borders.
Well, that was quite a dramatic exit.
For many, these drugs are lifesavers. But like me, not everyone wants to stay on them indefinitely.
John Baldessari, a gentle giant of conceptual art whose irreverent questions about the nature of art brought him international acclaim and shaped a generation of younger artists, has died. He was 88.
Some brittlestars, close relatives of starfish and sea urchins, can work out where light is coming from by changing the color of their bodies.
2019 was the year wireless earbuds went mainstream.
If you moved around a photo while it was scanning, what would it look like?
Theodore Gioia samples the American restaurant review at present and offers a recipe for the future.
Around 2,300 contracted workers who serve meals to Google employees in the San Francisco Bay Area have unionized, saying they're overworked and underpaid.
Shawn Woods builds an insane-looking vintage mouse trap from vintage patents.
Less than a week after Iran's top military commander was killed by U.S. drone strike, the regime said Sunday that it would further scale back compliance with an international nuclear pact.
Brown pelicans in South Carolina give researchers a good look at how birds handle these mighty storms.
Does repenting for your Wet December actually do anything for your health and wellbeing?
A YouTuber takes a deep dive inside the wacky experimental ASCII art-based game ASCIICKER.
Early research suggests Google's algorithm can improve the accuracy of mammogram screenings, potentially alleviating some of the UK's radiologist shortage.
G4S subsidiary ArmorGroup hired Afghan warlords who battled with U.S. Marines. It ended with one of the worst civilian casualty disasters of the war.
Mercedes-Benz took away the title of the world's top-selling luxury vehicle from the German auto company back in 2016. Why has BMW been in decline?
At the end of every year, I get to see, for the first time, all the things I've already seen.
By the time I got to London, grief — amazingly unknown till then, though I was 21 — had taken me over.
Imagine a calendar that is the same every year — sort of.
The apocalypse is so close that the people have to flee to the beaches, but climate change denial is taken to a new level of stupidity.
An "oddly satisfying experiment" finds that adding a little milk can make see-through Coca-Cola.
Julia Edelman and Olivia de Recat imagine a breakup conversation between a meditation-app subscriber and the app.
Starting in the '80s, the rise of finance set forces in motion that have reshaped the economy.
The acting and quick-thinking of these Disneyland actors is just off the charts.
US Chief Justice John Roberts will be a central figure in the ongoing drama of the Donald Trump presidency in the coming months.
The city acquired the 600-plus acres of Hays Woods, once used for mining and munitions, in 2016, but the work of restoring the land has only just begun.
Sometimes to find the treasure you have to dig into the junk.
When Missouri's Twin Rivers medical center closed, executives claimed it was a "consolidation" with a new facility. But residents say it points to a healthcare crisis.
An osprey in mid-hunt, the curious ways Americans celebrate Christmas and more best photos of the week.
Skateboarder Simon Isaksson sees your childhood Hot Wheels loops and would like you to know that he can do that, too.
"The twenties" is super legit-sounding and it's so old school. The 40s are old. The 30s even more so. But nothing is older school than the Roaring 20s.
On the outside, the mansion looks normal enough. But once you venture inside, that's when the fever dream truly begins.
