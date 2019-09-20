Salt Is The Most Important Ingredient, So Here's How To Pick The Right Kind To Use For Every Occasion
Sea, table or kosher? Ingredient expert Jack Bishop explains the right kind of salt you need for every occasion.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Comedy legend Betty White totally improvised this story about the Great Herring War.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said that Antonio Brown "is no longer a Buc" after the wide receiver left the field during the third quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday.
The everlasting, ongoing saga of one of the NFL's most notoriously disruptive players has taken another turn.
Protection is high against severe disease, and is boosted by a third shot, per official UK stats.
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
This is how mechanical clocks were invented, synced and eventually how the world agreed upon Greenwich Mean Time.
"I could hardly make out the words on the sign, but I knew what they said."
France's Jean Zay supercomputer now has an integrated photonic coprocessor.
Nuggets made from lab-grown chicken meat were displayed during a media presentation in Singapore, the first country to allow the sale of meat created without slaughtering any animals.
The letter was created a day before Trump discussed naming conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell "special counsel" to probe baseless election fraud claims.
Beatboxer Tom Thum knocks it out of the park with some ridiculous boom-bap beats that include some dirty organs, trumpets and slick scratches.
Huda Al-Sarari was forced into exile after her work documenting human rights abuses by US-backed Emirati forces garnered global attention.
The format for iPhone photos switched to HEIC since iOS 11. It's often caused problems for some users but Apple had to switch it up because their problems are bigger than an individual's problem.
This week, we've got a person who wants three weeks off from a new job to get a tattoo, someone who refuses to tell anyone what they want for Christmas and more.
When historians look back on the checkered legacy of the global war on terror, they will highlight Operation OVERT as a model.
Wilhelmsdorf, Germany is home to a million euro luxury motorhome with some pretty exquisite finishes.
The Wizarding World has had many growing pains. Its creator has retroactively altered many perceptions of its characters, simply because she can.
Despite constant attacks, they're bravely educating the masses about the common STI.
Caspar David Friedrich might not be a household name, but his contributions are incalculable to the art world.
Almost nine years ago, a Pawnee citizen by the name of Garth Blunden, played by Patton Oswalt in a guest appearance, filibustered a town-hall meeting in season five of "Parks and Recreation".
Harrison performed an impromptu version of "Here Comes The Sun," in 1996 on Brazilian TV, for his friend Emerson Fittipaldi who had just suffered a serious crash while racing in Formula Indy.
The lunar surface has seen dramatic changes throughout its existence, but it may have looked a bit familiar beginning about 3.8 billion years ago.
Gabagool is always there for us. Whatever we're searching for in life, gabagool always has the results we need. And unlike a certain megacorp, gabagool is never evil.
A Redditor got footage of their parked Model 3 getting bumped and even though it looks like a harmless touch, they claim the damage cost was around $15,000.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 albums, books, songs, TV shows and movies. You're welcome.
After Kyle Kuzma hit a clutch bucket, DeRozan stepped up again and hit another game-winner to follow up his wild one-footed 3-pointer buzzer-beater from the other night.
U.S. traffic infrastructure is due for a reckoning.
The market feels like a bubble. Does it matter?
A..A. Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh, classic novels by Ernest Hemingway and Agatha Christie and hundreds of thousands of pre-1923 sound recordings are among the works that entered that public domain on New Year's Day 2022.
Based on a true story, "Don vs Lightning" — directed by Johnny Burns and Pier van Tijn — is the story of an elderly Scottish man who has to learn to live with a very shocking revelation. Literally.
Fewer people are arriving, the people who are there are having fewer kids, and more people are dying. Add it up, and it's big trouble for the biggest state.
It's been 100 years since leaded fuel was introduced, a purely profit-driven move.
Betty White took no prisoners during the 2006 roast of William Shatner.
The original sentencing sparked widespread backlash and prompted a petition that was signed by 5 million people.
Poor Anderson Cooper, just taking shots against his will and having to keep the train on the tracks for NYE. What a trooper.
The hunt is on for two men who defaced one of Key West's most famous and most photographed landmarks on New Year's Day: the giant and colorful Southernmost Point buoy.
Despite being dedicated to dicks, photos are strictly forbidden on the sub. But that hasn't stopped members from spamming each other with hog. On a dick-themed sub, where do you draw the line?