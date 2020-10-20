Sacha Baron Cohen Makes A Crisis Pregnancy Center Extremely Uncomfortable In 'Borat 2' Clip
Borat's' teen daughter swallows a baby ornament from a cupcake and things get hilariously cringeworthy pretty fast in this scene from the upcoming film.
In the latest episode of "Last Week Tonight," John Oliver explains what is as stake once the US leaves the World Health Organization.
Losing election candidate Jami-Lee Ross was accused of "whipping up fear and hysteria" during the election campaign by Newshub's political editor Tova O'Brien.
With a good eye for interior design, Lilah and Ollie have made the inside of a tiny house seem quite spacious.
The job of a tower rigger is certainly not for the faint of heart.
The debate of which pronunciation is actually correct is still not settled.
British street artist Banksy confirmed a new artwork that appeared on a wall in Nottingham, central England, depicting a young girl using a bicycle tire as a hula-hoop is his work.
Prior to his suicide in a federal lock-up in Manhattan, Epstein was surrounded by gang members of MS-13, murderers, narcotraffickers and other violent criminals.
Patrick Garvey, a wildlife ecologist from New Zealand, came across an extraordinary wrybill nest hidden among the surrounding rocks. Can you spot the eggs?
Sarah Cooper took aim at Donald Trump Jr. and his melancholic Instagram video from his bed in her latest lip-sync parody.
With a panel of leading fantasy authors, TIME presents the 100 most engaging, inventive and influential works of fantasy fiction.
Countries with the fastest-spiraling outbreaks are reentering lockdowns.
When asked to deliver a dramatic monologue from a movie, Lisa Gilroy went with a very left-field choice.
If we look at it closely and with compassion, male desire is more complicated than most people assume it to be.
Whether another wave of coronavirus has hit depends on where exactly you live, but cases are clearly surging across the United States and Europe.
The rooms are alive with the sound of music.
Teens offer an adult some perspective on Claudia Conway.
Labour's historic win delivered Ardern a second term while voters punished politicians who embraced populism.
In the most Boston way possible, an early voter explains her excitement and who she's voting for.
This 4,784-piece star destroyer Lego set is truly gob-smacking. The level of detail here is astounding, and the finished product serves as the showpiece of any collection.
Watch this beautifully-filmed long take from "The Underground Railroad," Barry Jenkins's new show based on Colson Whitehead's novel, which will debut on Amazon Prime.
We've seen human-enslaving robots, body-snatching aliens and nuclear war. But one fate is the most horrifying of them all.
American officials in China, Cuba and Russia say US agencies are concealing the true extent of the episodes, leaving colleagues vulnerable to hostile actions abroad.
Atlanta based skater Shareef Grady made a new set of fans at Westside Provisions District after executing a flawless jump.
Like a lot of other 12-year-olds, Caleb Anderson loves outer space. But unlike most kids his age, he's a sophomore in college, where he's studying calculus, US history, humanities and macroeconomics.
Every day, thousands of events happen. The job of a journalist is to decide what is — and what isn't — worthy of bringing to a broader audience.
Here's why some groups of people are being charged more for Tinder's service.
Sir David finally dives into the apocalypse.
It's not a cover we expected, but it's a cover we deserve.
We know it's supposed to pose a solution to the tricky issue of having to balance the phone between your shoulder and your ear, but we're not sure this is the solution we needed.
Darren Aronofsky's 2000 movie is the work of artists who hadn't yet been told what they could and couldn't do.
Would-be ferry passengers in Greenpoint, Brooklyn learned service had been suspended from a boat operator yelling to them as the ferry passed them by.
From "A Few Good Men" to "The West Wing" to "The Trial of the Chicago 7," let's see how all of the renowned screenwriter's work stacks up against itself.
The call was an election simulation featuring New Yorker all-stars. Toobin apologized for the "embarrassingly stupid mistake."
Speaking to "60 Minutes" contributor Dr. Jon LaPook, Dr. Anthony Fauci answers the question on everybody's mind: how long will people have to wear masks?
You'd think no one would be stupid enough to book a murderer-for-hire on a website called RentAHitman.com. Bob Innes is here to tell you people are a lot dumber than you realize.
Apple's take on a GPS tracker for kids is unique but costly.
"I am different. I don't want rights, because rights are gay."
I ate my way through "Guy Fieri Food: Cookin' It, Livin' It, Lovin' It." Can't travel because of the pandemic? You still have a passport to Flavortown.
If you've ever hit the beaches of Key West, Bermuda or Hawaii looking for a tranquil vacation, you may have experienced a rude awakening. By a rooster, that is.
Here's a list of the top 35 scariest movies that get people's heart rates up the most.
If I were to agree to the hall pass, what things do you think I should consider as far as how a hall pass would work? What "terms" should I consider?
The man Brendan Sheridan was later arrested for boating under the influence.
President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will have their microphones cut off in Thursday's debate while their rival delivers their opening two-minute answer to each of the debate topics.
Where the desperation of late-stage meritocracy is so strong, you can smell it.
"If you are irresponsible enough to think that you don't mind if you get the flu, remember it's not about you — it's about everybody else," intensive care specialist Professor Hugh Montgomery said.
A roundup of 20 up-and-coming comedians recommended by dozens of in-the-know industry sources, including bookers, producers and tastemakers from NBC, Spotify, the Black List and more.
Mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania — a critical state for President Donald Trump's reelection chances — will be counted if they are received within three days of Election Day even if they do not have a legible postmark, the Supreme Court ruled Monday.
Because of the distance, it's not easy to see the duck it has in its talons, but it seems like this bald eagle was finally able to snatch a duck away after stalking the group of ducks for awhile.
The trade-in values of old smartphones can be surprisingly high because the trade-in has become a critical piece of the device's lifecycle.
Are you willing to pay $500 for bug-out bags with expensive chocolate and hand lotion for the end of the world?
Guess the cat's out of the bag and in the bowl now.