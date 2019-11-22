Sacha Baron Cohen Breaks From His Comic Persona To Slam Mark Zuckerberg's 'Bullsh*t' Arguments About Free Speech
While accepting the ADL International Leadership Award, the actor excoriated Facebook as "The greatest propaganda machine In history."
Comedian Greg Stone was not expecting things to go down like this when he asked an audience member to talk about how messed up her family was during a comedy show.
You gotta go out with a bang.
During the unveiling of the Tesla Cybertruck, the company's first electric pickup truck, things didn't go quite as planned.
Hearing loss changes some people's ability to speak. This father tried to understand his deaf daughter without her use of American Sign Language.
Here's a good reminder to not mess with elk.
This place has everything: acidic puddles, lava lakes, an old skeleton that became the basis of our understanding of human evolution — everything!
For the week of November 18, we have a handful of contenders: Baby Yoda, Gonna tell my kids, reassuring Google Translate TikToks and the finger emoji meme.
Some amusement parks are known for their seamless efficiency. Others might be hailed for their innovative rides. And then there's the case of Action Park.
John Beasley Greene photographed early European archaeology in Egypt — but he paid little attention to those who lived there.
In today's edition of the Ask a Boss column, Alison Green answers a letter from a marketing manager being bullied by her boss and his girlfriend (who's also a coworker).
YouTuber Jörg Sprave has invented an extraordinary archery contraption that you need to see to believe.
From feminist Ts to Love Island bodies, this is how fashion looked in the 2010s.
Researchers built a simulator that teaches robots to deal with everyone's favorite particle-board nightmare — but it's a lot harder to make it happen in real life.
"Emma" is supposed to be what people who work in offices full-time are going to look like by 2040.
Brothers Gary and Larry Lane have been banking on their identical looks since the '90s.
First class tickets can cost tens of thousands of dollars — is all of that money helping airlines make a profit?
The brothers open up about their new film "21 Bridges" and the ongoing battle between Martin Scorsese and Marvel.
The human brain contains "maps" of the body, but where do they come from?
On a freeway near Portland, a vehicle lost control and the driver, in a last ditch attempt to avoid an accident began weaving around traffic. Here was the result.
Elon Musk just pulled the covers off the Tesla Cybertruck, the brand's first electric pickup truck. Here's what we learned about it.
A master origami folder explains the skills needed to pull off the hardest paper folds.
Need to brush up on your world history and geography? These maps hold the key to a better understanding. Plus, they look cool as hell.
"We think it's important to evolve the marketing of Victoria's Secret — that is happening in certain respects now, and I think there will be more to come," a company executive said.
Why would anyone think this was a good idea to begin with?
A shift in ancient Chinese crops shows how agricultural practices can help or hinder food production in the face of environmental change.
You can never let down your guard, not even when you're drinking water from a watering hole.
For Getty Images photographer Mark Wilson, it was just another day at the office.
I interviewed dozens of black mothers about how they help their kids navigate schools where they might be perceived as threats or made to feel unwelcome.
The science behind how to flip a coin so it lands on its edge explained.
One of the country's largest utilities is a fiery mess. How can California fix it?
The sex club NSFW wants to "revolutionize how the world f**ks." But even in 2019, it's tough to make some people come.
WeWork's 15,000 employees fear layoffs after a failed IPO attempt, Adam Neumann's exit and a bailout by Softbank and Masayoshi Son.
RuPaul is given a series of challenging personal questions and he delivers very thoughtful responses.
"I never thought I wanted kids, but I'm 34 now and realizing I do. I just wish it wasn't so taboo to talk about."
How ketamine became the drug of choice for our dissociated moment.
A German air taxi startup unveiled the world's first flying taxi station, but the momentous future of electric air transport is a fleeting spectacle.
When you compare lived reality with the data, it's clear something big is getting lost in translation.
It was for a party where attendees come prepared with a three-minute lecture to deliver to their friends. You know, for fun.
The great trick of online retail has been to get us to shop more and think less about how our purchases reach our homes.
The first spaceflight-ready version of the capsule was brought to the Florida launch site the vehicle is set to take off from next month.
Four Michael Jackson-loving rockers wanted to pay homage to the King of Pop without ending up as one-hit wonders. Half of their wish was granted.
It sucked. Also, it doesn't work.
Bernie Sanders sits down with "Bernie Sanders" — comedian James Adomian who does a better Bernie than Bernie.
Disney used to always be looking forward. These days, it increasingly only looks back.
It's not just drugs. Mexico's cartels are fighting over avocados.
On Thursday, David Holmes, a senior US diplomat in Ukraine, and Fiona Hill, the former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia testified before the House Intelligence Committee.
Customers want help. They also want to be left alone.
At 73, the enigmatic country star is captivating a whole new generation and riding high as the subject of a podcast and the inspiration behind a Netflix series.
When it stars Al Pacino, how could it not?