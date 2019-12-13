Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

THE EMPIRE STRUCK BACK

1 digg io9.gizmodo.com

The control Disney has on pop culture right now is so enormous it's kind of terrifying. Marvel's superhero movies and "Star Wars" are two of—if not the—biggest franchises in the world.

BUSINESS AS USUAL

2 diggs medium.com

In a previous life, I worked for a giant retailer, who beyond its global money-making operations, also did some philanthropy. The billionaire owner of the company liked to use variations on the phrase, "When we do well, we can do good." The priorities there give the game away.