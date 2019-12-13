Ryan Reynolds Tells A Disgusting Story About His Mom And A Urinal Cake In 'True Confessions' Game
For his mother's sake, we really want this to be a lie and not a true story.
For his mother's sake, we really want this to be a lie and not a true story.
The Tesla Valve was invented by Nikola Tesla, but you (like us) probably hadn't heard of it. Turns out, it's pretty cool!
Ruiz discussed the controversial Peloton commercial on "The Today Show" — and got a surprise from Ryan Reynolds on set.
We've got plenty of shampoo, conditioner, soap and moisturizer but why don't hotels also provide toothpaste?
Danny DeVito looks back on his 50-year career and reflects on his favorite moments — and he also mentions his love of rum ham.
"Greater Adria" existed hundreds of millions of years ago— here's what we know about it.
We suspect some serious fowl play.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The shoes — which feature carbon plates and springy midsole foam — have become an explosive issue among runners. A new analysis suggests that the advantage these shoes bestow is real — and larger than previously estimated.
For the week of December 9th, we have Jameela Jamil's landlord tweet, Silver Kanye and "Marriage Story" memes.
This was one Christmas gift we were not expecting to find in the stockings.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
With all the bad news from 2019, at least these local reporters found a way to have a great time.
Yes, all of them, ranked from worst to best by Rob Sheffield. Settle in and buckle up.
RVs range from tiny to spacious, but it's not often that you see a two-story behemoth like the Commander 8×8 by SLRV Expedition Vehicles.
YouTuber styropyro points a million watt laser beam at himself. What could go wrong?
These days, we roll our eyes at Cats. But from the moment it opened, it was a smash.
The console itself looks far more like a PC than we've seen from previous Xbox consoles, and Microsoft's trailer provides a brief glimpse at the new design.
Why don't you go pick on someone your own species?
A 50-inch TV for $300 comes with some trade-offs.
Both measures will be voted on by the full House, likely on Wednesday, and come after weeks of damaging testimony against Trump.
The Nix Mini Color Sensor scans any surface and gives you an instant color match to professional paints. It retails at $99, but you can get it for just $71.40 when you use code MerrySave15 at checkout.
That's why people say you shouldn't rock the boat.
Drawing on ancient Tibetan practices and a very human need for companionship, these people believe they have figured out how to create sentient beings within their own bodies.
For his mother's sake, we really want this to be a lie and not a true story.
On a sunny July day in 2018, Alexis Stern learned from police that her murder had apparently been ordered on a website called Camorra Hitmen.
Here are our picks for the characters who will stick with us from this decade.
The oceans cover around 70% of the Earth's surface. What would the topography of Earth look like then if we drained our planet of all that water?
Why some scientists believe the secret to performance enhancement might lie in your next trip to the toilet. (Yes, really.)
Ruiz discussed the controversial Peloton commercial on "The Today Show" — and got a surprise from Ryan Reynolds on set.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
There's a simple, elegant way to making sure all your meatloaf comes out of the can in one piece.
Within the next 200 years, scientists believe all of the country's ice giants could disappear. Local geologists and activists hope to change that — starting with a plaque.
The man with no filter is back at it again in January 2020.
In the NulledCast hackers livestream the harassment of Ring camera owners after accessing their devices. Hundreds of people can listen.
The control Disney has on pop culture right now is so enormous it's kind of terrifying. Marvel's superhero movies and "Star Wars" are two of—if not the—biggest franchises in the world.
The comedian explains how he looks at abstract art and how he contextualizes it at the Modern Museum of Art.
When Republicans eventually stop denying climate change, they'll start doing something worse.
Law enforcement has long used DNA testing in police investigations, and consumer genetics testing companies also sell your data to third parties like pharmaceutical companies.
A man in the Netherlands was nearly decapitated by a falling crane.
In a previous life, I worked for a giant retailer, who beyond its global money-making operations, also did some philanthropy. The billionaire owner of the company liked to use variations on the phrase, "When we do well, we can do good." The priorities there give the game away.
Yap is pretty simple. It's a six-person chat room, where every message you post erases the one you posted before it.
Fortunately, nobody was injured except for this salt truck.
In 2004, an article questioned the lyrics of "Baby, It's Cold Outside." We've been arguing about it ever since.
Get another glimpse of 10 of the historic New York City buildings and cultural institutions lost to demolition in the past decade.
The Tesla Valve was invented by Nikola Tesla, but you (like us) probably hadn't heard of it. Turns out, it's pretty cool!
The prime minister addressed the nation, saying Brexit was now the "irrefutable, irresistible, unarguable decision of the British people."
The 2010s were a decade of extreme retail innovation. Instagrammy direct-to-consumer companies sprang up seemingly overnight; hulking businesses like Amazon permeated what felt like every aspect of our shopping lives and iconic brands died.
We all have big dreams. Let's not shatter his.
To solve the problem of Japan's aging workforce, tech companies have developed exoskeletons that help older workers continue to do heavy manual labour.
Get a better picture of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
"Greater Adria" existed hundreds of millions of years ago— here's what we know about it.
"Dude," I said, catching myself, "we've somehow gotten really old and grumpy."
The Brazil nut tree plays a critical role in the global climate and weather across South America. Deforestation is putting it all at risk.
Danny DeVito looks back on his 50-year career and reflects on his favorite moments — and he also mentions his love of rum ham.
How the correspondence between Robert Lowell and Elizabeth Hardwick gave rise to a scandal about the ethics of turning life into art.
Inside the epic, decades-long battle to tame a lake so swollen it threatens to wipe out an entire city center.
Poor indoor air quality causes serious health issues. Things can be improved with determination to sniff out the cause of the problem — and some pricey hardware.