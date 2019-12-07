Ryan Reynolds Realizes He's Trapped Inside A Video Game In 'Free Guy' Trailer
Ryan Reynolds (actor, gin connoisseur) discovers he's an unplayable character in a video game, coming in theaters on July 3, 2020.
You've probably done it before on accident — so what did it do to your car?
The Tata Nano was the cheapest car you could buy brand new. As the saying goes, you get what you pay for.
All Walmart customers, we need you to pay attention to this conspiracy theory.
You can see the van braking slightly at the sight of the police car and then the moment when the driver decided, "To hell with this, I'm going to do it anyway."
YouTuber David Bennett demonstrates how some of the most popular music utilize "word painting" to make a song pop.
The photographer who X-rayed Chernobyl, a Londoner's road trip though North America and other best photos of the week.
The creator of Scientific Content Analysis, or SCAN, says the tool can identify deception. Law enforcement has used his method for decades, even though there's no reliable science behind it. Even the CIA and FBI have bought in.
Monica Ruiz, the actress from the controversial Peloton ad, makes an escape from exercise in this ad for Ryan Reynolds's gin brand.
Brother Nature, an Instagram celebrity famous for taking photos with animals, was brutally attacked in Miami.
Gambino the cat has an amazing ability to meow like human speech.
All things considered, it's very lucky that nobody appeared to be injured, though they might need a change of clothes.
We regret to inform you that the brands have made a once fun if NSFW meme a creation from hell.
Elevators always tend to have mirrors. Is it for safety and monitoring reasons — or something else entirely?
Oklahoma Sooners Wide Receiver CeeDee Lamb does some very impressive footwork on this outstanding play against the Baylor Bears.
An artist creates the beloved green Star Wars creature from scratch in this cool time lapse.
Artists on Twitter say that their work is regularly stolen by armies of bots that generate t-shirts from popular designs—and they've got the receipts to prove it.
Christopher Hook, an attorney from Southern California, found himself in hot water after bombarding the law firm his clients were suing with more than 100 emails peppered with ridiculously over-the-top profanities.
A rat is seen moving a break for it with a large coffee cup on a Brooklyn subway platform.
The news comes as CEO Steph Korey apologizes for her behavior, saying she is "appalled" by how she spoke to her staff.
David Attenborough describes how the rarest species of hyena, the brown hyena, lives among the ruins of the Namib Desert
Tesla's electric fleet have a lot going for them, but what if you want to tow something? A YouTuber does the math about why Teslas struggle with carrying heavy loads.
After a bone marrow transplant, a man with leukemia found that his donor's DNA traveled to unexpected parts of his body. A crime lab is now studying the case.
Every angle of Steven Adams's now legendary game-tying pass.
Internet scammers dominated the 2010s. The new rule is, If an app exists, there's been a scam on it. Here are the people behind the top scams of the decade.
Because that is apparently an opinion you can have.
A coal town in southwestern Virginia has been trying for years. Hope is running thin.
From #MeToo and Black Lives Matter to the Arab Spring and Hong Kong protests, here are the tremendous moments in activism that have defined this past decade.
Knowing she had the legal right to die helped Marieke Vervoort live her life. It propelled her to medals at the Paralympics. But she could never get away from the pain.
Amid the mass quantity of television this year, there was some genuine quality, from "Watchmen" to "The Bachelor" to "Barry."
On Wednesday, Hillary Clinton sat down with Howard Stern for 2 1/2 hours, in one of the most candid interviews of her life.
State laws about pinball, pigs and bumper stickers should be scrapped. Here's why many still aren't.
The discovery is helping researchers understand what might linger on the bizarre surface of Saturn's moon Titan.
This is why nobody likes winter.
A report from one of the new stores bearing the deceased company's name.
AI Dungeon 2 is the closest thing there is to an infinite game.
If you've ever taken a walk in the woods, especially after a rain storm, you've definitely walked by one of photographer Alison Pollack's subjects. You may have even stepped on one. But unless you had a magnifying glass handy, you never even knew they were there.
For a growing group of writers, producers and stars, the escalating war among Hallmark, Lifetime and now Netflix means plenty of good (and lucrative) tidings — if you can master the formula and stomach all the yuletide cheer: "There's a whole list of boxes you have to check off."
When asked by Gayle King about the lack of diversity among presidential candidates, Bloomberg was resoundingly tone-deaf: "If you wanted to enter and run for President of the United States, you could have done that."
The Rockets superstar is pushing the boundaries of basketball — but he also attracts critics like no other player. When will fans ever agree on him?
Google Maps looks different based on your location due to disputed borders and other complicated diplomatic issues.
The facts are horrifying and widely reported: stabbings in London have never been more frequent and the rate is only increasing. But there's another statistic that's less well known: the murder rate is actually falling, rapidly so. To find out why, we visited St Mary's Hospital.
The state's unusual decision exposes the insurance industry's miscalculation of the cost of climate change.
Sure, she was beautiful, and an intimidatingly successful pop star, but... did she also kind of look like me?
This week, our contenders are: "We are not the same", Joe Biden biting his wife's finger, phrases for [x] and sex, and "in the right headspace."