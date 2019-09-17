Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Got 'Antiques Roadshow' To Appraise One Of Cleopatra's Eggs In Clever 'Red Notice' Promo
Ryan Reynolds somehow got "Antiques Roadshow" to play along and appraise a fictional jewel-encrusted egg from his movie "Red Notice."
Worn out by what they see as entrenched dysfunction and lack of focus, key West Wing aides have largely thrown up their hands at Vice President Kamala Harris and her staff — deciding there simply isn't time to deal with them right now, especially at a moment when President Joe Biden faces quickly multiplying legislative and political concerns.
"Fox and Friends" made this Joe Biden quip about Satchel Paige seem way worse with outrageously deceptive editing.
Trump ally Steve Bannon refused to cooperate with a House committee that was investigating the January 6 Capitol attack, and has surrendered himself to the FBI on criminal contempt charges.
He was on vacation in South Africa when the snake bit him and caused his penis to rot and had to be flown to a trauma center 200 miles away for reconstructive surgery.
On this "SNL" sketch, girlfriends take their boyfriends to the "man park" and it might be the best idea the show has ever come up with.
A number of Facebook employees attended a work presentation that asked a rather complex question — "How much of News Feed is Good (or Bad) for the world?"
A guy from Japan gave man on the street interviews with drunk people on Halloween and hilarious chaos ensued.
The Beatles are shown learning a new song in a candid glimpse behind-the-scenes featured in the upcoming Peter Jackson docuseries, coming November 25 to Disney+.
The star-making turn in the Oscar-winning film played to his considerable strengths. But his subsequent choices have often revealed the challenges character actors face trying to be movie stars.
John Oliver savors the schadenfreude of Jenna Ryan attempting to defend her actions on January 6 by saying she was storming the Capitol "with our words."
This week's advice column roundup includes someone who lied on their resume and now has no idea how to do their job, a guy who set his brother up on a date with a teen and more.
Curry and the Dubs lost only their second game of the season last night, in Charlotte, but Curry added another ridiculous shot to his career highlight reel.
A video and short blurb shared by the Stan Winston School of Character Arts revealed, to our surprise and delight, that the bullet impact effects were not CGI.
Whatever the jury's verdict, he will be celebrated.
Many are saying Adele's new record "30" is a deep testament to her divorce, but that didn't stop the megastar from assisting Quentin pull off an epic proposal for Ashley.
The girl and her parents are suing over the company's alleged failure to perform background checks.
How much extra time on screen have you had in the past 18 months? It may be causing nearsightedness — but there's hope for reversing it.
"Jumping the chair", as a phrase, will probably not overtake "jumping the shark."
"I made a sex suggestion that didn't go over well with my wife, and now I'm trying to figure out how walk it back."
Sarah Sherman stops by Weekend Update to discuss her first six episodes of SNL and roasts Colin Jost with Michael Che's help.
He was a provocative media darling for decades. Offstage, exes allege, he was an abuser who made their lives hell. A Rolling Stone investigation based on court documents and more than 55 new interviews.
John Oliver reveals the cartoonishly evil lengths that Amazon, Target, Starbucks, Delta and others go to squash union drives.
The company attributed the missing USB ports to the global chip shortage.
Memory Storage is one of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's" most complex glitches allowing you to get the Bow of Light and start a new game with all of your equipment.
Republicans are vying for critical positions in many states - from which they could launch a far more effective power-grab than Trump's 2020 effort.
Playing "Blair Witch" will definitely make you howl and luckily the toddler in the room didn't get too spooked.
The documents released by a congressional committee lay out a timeline for how the Trump White House began to downplay the dangers posed by COVID-19.
A town fell in love with a Lancia known simply for always being there.
Texas Tech kicker Jonathan Garibay called game with a wild 62-yard walk-off field goal vs. Iowa State.
There is substantially more data available to us than we probably ever could have imagined. It's led to incredible advances, but for some tasks, we're reaping the whirlwind.
Samuel Bickett is trying to appeal his conviction — and prove the rule of law still exists in Hong Kong.
Usually when he's given two slices of bread, he's calling someone an idiot sandwich, but today he's cooking a delicious take on a meatball sub.
Austria is placing millions of people not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in lockdown as of Monday to deal with a surge in infections to record levels, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Sunday.
I remembered that my body was hungry because it was keeping me alive.
And while yes, it's technically called pumpkin pie, Melissa uses roasted butternut squash for an added caramelized sweetness.
O'Rourke's decision to challenge Gov. Greg Abbott ends months of speculation and gives Democrats a formidable campaigner at the top of the ticket — someone who transformed Texas politics with his blockbuster campaign against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018.
"If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion," Flynn told a QAnon conference over the weekend.
Jonathan Majors crushed it in his very first SNL.
As Potterheads fantasize about the gang getting together one last time, we take a look at where the cast members are now and the paths their careers have taken in the years since.
