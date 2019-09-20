Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Get Roasted By Welsh Translator In 'Welcome To Wrexham' Trailer
The trailer for the upcoming FX docuseries promises to be epic — with a brief cameo from Deadpool.
The mainstream narrative is that a pop star ripped up a photo of the pope on "Saturday Night Live" and derailed her life. What if the opposite were true?
Mark Rober spent the last two months building the most elaborate squirrel obstacle course in his backyard and he finally outdid himself.
Is a Dyson fan worth its exorbitant price when compared to a conventional Walmart fan? Prepare to be blown away.
Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa is one of the most popular female streamers on Twitch. As of now, she can no longer make money off ads on her channel.
Cops laugh about "probable cause on four legs" but the damage to innocent lives is real.
In a notable tarmac conversation, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib conveyed to President Biden her dissatisfaction with the United States' response to the bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas that has now entered its second week, her office says.
The FBI is investigating what it describes as a massive scheme to illegally finance Sen. Susan Collins' 2020 re-election bid, Axios has learned.
Riverdale proves that walkable suburban neighborhoods are possible — here's why we've made this type of community impossible elsewhere.
Over the last six years of living on the road with my husband and daughter, I have learned that although there are a few necessities for the lifestyle.
One in 10 US police departments can now access videos from millions of privately owned home security cameras without a warrant.
Back in 2011, Jon Stewart discovered the United States of America had some of the worst income inequality in the world, a status that has only gotten worse with time.
A Liberal Party spokesperson confirmed to VICE World News the Canadian prime minister was using a fake Mac.
Beekeepers at Hidden Spring Apiaries capture an extraordinary swarm getting trapped.
Boat tourists reportedly saw the rocky structure collapse into the Pacific Ocean.
The CDC says the fully vaccinated are safe. But not everybody is ready to take that at face value.
The 70-story SEG Plaza skyscraper in Shenzhen, China sent residents scurrying for safety.
A TikTok user shared a video of an iPhone snapping infrared images of its user's face every five to 10 seconds. Why does it do this?
The anus is one of evolution's most important innovations, and its origins are still a mystery.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Elise Lamsdale has come up with a foolproof method for getting someone to say their name in the least awkward way possible.
Getting ghosted after a laborious job interview process can be crushing. Here's how to follow up.
Edinson Cavani put his side Manchester United ahead with this perfectly executed chip shot.
It somehow hit the sweet spot for kids, teens, and adults — becoming a meme machine in the process.
Thomas K. Montag, the bank's No. 2 executive, has long run its markets and corporate banking division with favoritism and an iron fist, employees say.
We're among one of those people who had no idea the numbers in the game actually meant something.
The prize "is what Bill wants more than anything else in the world," one former Gates Foundation employee said.
The real-life British buildings behind J.G. Ballard's harrowing "High-Rise."
How this biker is able to ride a mountain bike smoothly across this road, which is full of switchbacks and hairpin turns, we have no idea.
Asian Americans celebrated Kamala Harris' win. But they also want more.
His former wingman, Joel Greenberg, just struck a sweeping agreement to cooperate with federal criminal investigators as part of a guilty plea to serious crimes, including sex-trafficking a minor.
A TikToker who's waited tables in Japan and the US perfectly captures the difference between how patrons of each country order.
Leo Prinsloo breaks down the viral dashcam video that captured his daring escape earlier this month.
Nine members of the New York Yankees team and staff tested positive for COVID. They were all vaccinated. How does that happen?
Rep. Katie Porter did the math for AbbVie CEO Richard Gonzalez and questioned why his company was spending more money on stock buybacks rather than making their drugs affordable.
Strap on that thinking cap.
Repair works at a reservoir in Italy have revealed the remains of a village submerged for decades.
CNN's Brianna Keilar put Franklin Graham on the spot about whether he believed the 2020 election was legitimate.
Drew Barrymore interviewed Dylan Farrow, Woody Allen's adopted daughter who alleged he abused her, and addressed her professional relationship with the director.
It's super confusing and almost makes you not want to go to the restaurant in the first place.
The aura that Gates built over the past two decades may be permanently shattered.
When amateur player Alex O'Brien unexpectedly won an online poker tournament, little did she know that she'd be pitted against one of the game's most controversial players.
Kevin Pillar was able to walk it off, but this has got to be one a Major League player's biggest fears.