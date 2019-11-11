This Russian Road Rage Incident Has To Be Fake, Right?
Or is there really a besuited guy out there doling out roundhouse kicks on the mean streets of Penza?
He can now officially be inducted into the Jenga Hall of Fame.
Frankfurt lost 1-0 to Freiburg over the weekend in Germany's Bundesliga, but things were a lot worse than a simple loss for Frankfurt's David Abraham, who was red carded after sending Freiburg Manager Christian Streich flying to the turf.
This looks to be a tail to remember. "Scoob!" premieres in theaters on May 15 in 2020.
It's a Veteran's Day miracle!
After all these years, there's still an undeniable pleasure in watching the hydraulic press squish things that aren't meant to be squished.
Hear the gorgeous and utterly depressing hit song as a bangin' Europop jam!
Trying to define television in the 2010s has proven just as great a task as keeping up with the surge in series, which crested in 2018 with 495 scripted shows.
Consolidation is great for corporations — and bad for almost everyone else.
A father in the Netherlands filmed a portrait of his daughter Lotte every week from the day she was born. Here they are stitched together in a surreal montage of growing up.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Huel — a competitor to Soylent — is my breakfast and lunch. This is what I get out of it.
Guess "live and let lick" is not a belief that everyone subscribes to.
The US buried nuclear waste in the Pacific after WWII. It's close to resurfacing.
Here's a memory lane no one wants to visit: stories of crushing rejections. Come on down!
Greyhound used to be good. Now, though? It's a mess and it's hard to find a better example of just how absurd it's become than this.
Sometimes when I'm marking timber, I'll have a flashback and just stand there, staring off into space for God knows how long.
Take on greater cooking and baking challenges with this 5-piece cast iron set, complete with a pie pan, grill pan, skillet, and a dutch oven and lid. The whole set is 66 percent off today at just $99.99.
WikiHow embodies an alternative history of the internet, and an interesting possibility for its future.
The fascinating reasons why public restrooms have U-shaped toilet seats.
The next five to seven days won't just be cold — they'll be record breaking. That's according to data from the National Weather Service, which predicts that more than 200 record lows could be tied or set from Monday to Wednesday of next week.
When unruly heckling drowned out the couple's answers, leading the pair to walk offstage, it wasn't leftists who cut the event short. Instead, the rebukes came from a crowd of young people who rank among the most ardent and extreme supporters of President Trump.
An Uber driver ejects rude passengers from his vehicle after one gives him a hard time about refusing an open container of alcohol.
The Starlink satellites are the first non-test group of SpaceX's new constellation heading up en masse.
You couldn't ask for a better case study in this phenomenon of mass ignorance than the response to tweets and a Jezebel exposé about Vice and the Fader.
Artificial intelligence can predict your chances of dying within a year by looking at heart test results, but doctors can't work out what patterns it's picking up.
This is the first-person account of Dan Conway, an ex-middle manager in corporate America who made a fortune betting his life savings on cryptocurrency.
Borrowing techniques from couples therapy to bring liberals and conservatives back together.
We can only hope this is us fifty years down the line.
How obsessive budgeting strips away your most valuable resource: time.
Rich guys plowed money into Neumann's vision. Then he lit the pile on fire.
A man parked on the side of the road hit the deck after this woman careened off the highway.
Online multiple players, esports, and viral marketing — all owe something to the revolutionary Xbox first-person shooter.
The bounty hunter barely appeared in the original trilogy — yet he's grown in popularity such that Disney+ is staking its debut on a series made in his image.
A controversial DNA test claims to let prospective parents weed out IVF embryos with a high risk of disease or low intelligence.
"There was a lot of laughter."
With the 737 MAX, Boeing put profits first and hundreds died. One grieving family is determined to hold the company accountable.
In an interview with Axios, Dara Khosrowshahi compared the killing of Jamal Khashoggi by the Saudi Arabian government to the mistakes his company has made with self-driving cars: "We've made mistakes too."
Enjoy a wide variety of classic games with your own retro console. If the standard mini consoles are too limited for your tastes, this customizable solution is a nice step up.
This was my third trip to SEMA, and if I've learned one thing it's that you have to really dig deep to find the truly awesome stuff on display. It's not easy, but someone has to do it.
Reforestation and afforestation can play a role in reducing carbon emissions — but "what" and "where" are critical considerations.
Around this time of year, a coveted prize is awarded within a niche industry in Japan: the Laundromat-of-the-Year-Award.
A Kiwi named Clay gives a boating analogy that could save someone's life.
"When my then-6-year-old son, Sam, was bitten by the Magic bug, I smelled a story."
Some are fairly intuitive. Some are more daunting. With this guide, you'll feel confident approaching any fruit.
The socialist establishment, which is still slinging scoops, seated 1,000 customers.
My mom wanted me to wear a blonde wig on my first day of high school so I would look "more American." I can understand why.
The lives of two female painters tell very different stories about what it takes to thrive in a medium historically dominated by men.
Who needs an Equinox membership when you have this very helpful Rottweiler.
Live like a king and the captain of your own boat on this one-of-a-kind floating mansion.