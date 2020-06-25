Russian Mechanics Make A Car Walk With Steel Legs
The team from Garage54 installed steel legs to a Lada and actually managed to get it to walk.
Turns out putting yourself in a bomb suit won't help you much if you have a grenade explode on you.
The video of this ride won Best Line for the 2019 "GoPro of the World" contest.
It seems like we're seeing more Karens than ever these days. Trey Kennedy perfectly captures their essence.
When a dog loves water, it will go to great lengths to be reunited with it.
Laura Currie puts a innovative spin on the old Leonard Cohen chestnut.
SpaceX is using a $75K robot dog named Zeus to inspect the aftermath of test sites. Here is Zeus observing a tank prototype.
What scientists know about the inner workings of the pathogen that has infected the world.
Higher temperatures and shifting patterns of extreme weather can cause a rise in all types of violence, from domestic abuse to civil wars. In extreme cases, it could cause countries to cease functioning and collapse altogether.
Florida just broke its record for coronavirus cases in a single day but you wouldn't know it from this angry mob of anti-mask protesters at a Palm Beach Commissioners meeting.
Unfortunately, we've all been in this place before.
A suite of new maps reveal the lost, undersea continent of Zealandia in more detail than ever before.
Using TaskRabbit and Venmo, a Silicon Valley investor and his business partner had workers repackage non-medical KN95 masks so he could sell them to Texas emergency workers.
Jon Stewart reveals that while Joe Biden "wasn't his guy," he has come around to thinking he could be the right person to be president at this moment. "When I see Biden past the shtick, I see a guy who knows what loss is, who knows grief."
For the victims of abusive police officers, silence seeps into every part of their lives, from their relationships to their political views. But in the wake of police reckoning following George Floyd's death, victims' voices are finally starting to be heard.
Trader Joe's is notoriously secretive about who supplies their stores with their branded products. Here's what we know so far.
Restaurant chain Chuck E. Cheese parent CEC Entertainment filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday, making it the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic that has crushed entertainment and leisure industries globally.
From drive-through ceremonies officiated by Elvis to couples a little too tipsy to make the biggest decision of their lives, the owner of Little Vegas Chapel has seen it all.
The UK government is testing sewage to find early indications of where new coronavirus outbreaks might be taking place.
What the South can learn from postwar Europe.
Drop towers plummet riders faster than gravity. How do they work?
Claims about the involvement of anti-fascist activists in protests of racism show the many ways false information spreads inside communities online.
Our global team has curated a fresh and eclectic list of 86 "angelic troublemakers" who are helping to reset America and the world. Our first OZY list includes musicians, authors, political figures, athletes, activists and scientists.
Liverpool FC are on the verge of winning a historic English League title. Watch their Brazilian midfielder Fabinho score an incredible goal in Wednesday's game against Crystal Palace. Meanwhile, in Austria, league leaders FC RB Salzburg score seven past Rapid Vienna.
Without a DNA sequencer, two Los Angeles entomologists relied on two of biology's oldest tools: microscopes and lots of free time.
Some movies make money laundering look extremely easy. Financial crime professor Moyara Ruehse fact checks whether they make sense.
The GOP has wrestled with the morality of greater racial inclusion and its strategic benefits for decades. Time after time, it has chosen to pursue white voters.
The respected newspaper outed and shamed a private citizen for past offensive behavior. But did anyone even want this?
Infrasound acoustic waves from stars recorded by astrophysicist Garik Israelian were made audible for your listening pleasure by Brian Eno and others.
The world's premier health agency pushed a flawed coronavirus containment strategy — until it disappeared from public view one day before the outbreak was declared a pandemic.
A judge has ruled that Rep. Devin Nunes has no right to sue Twitter over statements made by a fake Internet cow, someone parodying his mother and a Republican strategist.
For 40 years, the city's lifeguard corps has been mired in controversy, and for 40 years it's been run by one man: Peter Stein.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explains to Hasan Minhaj how her legislation can help combat the environmental impacts of climate change, while providing jobs to those in need.
It's the quiet ones you have to watch out for.
Before there was internet porn, these ads during late-night reruns of 'South Park' mesmerized a generation of teens. How will they reckon with GGW's toxic legacy?
Overflowing hospitals. Widespread corruption. And a chloroquine-obsessed populist in charge.
Just by looking at Google Street View images, he's able to guess a location that's only a mile off from the real answer.
Dozens of Secret Service officers and agents who were on site for President Trump's rally in Tulsa last week were ordered to self-quarantine after two of their colleagues tested positive for the novel coronavirus, part of the fallout from Trump's insistence on holding the mass gathering over the objections of public health officials.
Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns reflects on speaking with James Baldwin, and how his understanding of liberty helped teach him that monuments are "representations of myth, not fact."
Face coverings are a powerful tool, but health authorities can't simply ignore the reasons some people refuse to use them.
Astronomers are puzzling over observations that show a black hole smashing into a mystery object of unusual size.
Former National Security Advisor John Bolton appeared on The Late Show on Tuesday to promote "The Room Where It Happened," his insider account of working in the Trump Administration and Stephen Colbert took him to the woodshed for his blind faith in the president.
Millions of ordinary Americans are facing rising and unaffordable bills for running water, and risk being disconnected or losing their homes if they cannot pay, a landmark Guardian investigation has found.
For much of the United States, all the coronavirus arrows are pointing in the wrong direction.
An avid whale watcher got the experience of a lifetime when his boat was "high fived" by a passing whale off the coast of Dana Point, California.
A former journalist, equipped with an algorithm and the largest collection of murder records in the country, finds patterns in crime.
Their dynamic was defined by a flirtatious-cum-combative energy, brought to life by two of the best comedic performers of their generation, proving how compelling a protracted opposites-attract mismatch could be.
A sword-maker delightfully demonstrates how to make a rectangular weapon of mass destruction.
Paranoia about secret government plots thrives in times of uncertainty, when strange things happen, and when people are bored. This summer is a trifecta.