We Had No Idea Hamsters Could Run This Fast
Russian hamsters can cover 10 kilometers running at night from predators. Here's what happens when they're running in hamster wheels instead.
Here's another unexpected outcome of working from home: sometimes when you're filming live segments in your bathroom, your naked spouse might also be in the shot.
Sometimes the glass is not a material obstacle but a state of mind.
Just because you have to respect the rules of social distancing doesn't mean you can't knock each other out.
Cats will be cats. Dogs will be dogs.
To create a giant Go-Kart he could potentially sit on and steer, engineer Matt Denton 3D-printed LEGO parts 8.3 times larger than a real LEGO car.
This is the best meet-cute ever.
This is what I learned during 10 days of treating Covid pneumonia at Bellevue Hospital.
Two once-in-a-lifetime crises have had devastating consequences for millennials.
A passerby in Russia spotted this raven having a ball after learning how to sled down this hill.
Please, please do not try this at home.
When I run across a boat as weird as the RP FLIP, as happened to me today, my brain goes into overdrive and it's all I can think about. I've fallen into an information hole, so won't you join me?
COVID-19 is proving to be a disease of the immune system. This could, in theory, be controlled.
You've probably seen some cool videos of katana swords cutting through things like butter. This is not one of those videos, unfortunately.
The pandemic will irrevocably change diners' relationship with eating out, and restaurants need to be ready.
What we thought was a planet may have been something else entirely.
One small nap for man, one giant leap for disaster.
We are extremely glad Jack Allard is okay, but "he has come home — not in the figurative sense, but in the quite literal sense" is truly a local TV quote for the ages.
If you have millions of dollars just laying around, we have got the deal for you!
In the world of COVID-19, any precaution is a good one. For instance, you don't want to accidentally get splashed with unsanitized water or liquid. This detachable shield ensures that won't happen.
The game's final level contains a Master Chief easter egg that is meant to be seen, not touched. This didn't stop a group of trick jumpers from spending a decade trying to land on the statue, a feat that required precise launches and calculations.
There is an extremely effective jump scare in here. Consider yourself warned.
No rap album has quite the mythology attached to it — as a game changer, a king maker, a genre expander. But legends aren't exactly fact.
"Beau" is one of about 2,400 people who have died of COVID-19 in Michigan. Texts, diaries and photos detailed his last days in remarkable detail.
According to the jokesters, the car seller was "was both confused and thrilled."
You never forget your first taste of queso.
Frothy drinks, soothing tea, strong cold brew and more are a snap with this well-reviewed Ninja brewer.
Meet three people whose tweets about surviving COVID-19 briefly made them internet famous.
I've tried to give up Amazon before, but this time I mean it.
It's a boy!… and, oh boy, that must hurt.
Basically: There's very little reliable information out there right now.
The nationwide study was not a rigorous experiment. But with 368 patients, it's the largest look so far of hydroxychloroquine with or without the antibiotic azithromycin for COVID-19, which has killed more than 171,000 people as of Tuesday.
The spike in views of coronavirus coverage is falling away — but it's vital that journalists hold the public's attention if we're going to keep the pandemic at bay.
California is ascendant and its governor, Gavin Newsom, knows it.
Paleontologists seek the ancestors that could explain how bats became the only flying mammals.
After wrestling with the dog, the leopard was finally scared off by the sounds of a passing car.
Alyson McClaran said one of the anti-lockdown protesters pushed his car against a man in scrubs who was peacefully blocking protesters in Denver.
One practical exit strategy from lockdown would be identifying green zones, and progressively joining them together once it is safe to do so.
With a little gin, a shot of sweet vermouth and a splash of Campari, Stanley Tucci demonstrates his recipe for the perfect Negroni.
Just like how Navy planes have vast instrumented ranges for aerial wargames, submarines have one too, and it is arguably even more impressive.
A cat was spotted in Brazil making a very unusual pose.
Memory researchers say these months will eventually become a blur for those of us isolating at home.
There are rivers so short that you could walk the entire length of it within a few minutes.
Not everyone has a close brush of death and then walks it off as if there's nothing to it.
What do you do if nobody wants the crude oil that comes out of your oil well? It's a complex question.
Reaching the peak is similar to turning the stereo volume from 11 down to 10. Yes, the volume has decreased, but that doesn't mean it's safe to take our hands off our ears.
Is mom still making do with some janky tech or an ugly accessory? Here's a good opportunity to give her something for Mother's Day that she'll actually use day-in and day-out.
It's an iconic image, but the photo is being taken out of context.
"I guess I feel very sorry for extroverts right now. They must be struggling, unlike me."
Far more people have died over the past month than have been officially reported, a review of mortality data in 11 countries shows.