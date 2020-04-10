Russian Boats Are Just A Little Bit Different…
Was this… intentional? They seem pretty chill about it.
It's a small box, how much emergency slide could it possibly contain?
I think they're starting to catch on to Matt's little charade.
European starlings are astonishingly good at mimicking sounds. This intrepid wildlife rehabber taught it to say words related to its introduction to North America.
Who can get the most famous celebrity to join Kate Nolan's Zoom chat? After a while, the whole thing snowballs out of control.
Ohio's government has been on the leading edge with coronavirus lockdowns, and this PSA from the Ohio Department of Health is similarly on point.
Being inside a nest of baby snakes: bad, gross, no thanks.
Filming a nest of baby snakes from a safe distance: good, very cute, more snakes please.
Some were blasted by critics, some flopped at the box office and all are ripe to attain cult-classic status.
We talked to the owner of Air USA about probably the most incredible private aircraft purchase of all time and the future of his adversary business.
Whoever is turning up the "Trashy" and "Dystopian" dials on Netflix's reality content needs to calm the heck down.
Cities that locked down faster in 1918 bounced back better.
For fans of the cult-favorite grocer, the current furor surrounding Trader Joe's and its workers may be surprising.
The COVID pandemic has led to some drastic changes in online shopping behavior. Here are the goods that people have buying more these days.
Prosecutors released photos showing Loughlin's daughters, including influencer Olivia Jade, on a rowing machine to show they were "real" athletes as part of their college applications.
The cat is cautious and graceful. The dog… not so much.
By Friday, Iceland will have achieved something no other country has: tested 10% of its population for coronavirus, a figure far higher than anywhere else in the world.
"Are you arguing to let airlines, for example, fail?"
"Yes."
Attacked by Trump and ignored by many of its most powerful members, the World Health Organization is facing a major crisis — just at the moment we need it most.
Google and Apple are introducing an API to allow Bluetooth LE-based coronavirus exposure contact tracing through official public health authority apps and later as a lower-level feature of iOS and Android. The system could help warn users if they were around someone diagnosed with COVID-19.
A cattle egret was spotted standing on top of an unsuspecting Florida man's car, prompting him to make a spot-on observation.
Going digital may be better for dancers.
There is no plan to return to normal.
This week, after shocking allegations emerged about the subreddit's founder, r/WallStreetBets went dark.
Once he does find out, though, his reaction is delightful.
Here's how the number of people killed by COVID-19 has changed from March 1 to April 8 and how that compares with the average numbers of the top 15 leading causes of death in the US.
"Fauci stays locked up with the rest of the Keebler elves, and we don't let him out — only for Fox News."
There's something about dancing to a very fast, clubby remix of a sad, sad song that feels perfect for this moment. Here are our recommendations.
All the internet can talk about is coronavirus, which means there are lots of memes about it. Here are some of the funniest.
Greg Wittstock performed the most consecutive reps of a bench press while completely underwater.
Vivid dreaming is on the rise as stressed-out brains encounter a mix of sleep, uncertainty and survival.
There's no evidence that coronavirus can be transmitted by food yet but food safety experts give you the best advice for staying safe.
The hardest thing for a epidemiological model to predict: human behavior.
A stay-at-home dad struggles to answer his daughter's questions during the Coronavirus pandemic.
"This job is essential because people need deliveries, but it's also essential for me because I need the money to feed my family."
Netflix's series "Tiger King" has one big secret: Joe Exotic's country music wasn't written by him at all, despite Joe professing it to be deeply personal.
The virus may be way more infectious than we think it is. If it is, it would mean we are closer to the end of the epidemic, and that the virus is much less deadly than we think.
Did you know that your hearing bones act as a lever? Here's an interesting explanation of this biological phenomenon.
The 1950s was a different time for car design. It represented an abstract belief of the future. Take Ford's nuclear-powered concept as one example.
Naturally, the success of the Fast and Furious films has spawned a number cheap rip-offs and these are the worst offenders.
Marooned BBC sports announcer Andrew Cotter is back at it again. After giving the play-by-play of his dogs racing to eat their food back in March, Cotter has another event he's giving detailed running commentary: Mabel and Olive competing over a chew toy.
Since the 1920s, the coffee brand has distributed more than 60 million copies of its iconic Haggadah for American Passover Seders
A controversial 1970s book claimed that plants can hear. It turns out its authors might not have been entirely wrong
It's a buy-a-cat-get-a-dog kind of deal.
You don't need yeast, it's ready in an hour and it's basically impossible to mess up.
The pop star has fun eating spicy wings, ranking his albums and telling an amusing anecdote about the shock rocker.
In late March, Instacart worker Annaliisa Arambula accepted a grocery order that came with a big tip: $55. The order seemed to go off without a hitch, but an hour later, Arambula checked her earnings on the Instacart app and the entire tip was gone.
In the coming months and years, there will really be two pandemics in America.