This Video Of The Russian Internal Police Choir Singing 'Sex Bomb' Is, Um, Unexpected
Of all the songs we imagined the police choir of the Ministry of Internal Affairs singing, "Sex Bomb" wasn't one of them.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Of all the songs we imagined the police choir of the Ministry of Internal Affairs singing, "Sex Bomb" wasn't one of them.
Watch Mark Rober, a former NASA engineer, reclaim the title for the world's largest and tallest elephant toothpaste experiment as a surprise for his friend Fletcher.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
When you can't go out to party, you bring the party home.
This multi-million dollar bunker has been around since the Cold War and has a swimmig pool and a 4-hole putting course.
Smile and the world smiles at and forgives you.
Smoke screens are a tactic that is used to obscure the movement of military units, and it's pretty fascinating to watch one being made in footage from almost 100 years ago.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Inside Germany's high-stakes detective operation to sort people fleeing death from opportunists and pretenders.
How TikTok's product design, growth strategy and algorithm compound to form strong network effects.
When you can't go out to party, you bring the party home.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Of all the songs we imagined the police choir of the Ministry of Internal Affairs singing, "Sex Bomb" wasn't one of them.
The latest update for your iPhone and iPad will make them safer than ever.
For 80 years, Bugs Bunny has done everything from rock tuxedos to get his own pair of Air Jordans, making him the most stylish cartoon character.
Some people make garnishes with cucumber. He makes a slinky.
The former epicenter of the coronavirus has not reported a locally transmitted case since May, reviving the city's nightlife.
Notorious stinging trees from Australia cause agonizing pain that can linger for weeks and even months. New research suggests this nettle relative is actually venomous, producing a toxin not unlike the venom of spiders.
Smoke screens are a tactic that is used to obscure the movement of military units, and it's pretty fascinating to watch one being made in footage from almost 100 years ago.
The Department of Justice designated New York City as an "anarchist jurisdiction" on Monday, but the designation didn't exactly square with the lived experience of many New Yorkers, who roasted the department on Twitter.
Mike Postle was on an epic winning streak at a California casino. Veronica Brill thought he had to be playing dirty. Let the chips fall where they may.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Smile and the world smiles at and forgives you.
Tesla's Battery Day is September 22nd, and CEO Elon Musk is expected to unveil "many exciting things." That could include Tesla bringing down the price of its electric cars so they cost the same as combustion engine cars.
It took Crouzier Benjamin and two of his friends two days to create a coliseum and a tower out of dominos. It took seconds to destroy all of it.
This year, many people will opt to stay home instead of hopping on planes to visit family and friends. But if you are thinking about flying this winter, there are a few things to know before you book.
New York-based Magnolia Bakery's excellent pudding is easier to make than you think.
This multi-million dollar bunker has been around since the Cold War and has a swimmig pool and a 4-hole putting course.
Differentiating between humans and bots may appear as a straightforward technical operation, but the evolution of CAPTCHA suggests otherwise.
The buzzword health condition can help or harm, depending on the situation.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"Hey, I'm walkin' here!"
In Gaza, citizens are imagining what public spaces could be and then actually building them.
To pay homage to a movie he loves, YouTuber Andrew Levitt went on a road trip and recreated the scenes from Forrest Gump's west coast run.
So-called single sign-on options offer a lot of convenience. But they have downsides that a good old fashioned password manager doesn't.
There was no bigger influence on guy culture than Dane Cook, the king of obnoxious bro comedy. But his hard fall from grace was anything but a failure.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
This is funny and worrying at the same time.
Two years ago, Latria Graham wrote an essay about the challenges of being Black in the outdoors. Countless readers asked her for advice on how to stay safe in places where nonwhite people aren't always welcome. She didn't write back, because she had no idea what to say. In the aftermath of a revolutionary spring and summer, she responds.
Wanda and Vision seem to have a perfect suburban life together, but cracks are beginning to show in their reality. "WandaVision" is coming soon to Disney+.
The first few minutes of David Fincher's "The Social Network" is a thesis statement on its protagonist — and a harbinger for a decade defined by assholes.
Your Gmail inbox is far more customizable than you might imagine — if you know the trick to taking control.
Do you remember the 21st night of September? That's today.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Razors, blades, and shaving cream are on sale today, so stock up while you can.
YouTuber PeterSripol wanted to make a F-18 out of foam, paper and a real jet turbine, but will the plane actually take off?
The Cuban revolutionary shined a light on the stark economic disparities in America, much to the chagrin of the US government.
He is starring in a new "Bill & Ted: movie and releasing a documentary about child actors. The film-maker discusses the abuse he experienced as a young performer, his close friendship with Keanu Reeves — and why he quit acting.
Season 18 of the Ellen Show has returned after a rocky summer hiatus, and Ellen wasted no time addressing the workplace misconduct allegations on her show in her monologue.
A company called Civvl says evicting people is the "fasting growing money making gig due to COVID-19."
Winners: "Schitt's Creek" and HBO! Losers: Netflix and "The Good Place"!
Over the weekend, the LA Lakers took a 2-game lead against the Denver Nuggets, the WNBA delayed a semifinal series, Cam Newton and the Patriots had a rough time and a cheeky Hungarian ball boy tried his best to help.
If you hope to settle in to watch the November 3 results, you may want to make other plans. During this year's Democratic primaries, it took days, and sometimes weeks, for the bulk of votes to get counted.
Instead of optimizing work, technology has created a nonstop barrage of notifications and interactions. Six months into a pandemic, it's worse than ever.
America has a speeding problem. Speeding results in more traffic fatalities than any other cause. That's why urban planners and designers incorporate safety measures into road design.
Microsoft's ZeniMax Media acquisition brings "Doom," "The Elder Scrolls," "Fallout," "Starfield," and more to Xbox.
Here is how a perfectly ordinary number captured the interest of sci-fi enthusiasts, geeks and mathematicians.
Last week, in Greenfield, Massachusetts, Matt Bete was nudged awake by a bear in his backyard.