Russell Westbrook Toppled Rudy Gobert At The Rim And We Have An Early Contender For Dunk-Of-The-Year
LA Lakers guard Russell Westbrook posterized Rudy Gobert last night in the win over the Jazz.
LA Lakers guard Russell Westbrook posterized Rudy Gobert last night in the win over the Jazz.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Trey Kennedy does an impression of every Instagrammer behind the scenes.
It's estimated that the average American driver wasted $564 stuck in road congestion.
A photographer shows a plane landing at the Lukla airport in the Himalayas — known as the world's most dangerous airport.
The world is anxiously awaiting news from the island — but on top of the physical destruction, the eruption has disconnected it from the internet.
Microsoft has bolstered its position in the gaming market with its biggest acquisition yet.
LA Lakers guard Russell Westbrook posterized Rudy Gobert last night in the win over the Jazz.
It's the horniest recreational drug, but what do we know about the actual chemical process behind it?
Award-winning dietitian Lauren Manaker explains how you can swap out coffee but still stay focused and energetic with other substitutes.
Blake Rosier was happy to get his stolen car back but had the uncomfortable task of cleaning it out. Here's what the thieves left behind.
Redditor u/SauloJr quizzed the r/AskReddit community about the most useful unknown websites that they wished more people knew about, and netizens enthusiastically offered some of their favorite lesser-known fruits of the web.
An intoxicated driver jumped over the U.S. 131 bridge near Dorr Township, Michigan last week and the video is something else.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A cameraman was filming the volcano eruption from 40 miles away when he was suddenly hit by the shockwave.
Climate change is already killing people, but countries don't have an easy way to count those deaths. A new project might change that.
In this unearthed clip from the old Comedy Central show "Insomniac," Dave Attell goes to a Local area network party and 2002 never seemed so long ago.
In a move befitting its Silicon Valley setting, the city of Sunnyvale, Calif., will aim a laser at 1,000 birds that have overwhelmed the downtown area during the pandemic.
Microsoft will have to actively address some of the worst abuses we've seen in the video games industry.
This week, we've got someone who left themselves fake notes to fool their fiancé's mom, someone whose future in-laws are refusing to attend the wedding because her husband is taking her last name, and more.
It also features Ethan Hawke as the villain and will begin streaming on March 30.
Witch content in 4K on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max and more on this tiny HDMI stick from Amazon.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Stuck with a bottle and no opener? Don't worry.
HBO high school drama "Euphoria" is impossibly grim… and that's kind of the whole point.
Are you rough on your boots? The design of the MACV-1 from GoRuck is inspired by the Vietnam-era jungle boot, and it's made to hold up under some of the worst conditions imaginable.
An alien who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future.
The range is from "slightly bothered" to "death".
There's nothing cuter than a dog or a cat in clothing. For National Dress Up Your Pet Day, we've picked out some of our favorite clothes, costumes and accessories for the stylish pet.
Everything is possible in Joshua Weissman's kitchen.
Hardy Fox, founder of the strange and influential band the Residents, developed his bizarre sensibility while growing up in small-town East Texas.
If you can identify the "UHF" reference, we can definitely hang out.
Not even NASA knew what this was but the Corridor Crew gave an impressive analysis that will leave you satisfied.
The M4 Competition xDrive is one of the most complete cars on sale today.
Rico Verhoeven, the GLORY Kickboxing Heavy Weight World Champion since 2013, breaks down fight scenes and epic kicks from your favorite movies.
"Weird Al" Yankovic— the prolific musician behind humorous songs like "Eat It" and "Amish Paradise"— is getting the biopic treatment with help from Daniel Radcliffe.
Almost a decade since it debuted, the reach of Nathan Fielder lives on.
Kyle Kuzma took it strong to the rim and slammed it on Joel Embiid.
The impact of a massive eruption in Pacific has been felt around the world.
You know, if you think about it, Andrew Garfield's arduous task in keeping his appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" a complete and total secret from the general public pretty much mirrors Peter Parker's crushing burden in doing the same for his own secret identity as the wall-crawling superhero.
An in-depth look into the making of the best game for the Nintendo 64.
Adding honeybee hives to your yard won't help "save the bees." It might actually hurt.
The 34-year-old billionaire repeatedly told his podcast co-hosts that "Nobody cares about the Uyghurs." The sound bite has gone viral and has been viewed millions of times on Twitter.
Andy Thorn finds a fan while playing banjo outdoors.
COVID made South Dakota's governor a Republican star. What happens to a pandemic politician after the pandemic?
The rabbi who was taken hostage at a Texas synagogue said Monday that he and two members of his congregation were able to escape after he threw a chair at the gunman who had held them captive for 11 hours.
We've made great strides in can opener technology and yet the most ingeniously designed one has not taken off. Here's why your paradigm surrounding can openers is wrong.
School districts from Pennsylvania to Wyoming are bowing to pressure from some conservative groups to review — then purge from public school libraries — books about LGBTQ issues and people of color.
From college waitlists to ghosted job applications, professional rejection is a fact of life.