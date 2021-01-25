Watch This Runner Overcome A 4-Second Deficit In This Eye-Popping Relay Race Comeback
Ziyah Holman blew away the competition with this extraordinary comeback.
As historians examine Donald Trump's performance as president, Chris Cillizza explains where he'll rank among his predecessors.
CNN anchor Pamela Brown repeatedly presses Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) for evidence of voter fraud.
Directed by Adam Wingard and starring Alexander Skarsgård, and Millie Bobby Brown, the movie will stream exclusively on HBO Max and select theaters on March 26.
How the best smartphone cameras commercially available compare with one another.
Thor is completely ecstatic to run around a yard full of snow.
Boncuk followed the ambulance that carried her owner, Cemal Senturk, to the hopsital and waited patiently outside.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
QAnon has started to merge with even more extreme conspiracy theories, including the "sovereign citizen" movement.
Last year, Dennis gained viral attention when she performed a floor routine to Beyonce's "Crazy in Love," and this year, she served up an equally magnificent performance with music from different Black artists.
In July, So Cal indie label Burger Records shut down after female fans and musicians accused some of bands of sexual misconduct. These are the women's stories.
The new film "Cactus Jack" centers on a racist and sexist skinhead resembling some of the white nationalist MAGA maniacs who recently invaded the US Capitol.
Breaking with tradition, Budweiser won't be airing a Super Bowl ad for the first time in 37 years. Instead, the company will be redirecting their advertising budget to increasing COVID-19 vaccines awareness.
It's the same secret to navigating any American system.
A 28-inch screen, native 4K resolution, HDR10 support, built-in FreeSync and a highly adjustable stand for just $329? It's the best monitor we've ever had.
"It's way closer, way sharper and it has way more emotion."
Governor Gavin Newsom is expected on Monday to lift regional coronavirus stay-at-home orders across California, a change that could allow restaurants and gyms in many counties to reopen outdoor dining.
Five people and an unborn child were killed Sunday after an early-morning shooting in Indianapolis' northeast side, police said — an incident the mayor called "a mass murder."
YouTuber What's Inside? spent $650 on 16 Amazon return boxes. Here's what's inside.
After Pfizer and Moderna, a slew of other candidates could fill gaps in efficacy, production or distribution.
Two decades ago, our blind optimism dissolved as the real world fell into war. "Lord of the Rings" became the ultimate millennial comfort viewing: a fantasy world in which the good guys actually win.
President Joe Biden will be focused on two objectives: curbing the spread of COVID-19 and delivering economic assistance to families in need.
The creation of an Iraq War vet, Steelhose is a versatile weight built from recycled firehose and steel pellets
One shape fits all much to the chagrin of this increasingly stressed woman.
Scientists say they've got 20-million-year-old evidence of giant worms that hunted in pretty much the most nightmarish way possible.
Claire Saffitz, author of the cookbook "Dessert Person," shares her ultimate party snack: Pigs in a Brioche blanket.
Sixty years ago, at the height of the Cold War, a B-52 bomber disintegrated over a small Southern town. An eyewitness recalls what happened next.
They could save millions from poverty with what's left over, according to a new Oxfam report on inequality and the coronavirus.
A deep-dive into how this shiny ball is quintessential for creating many of the visual effects you see in Hollywood blockbusters.
You can play around with the base sauce and textures to get a combination you like, while keeping a healthy meal in mind.
One of the biggest galaxies in the universe seems to lack its dark centerpiece.
Here's how to decode what guys mean when they say they like a woman who enjoys the outdoors and who can keep up with them.
Screenwriter and Reddit user Ben Crew has written a feature-length script in response to the demand for a Muppets adaptation of "The Great Gatsby." The script was written as a distraction from the riot at the Capitol, Crew says.
Crippled ports. Paralyzed corporations. Frozen government agencies. How a single piece of code crashed the world.
The extent of the person's injuries wasn't immediately released after the incident, which took place as people had gathered to watch cars performing stunts in an intersection.
The new book "Black Hole Survival Guide" is a collaboration between scientist Janna Levin and painter Lia Halloran.
Getting Americans masked up is a top priority for the Biden administration. Not all masks, however, are created equally.
An Associated Press analysis of federal hospital data shows that since November, the share of US hospitals nearing the breaking point has doubled. More than 40 percent of Americans now live in areas running out of ICU space, with only 15 percent of beds still available.
Moriba Jah is a scientist and researcher, who used to work at NASA and now teaches at the University of Texas at Austin. Jah has his eyes set on space and is monitoring everything that's floating around Earth.
An unopened first edition base set booster box of Pokémon cards just fetched a world record $408,000 at Heritage Auctions in Dallas.
The latest WhatsApp privacy kerfuffle once again has us wondering whether it's a good idea to be giving so much of our data to a company with Facebook's track record.
Larry King shares an unforgettable tale from his early DJ career where a woman called him in the middle of his shift.
You won't find medicine in these capsules — only tiny hand-written notes. Not only is it incredibly thoughtful, but it makes for one heck of a first impression.
In 1917, a ship collision caused the biggest accidental blast the world has ever seen. While the city's male leaders dithered, a band of volunteer nurses leapt into action.
"I've been wanting to come on your show for months and months," Dr. Fauci told the MSNBC host.
For decades Jeffrey Lendrum helicoptered up and rappelled down cliff faces from Patagonia to Quebec, snatching unhatched raptors. Then he went on trial as one of the most bizarre criminals in modern history. Here is his story.
In 1973, the baseball legend got 900,000 letters. It was Carla Koplin Cohn's job to report the threats to the FBI.
We've died and gone to cat heaven.
What to watch for in both games. Bold predictions. Key stats to know. And, of course, score predictions. It's all here for the NFC and AFC Championship Games.
More than fifty years ago, one man tried to hold the Coors brewery CEO for ransom. Things went very badly.