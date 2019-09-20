Rudy Giuliani Was Revealed As 'The Masked Singer' And Judge Ken Jeong Walked Off The Show
Ken Jeong looked on in horror as Rudy Giuliani was announced as the Masked Singer and he spoke for us all when he said, "No, that's not Robert Duvall."
Are you looking for a small city to start your new business in? WalletHub crunched some business-friendly numbers to see which locations would be most ideal.
Former New York City Sanitation Commissioner Ed Grayson answers everything you need to know about trash, including how much it costs to rent out an actual garbage truck and what'll happen when all the landfills are at capacity.
Speaking to her own past experience of transitioning, writer Lillian Crawford argues why a complete boycott of J.K. Rowling's work is the only option.
The man who bought the final touchdown ball — until it wasn't — thrown by Tom Brady revealed his identity. He would bid on the ball again.
Rick Beato dusted off a banger by Owen Beverly titled "For Mia" that totally should've been a hit.
"We use cannabis, and we are productive as f*ck," says one.
Piers Morgan promises fireworks in his preview of an upcoming interview with the former president set to air on April 25.
Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue, 27, is accused of setting a fire in the Home Depot.
This visual charts every electric vehicle available in the United States in 2022, detailing each vehicle's price, fuel economy, horsepower and more.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Did you know that many of the most frequently used words were coined by authors?
They say that they're an unimpeachable holy trinity of comfort, style and cannabis.
Saudi Arabia hopes The Red Sea Project will be a boon for their economy but how will this all impact the planet?
Star Garden dancers locked out from the Los Angeles strip club dressed as broken glass, bed bugs, a hole in the stage and more to protest working conditions.
Media companies both old and new had pinned their hopes on riding a wave of interest in streaming well into the future. Now they are finding that there may be only so far the new technology can go....
A synopsis of a comedy of errors that Jomboy was made to breakdown and somehow Angel Hernandez made the correct call.
After a photo of a completely smooth Snickers bar went viral online, fears of a mass Snickers deveining swept the land. But hush, gentle vein-lovers — your chocolate phallus lives on
That gaping hole in your desktop build could soon be filled. Graphics cards are back in stock and dropping in price.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
A Taiwanese math tutor has been uploading his classes to Pornhub and his curious strategy has worked beyond his wildest dreams.
The Donald Trump appointed federal judge struck down the Biden administration's public transportation mandate this week. Who is she?
This weather-resistant jacket from Flint and Tinder looks snazzy when it's brand new, but we actually think it looks even better once it's been worn-in after a year or two.
The bears in California's Lake Tahoe region are really built different.
Scientists think they have now uncovered a mystery cause of this incurable disease.
With an insulated air mattress, a waterproof/bugproof design and six pockets for easy storage, this is a deluxe way to camp.
Seán Doran remastered a stunning visual of what the HiRISE camera on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured: an extraordinary closeup of a crater.
A ritual that wards off evil spirits and brings villages together.
I guess that explains why he spent so much time staring up at the sky.
"It's time to say goodbye to viral videos of Karens and Aarons having anti-mask in mid air. Now it's time to recognize the very best of the very worst, in The Uruly Awards," Kimmel quipped.
The writer Caity Weaver's pursuit of the manifest destiny of the millennial generation ended up looking better in the photos.
Physics Girl explains how a solar storm in 2012 would've been catastrophic for the planet. Here's why we might want to prepare for the worst.
Every year, one of the world's leading dance competition companies sells the dream of Hollywood fame to hundreds of thousands of ambitious young dancers hoping to launch careers on television, in movies and on stage.
There are numerous ills associated with air pollution. This is how rising levels could ruin iconic views from around the world.
"One day you're Cinderella and then in zero point six seconds, you're Quasimodo," the actor testified on Tuesday.
Julian Assange's case has been sent to the Home Secretary of the United Kingdom, Priti Patel, who is tasked with deciding whether Assange should be extradited to the US to face charges for his release of confidential documents.
A$AP Rocky was detained by police at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday in connection to a November 2021 shooting, according to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).
The iconic Italian racing team haven't won a Driver's Championship since 2007, but here's how that might change this year. This is how Ferrari turned things around.
"I asked Asian Americans to share their funny-not-funny stories of being mistaken for other people."
Recycling protocol can be confusing. Here's what you need to know.
Stephen Colbert tried to make sense of U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle throwing out the mask mandate in the United States because "wearing a mask cleans nothing. At most, it traps virus droplets."
Back in the '90s and early 2000s Abercrombie & Fitch was a retail company with a strong, clear and explicit brand image. A new documentary traces how it lost the plot after a series of troubling events.
If you've ever spent your free time coming up with the most ridiculous hypothetical questions, you'll get a real kick out of Randall Munroe's "What If?"
Jordan Klepper found some disturbing similarities between Hungary's assault on free speech and what we're now starting to see in the United States.
Fuelled by psychedelic counterculture, the Californian university has nurtured Steve Reich, Laurie Anderson and more — and caused riots at its concerts. But can it survive?
Educational psychologist and parenting expert Michele Borba has identified a set of skills kids need to boost mental toughness, resilience, social competence, self-awareness and moral strength.