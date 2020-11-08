Rudy Giuliani Explains Trump's Election Lawsuits On 'Weekend Update'
Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) stops by Weekend Update to discuss his strategies for Trump's election lawsuits.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) stops by Weekend Update to discuss his strategies for Trump's election lawsuits.
As the world waits for the networks to call the 2020 US presidential race, filmmaker John Handem Piette decided to have a little fun with the candidates.
Enthusiasm doesn't always equal accuracy.
Van Jones broke down after CNN officially called the election for Joe Biden.
"The path is clear for the new president-elect."
Steve Kornacki's quick math leads to this extraordinary live TV moment.
Nothing good comes out of a chair falling out of a car.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Newspapers from around the globe featured President-Elect Joe Biden on their Sunday front pages.
The man on the trail went by "Mostly Harmless." He was friendly and said he worked in tech. After he died in his tent, no could figure out who he was.
Dr. Seuss is beloved as one of the most acclaimed children's authors of all time, but he had a darker side to his art.
Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) stops by Weekend Update to discuss his strategies for Trump's election lawsuits.
In an era when public opinion favored sheltering young people from adult society, the Freeville republic and its descendants immersed them in carefully designed models of that society instead.
If it's a long walk to public transit, you're going to want one of these hand warmers. Trust us.
The presidential season finale is here.
Jump into the role of a powerful, terrifying viking as they invade England. Pre-order the PS4 or Xbox One version, and get the respective next-gen upgrade at no additional cost.
The effects of Trump's presidency will ripple through American life for years — if not decades.
Joe Biden said he intended to be a president who "seeks not to divide, but to unify."
This week's characters include a scientist who shared a poorly received cartoon, a woman using the election to poke fun at her murder trial, a retail company failing to read the room and an overly enthusiastic spiritual advisor.
A New Jersey politics reporter Alex Zdan shut down a Trump supporter who interrupted his live shot.
"The path is clear for the new president-elect."
This week, we've got Wisconsin and Michigan changing from red to blue, stop the count, the three branches of government, Fivey from FiveThirtyEight, the electoral map if… and Nevada's slow tally.
The new vice-president elect got the news while she was out on a jog.
Par for the course.
Here are the latest results from the 2020 Presidential, Senate, House and state governors races.
As the world waits for the networks to call the 2020 US presidential race, filmmaker John Handem Piette decided to have a little fun with the candidates.
If you look at maps of US presidential election results by county over the past 40 years, you'll notice a consistent pattern throughout Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South and North Carolina: a blue swoosh. Latif Nasser traces the roots of this phenomenon back over 100 million years in a viral Twitter thread.
Looking to stock up on games for the long winter? Must-have board games like "Catan," "Pandemic" and "Ticket To Ride" are on sale at Amazon.
Van Jones broke down after CNN officially called the election for Joe Biden.
Donald Trump lost. So what's next for the conservative media that's devotedly followed him? A bitter divide.
Ollie the Corgi loves to flip his water bowls over so his owner bought a non-flippable one. Here's what happened next.
A side-by-side comparison of the real Paris and a fake one in China, photos of the beauty of children growing up in rural Ohio and more.
Former California senator, who is of Indian and Jamaican heritage, will be first elected woman in White House
Eviation's Alice says it's the future of sustainable air travel and an effective emission free option for popular commuter routes.
Fox News, Wall Street Journal and New York Post all show stark change of tone as their former champion faces 'presidential endgame'
By lashing themselves to the president's desperate conspiracies of fraud, GOP officials have undermined their own legitimacy.
Michael Fisher reminisces about the Nokia N95, one of the most beloved smartphones of all time.
Joe Biden will soon be president of the United States, and scientists the world over are breathing a collective sigh of relief. But concerns remain: nearly half the country voted for President Donald Trump, whose actions have repeatedly undermined science and scientific institutions.
Here's a handy live chart of the vote count in the last remaining swing states.
Steve Kornacki's quick math leads to this extraordinary live TV moment.
Okay, I didn't actually make the "Brewsy" home booze kit wine in the toilet. But with the whole country still in the sh*tter, it technically counts.
The most-watched news network in America is choosing to mislead its viewers about the state of the election.
There's a scary possibility of a US presidential candidate refusing to concede after the election. Here's what we can do to avoid that.
A British art historian's painstaking study of the cathedral in Santiago de Compostela uncovered a medieval prank.
In 1954, Hungary met West Germany in the World Cup final. What happened next would change both nations, and the sport itself, forever.
The story of how Jim Carrey wowed the comedy circuit with his otherworldly knack for imitations.
Why the story of "Among Us" is full of joy and inspiration.
US voters went to the polls starkly divided on how they see President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic. But in places where the virus is most rampant now, Trump enjoyed enormous support.
"This place is super, super sketchy."
"Holidate," "Emily in Paris," and "The Princess Switch" all make Chicago seem like a bleak, mall-clogged wasteland of Cubs bars and hats that read "Chicago."
Chiara Clayton, a first-time ballot counter, wanted to do her part and help out with this year's election. Then the angry protestors showed up.
"This video zooms into a view of the center of our Milky Way galaxy, and ends on a new photo obtained by the Dark Energy Camera (DECam) at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile."
Home surveillance devices like Amazon Ring are already illegal, but the Republican-led FCC has done nothing to enforce its own rules.
The Bulgarian city of Plovdiv has an almost untranslatable word — "aylyak" — that manifests as a refusal to get caught up in the rat race and a scepticism about the value of overwork.
The annoyed "ugggggh" to everything is perfect.