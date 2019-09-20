Rudy Giuliani Slammed Eminem Taking A Knee At The Super Bowl So Stephen Colbert Imagined How He Would Clap Back In A Rap Battle
Whoever wrote this "Lose Yourself" parody aimed at Rudy Giuliani is an absolute genius.
Whoever wrote this "Lose Yourself" parody aimed at Rudy Giuliani is an absolute genius.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Never in movie history has a wicker chair done more on screen than this sequence from 1999's "The Mummy." Give that prop guy a raise.
What dreams may come in 15 years? Or 30? Or a hundred as technology evolves and its relationship with humanity is renegotiated?
After his "Uncut Gems" performance got raves, Adam Sandler is taking on another dramatic role as a basketball scout in "Hustle."
The new Ferrari F1-75 looks fantastic because it's such a departure from the expected.
This week's characters also include an editor who distrusts the CDC because of its conservative views on salt intake, a renowned magazine offering a pitiful salary for an editorial job in NYC and a guy who thinks we should replace Mozart with Joe Rogan.
Whoever wrote this "Lose Yourself" parody aimed at Rudy Giuliani is an absolute genius.
The first step, according to a new book, is recognizing there is more than one housing crisis.
Was organizing our society around the nuclear family actually a terrible idea? From "Euphoria" to "Succession" to "The Real Housewives," TV might be suggesting as much.
Reggie Jackson takes out Garrison Mathews and Christian Wood with this ridiculous dribble.
Jordan Klepper visits the infamous anti-vaxxer convoy protest in Ottawa and attempts to make sense of their demands.
The ISS Props corner store blew plenty of minds on TikTok. The store sells generic food and drinks for movies and TV shows.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"The Joe Rogan Experience" was Spotify's most popular podcast in 2021, but now musicians are boycotting the platform.
Did a stolen pizza sauce recipe get the owner of a beloved Brooklyn pizza restaurant whacked?
Tens of thousands of viewers are transfixed on a livestream of planes attempting to land under intense winds.
Mazar-i-Sherif was once the most secular, liberal of Afghan cities. But 20 years of corruption and misrule left it ripe for retaking by the Taliban. Will anything be different this time?
A creative new project could be a great idea for the parched state.
Steve Martin, while attending college, appeared on an episode of The Dating Game and charmed everyone in the room.
Ben Hubbard and others have been tweeting updates. Here's what it looks like now.
This week, we have a guy who thinks his wife may be depressed because she hasn't learned any new languages or trained for a marathon during the pandemic, a musician who thinks his girlfriend isn't attractive enough for his public image and more.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
A gymnastics practice session quickly goes awry but a dad quickly snapped into action.
This is the sport's Karolyi moment.
Made from a coconut-waxed Millerain shell and a soft flannel lining, this jacket is rugged and gentle at the same time.
Ten state chief election officials say in interviews they have had to refocus their positions to battle a constant flow of disinformation. This year, they say, will be no different.
A Rimac Nevera, the world's most expensive electric car, gets potentially the world's most expensive crash test.
Made with a natural wax base, this vegan solid fragrance lets you smell incredible without the components of perfume that irritate so many people.
For a cultural critic, a sense of humor is integral to his Jewish identity. But these dark times raise existential questions about comedy and its uses.
Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis," starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks comes to theaters June 24.
The key ingredient in these gummies, Safr'Inside™, is award-winning and extracted from the most bioavailable compound of saffron.
Chris Farley once entertained hockey fans in 1995 with a tour de force pratfall on the skating rink.
You're probably hitting peak performance sooner than you think.
This recently resurfaced Mindy Kaling story from March 2015 about improvising a kiss with her guest co-star Lee Pace on "The Mindy Project" seems a lot more problematic in hindsight.
The company's new direction is already sparking antitrust concerns.
Going boldly where few fashion editors have gone before, I took the virtual world for a test drive.
The TV veteran reminisced about his early days on a network alongside Tony Bourdain — "the greatest 90 minutes of TV" — and explained an important activity you need to do when visiting a foreign country.
Mortician Caitlin Doughty weighs in on whether the Vessel should be closed permanently after several people jumped to their death.
The pillow guy has a new plan for smuggling his pillows into Canada: air assault.
How much do you like water? Ryan Dubs went viral after saying on TikTok that he spends $2k per month on the Norwegian-based bottled water Voss. His video needs to be seen to be believed.
Otter.ai has saved reporters countless hours transcribing interviews. Caveat emptor.
Fifty years after he gave us "The Godfather," the iconic director is chasing his grandest project yet — and putting up over $100 million of his own money to prove his best work is still ahead of him.
Hasan Minhaj recalls the time at the Met Gala when Trevor Noah told a hilarious-in-hindsight joke that the former "Patriot Act" host was her cousin.
A personal trainer explains how to strengthen your core to alleviate lower back pain.
The Felicity Ace's crew has been rescued, but the fate of the vehicles on board is unknown.
Their daughter's online venture plunged a Florida family into a nightmare, but they decided not to pull the plug.
Mad Scientist BBQ grills a cheap Walmart brisket and puts it up against a regular priced brisket. Can anyone tell the difference?
"Stranger Things" is officially coming to and end.