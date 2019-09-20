Rowan Atkinson Had The Best Story About A Guy Who Thought He Looked Exactly Like Mr. Bean But Refused To Believe It Was Him
Someone unearthed a hilarious anecdote Rowan Atkinson told Graham Norton in 2018.
Someone unearthed a hilarious anecdote Rowan Atkinson told Graham Norton in 2018.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Actor Daniel Craig, best known for playing James Bond, says he used to frequent gay bars. Reactions in the LGBTQ community were mixed.
Someone unearthed a hilarious anecdote Rowan Atkinson told Graham Norton in 2018.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Jon Stewart appeared on CNN's "State of the Union" and reminded Jake Tapper that autocracy was not purely the domain of Donald Trump.
These Hellcat owners thought that paying a high price for parking meant security.
Eye strain is a real problem, and we're open to any solution to relieve the stress. Not only is this massager surprisingly affordable, but it's highly recommended as well.
The Heihe-Tengchong Line, which divides China diagonally, is the most important imaginary border that you should know about.
Such a capability could potentially allow China to execute a nuclear strike on any target on earth with near-impunity and very little warning.
Jay Leno takes a ride in this unusual three-wheeled electric car that claims to have 1,000 miles of range.
Marissa Lanuza, Judith Greentree, and Laurie Birmingham gave the performances of a lifetime as library ladies in this 2011 skit from IFC's genius satirical comedy "Onion News Network," and the internet is finally taking notice because of its hyperrealism.
The end of the national mobilization around COVID-19 is releasing built-up pressures in workplaces nationwide.
Pete Davidson is often mistaken for actor Rami Malek, so having the duo impersonate each other was a twist of genius.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Robert Pattinson is giving us all goosebumps as the latest actor to become the caped crusader.
'The happiest place on Earth' is bringing out the worst in people online.
We're not sure who pitched this during the pre-show brainstorming meeting, but give that person a raise.
Flight attendants don't get to enjoy the same level of luxury as some of the passengers they're serving during their breaks from work duties.
It's common for porn performers to leave the industry, but it's also hard for them to stay away. This is what happens when they stage their secondcuming.
"I wonder if anyone tried to warn people about this before," Chris Redd says in character as the fallen NFL star in a hilarious "SNL" cold open.
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz both have a knack for ginning up outrage and stealing headlines. All this sound and fury is assumed to hoover up dollars from the riled up grassroots, but that's not true, according to the most recent campaign finance filings.
"Many will see one person [in the photo]. To me, that is over 1,400 brothers and sisters standing as one."
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Joey and Sean attempt to get you to move to their "up and coming city" with the power of buzzwords.
Canon USA is being sued for not allowing owners of certain printers to use the scanner or faxing functions if they run out of ink.
If you want the comfort of sweatpants with a bit more panache, these 100 percent organic cotton pants from Taylor Stitch are what you need.
Although travelers' hissy fits are nothing new, incidences of bad behavior have spiked amid the tense landscape of COVID-19.
Daniel Craig plays a convincing James Bond, but we're not sure how well he can pull off Prince in this hilarious surprise guest appearance on "SNL."
Keep a high quality running visual document of any incident involving your car. Not only will you have footage of any crash, but you can even remotely view the footage thanks to the optional 4G integration.
It is more disturbing to me than all the murders.
New research shows governors in states without vaccine mandates — or where they've outright prohibited such a requirement — have "significantly lower" approval ratings for their handling of the coronavirus.
Keep your phone, snacks, trail passes or winning lottery tickets in reach in the ultralightest way. Built with durable and waterproof Dyneema composite fabrics, the Versa actually makes fanny packs cool.
The story behind how an intrepid apple breeder, David Bedford, helped kill the Red Delicious apple in America.
Are MBAs worth it? It depends on many factors, like whether you have the money, time and willingness to commit.
Why do electric cords have holes in their two flat prongs? Here's the answer that will leave you forever satisfied.
It is often a struggle just to stay afloat. But if you had enough money, would you pursue more of it — or should time now be our greatest aspiration?
One reason for low vaccination rates in rural areas may be that they are "health care and media" deserts…with few reliable local news outlets and the "implosion of the rural health care system" — too few hospitals, doctors and nurses.
Just when you thought the optical illusion, known as the Ames window, couldn't get any weirder, it does with a simple sticking of a ballpoint pen.
A million euro literary prize has lured three Spanish men out of anonymity, to reveal that they are behind ultra-violent Spanish crime thrillers marketed as the work of "Spain's Elena Ferrante."
Tom Vitale recounts his time as his late friend's director and producer.
A Redditor keenly observed, "They got the shark denier, the 'just be careful around sharks' guy, the 'but I wanna party' whiner, and even the 'if only there were something we could do' people."
It's a dramatically changing region.
Tourist board in Austrian capital rails against censorship of art on social media platforms.
To call it false equivalence would be an understatement.
In a world that wants you to pay for everything, public seating is becoming a luxury.
Q-Anon conspiracy theories flourished during the pandemic. Now women are trying to get out and get their lives back, but lack the mental health resources.
Just because you can't cook doesn't mean you can't make soothing food videos like the best of 'em.
The star of the hit HBO series on power, privilege, and what's next for Shiv Roy in everyone's favorite one-percent family feud.
This curated box of Japanese snacks is worth every penny. Not only do we keep these around the house, they're our go-to gift these days.