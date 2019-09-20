Rowan Atkinson Delightfully Breaks Down His Most Famous Roles And Explains Why He Could Never Be Friends With Mr. Bean
"I don't like him at all," Atkinson says about his most famous role.
"I don't like him at all," Atkinson says about his most famous role.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Ann Reardon cries foul on YouTube's decision to remove her video warning people about a dangerous TikTok hack for violating their terms of service.
Angeli Rose Gomez rushed into the school to save her two young kids. She now says local police are retaliating against her and her family.
Baymax gets a lesson about tampons from a trans person in a scene from the Disney+ series that has outraged some people on the internet.
Controversial psychologist and author Jordan Peterson had his Twitter account temporarily suspended after making derogatory comments about Elliott Page.
VICE News had exclusive access to the Heritage Foundation's "Life After Roe Symposium," where the legal powerhouses of the Christian right discussed the next steps to criminalize abortion.
"I don't like him at all," Atkinson says about his most famous role.
Directed by the disgraced stand-up comedian, the film is a July 4th comedy of familial dysfunction featuring very few laughs.
Tolkien's early drafts are filled with discarded ideas from Evil Treebeard to Bingo Baggins, and Aragorn's wooden shoes. Bladorthin the Grey, anyone?
"The Daily Show" host couldn't believe the way that the Supreme Court decision curbing the EPA's ability to regulate pollution was being covered by the media.
Jacob Tremblay does not count.
Are your holiday travel plans safe?
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
We can't stop laughing at this extraordinary getaway — until we find out the alleged crime.
The government's campaign in Kashgar began with CCTV cameras watching people pray. Now it features tourists taking Instagram selfies.
Here's the dramatic difference in safety between the cheapest Hyundai sedan in America and the cheapest Hyundai sedan in Mexico.
Days after meal-kit service Daily Harvest announced the voluntary recall of one of its products, the company has been hit with two lawsuits from individuals who said they had their gallbladders removed after consuming it.
Privacy advocates are watching the case closely, concerned that police could use reverse keyword searches to investigate people who seek information about abortions.
Everyone is going to have to pack it up because nobody can top Taylor Dome's response to the childhood crush challenge.
Lauryn Hill, "Queen of the Mean" Leona Helmsley and "Orange is the New Black" author Piper Kerman have all done time at FCI Danbury.
A mother in her 40s talks about how her love for Web3 intersects with her home life.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
What happens when fifth-largest exporter of wheat stops shipping supplies to countries with limited food suppies? RealLifeLore breaks down the threat of famine across the world due to the invasion of Ukraine.
Tom Turcich, from New Jersey this year became the 10th person on record to complete a round the world walk after finishing his 48,000-kilometer epic journey. His four-legged companion Savannah was the first dog to do so.
We love grilling out, relaxing by the pool, playing games and enjoying some good company. Huckberry's collection of outdoor home goods makes it even better.
Shane Van Boening may have pulled off one of the most spectacular 10-ball breaks we've ever seen, with six sunk balls, at the 2022 Challenge Match.
Some foods are better than others when it comes to the first meal of the day.
Veritasium's Derek Muller walks us through this head-scratcher in which a prisoner has to find his number in one of 100 drawers.
The Lone Star State's GOP plays with fire.
Stay cool on hot days, find your keys in the dark and juice up your phone in an emergency.
You need to see his face when he reads "pork scratchings" for the first time.
It turns out sexual problems are even more common than mental health problems — and the two can exacerbate one another.
"It will be life changing," the Canadian rock star Randy Bachman says about reuniting with his guitar.
JL Jupiter takes us to Octopus Falafel Truck, located around 20th and Ludlow in Philadelphia, and it's a hidden culinary gem. (From 2020)
A German citizen accused of defrauding investors out of $4 billion by selling a fake cryptocurrency called OneCoin has been added to the FBI's list of its ten most-wanted fugitives, US officials said on Thursday.
City "has no authority to require Comcast" to connect unserved homes.
Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Jeffrey Wright, Angela Sarafyan and Luke Hemsworth, cast of the mind-bending series "Westworld" take a stab at dissecting fan theories and explanations from Reddit.
After so many other Olympic sites ended up left to rot, London 2012 was supposed to be different. But who has really benefited from this orgy of development?
The Cleveland Clinic said it normally gets three to four requests a day for vasectomies but that it got 90 from Friday to Wednesday.
Jomboy goes deep on one of the worst baseball brawls he's ever witnessed.
The court's decision in West Virginia v. EPA says that the agency doesn't have the power to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.
Legal experts say an acquittal in Russian criminal court is "very unlikely," and that Griner's best bet at getting free would be through diplomatic negotiations.
Andrew Callaghan reveals the most "oh my god, my life might be danger" moment he had while hitchhiking across America in a wide-ranging interview with Sean Evans.
Republican megadonors are moving further away from Donald Trump and considering other potential 2024 contenders after the latest Jan. 6 hearings.
Bermuda's example shows that LGBTQ equality cannot be taken for granted, even within battles we think we've won.
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tried to get the former first lady to condemn violence on January 6. She was surprised by her response.
Social web pioneer Joshua Schachter's perfectly imperfect @robotsdraw account has gone viral in recent months.
Bizarre, funny and unhinged graphic tees are having a moment. We've rounded up some of our favorites for you to ponder.