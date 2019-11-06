Rottweiler Makes The Best Personal Trainer For This Man's Abdominal Exercises
Who needs an Equinox membership when you have this very helpful Rottweiler.
Who needs an Equinox membership when you have this very helpful Rottweiler.
The fascinating reasons why public restrooms have U-shaped toilet seats.
A little girl tries a frozen Fanta and gets more than she bargained for.
When the rapper said Thursday he was running for president, the audience laughed, but he's dead serious.
Aussies Russ Bauer and his son Toby perform the surf classic Miserlou.
A quick thinking man rescues two bucks that had gotten their antlers stuck together.
A Kiwi named Clay gives a boating analogy that could save someone's life.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The Amazon, Alaska, and of course California — more of the world is going up in flames, and with climate change, that progression shows no sign of stopping. Are we reckoning with a new age of fire? Is this the Pyrocene?
Who needs an Equinox membership when you have this very helpful Rottweiler.
The afterlives of America's movie palaces, the candid coincidences on the streets of New York and other best photos of the week.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
An Uber driver ejects rude passengers from his vehicle after one gives him a hard time about refusing an open container of alcohol.
Trump has spent weeks questioning the whistleblower. But most of the whistleblower's complaint has been corroborated during closed-door depositions, through public statements and from the rough transcript of the call itself, released by the White House.
Chronicling sixty years of NASA history through an impressive collection of historical photography, the NASA Archives is an extra large space opus.
The fascinating reasons why public restrooms have U-shaped toilet seats.
Dramatically shifting the website's priorities didn't make sense from a business perspective. Was something else going on?
Excited to play a new Pokémon game on your Switch? Pre-order a physical copy of the game for release day, and Prime members will earn an extra $10 in Amazon credit.
A racing bar chart over time of the most popular music artists from 1969 to 2019 ranked by yearly certified record sales.
Sign up for Digg's morning newsletter, get the most interesting stories of the day directly to your inbox every morning.
The first thing Jane Fonda says to me after I sit down across from her in the lobby of a plush Manhattan hotel is, "What's with the guillotine?"
Not fully committed to the complete robe look? DudeRobe is the very chill robe that looks more like a hoodie so you can wear it anywhere you want to be comfy. Get it for 20% off at $76 today.
A Kiwi named Clay gives a boating analogy that could save someone's life.
A French photographer has accused the director Roman Polanski of violently raping her in 1975 in his ski chalet in Switzerland when she was 18. She's the 6th woman to publicly accuse Polanski of sexually abusing her as a teenager.
A quick thinking man rescues two bucks that had gotten their antlers stuck together.
No need to wait for Black Friday to start saving. Right now, you can save 20 percent on these top-rated noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones from Bose.
The Copper Development Association built three main classes of cars in the 1970s and early 1980s: the Copper Electric Town Car, the Runabout, and a van. The designs of all of these cars are actually quite advanced for the era, and represent a lot of creative thinking
Like, yes, this kind of technology is definitely going to be the end of us — but for now, let's enjoy the ride.
The movie became a touchstone for an industry not yet bogged down by post-9/11 war movies, recession, and the Disney-Marvel Animated Superhero Industrial Complex.
In the Netherlands, people have been seeking out windy exercise for more than a hundred years. Today, the practice is so common that it's known as "uitwaaien."
Gin isn't just a summer drink! Our recommendations for integrating it into your fall and winter routine.
Like a mermaid, but one that will chill your soul.
What should you eat when nothing sounds good?
Aussies Russ Bauer and his son Toby perform the surf classic Miserlou.
Looka, the Toronto startup that uses AI and machine learning to design logos, has laid off 80 percent of its employees after a rebrand halved its revenue.
In 2006, late South African singer Solomon Linda finally got credit for his part in the smash hit. But with the release of a new 'Lion King,' questions still linger
A look at the fastest creatures on our planet.
It's an internet fight and only the top memes will survive. This week's challengers: hymen memes, history TikTok and wholesome buff guys.
Nine years ago, I did a reverse image search on a photograph of me and was shocked to discover it had become a meme. People online thought my smile, combined with the look in my eyes, seemed terribly sad. They were calling me "Hide the Pain Harold."
When pro skier Cody Townsend set out to ski some of the most famous backcountry routes in North America, he didn't realize he would be the last person to descend some of them.
Google and Twitter allowed unsubstantiated ads saying "Don't get vaccinated" and "Vaccines aren't safe."
Economists are grappling with how we respond to financial incentives, especially in light of Elizabeth Warren's tax proposal.
Two Australian Shepherds have the time of their life playing tetherball together in this delightful video clip.
The changes in America's suburbs are so profound that some urbanists are calling for a new sociology of suburbia.
This list is by no means exhaustive, nor is it presented in any specific order. It is, much like your timeline, curated chaos.
TikTok user "Italiano" has had it with the way Americans attempt to pronounce Italian words .
Thinness and fitness are not the same thing, but they're conflated in nearly every message about fitness these days, especially those aimed at women.
No retrospective on a decade in music is complete without rounding up those artists who scored one freak hit and announcing, "Remember them?"
A jaw harp can even play techno music as this Russian man demonstrates.
"Crime Junkie," one of the country's hottest podcasts, has built a business telling stories about true crime. The tales just aren't their own.
It's tough to manage a massive RPG once you're nearly thirty.
This Chicagoan has mastered the art of waiting for the train while chowing down on his city's famous pizza.
After decades in shoestring clinics and nonprofits, Jeffrey Brenner has become an executive at UnitedHealth Group Inc., America's largest health insurer. He's expected to contribute to its bottom line. He plans to do it by giving people places to live.
When the rapper said Thursday he was running for president, the audience laughed, but he's dead serious.
A team of professional chefs answer the most frequently asked questions about making steak taste the best.
And then relish the satisfaction of some people doing it exceptionally well.
The reason why mariners paint their ships red on the bottom might surprise you.
The toddler was about to crawl to a doorway leading to a steep flight of stairs when his cat came to the rescue.