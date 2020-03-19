Rome Looks Like A Post-Apocalyptic Wasteland Right Now
Gone are the tourists. Gone are the Vespas. The cityscape of Rome is completely unrecognizable during Italy's coronavirus crisis.
"I believe that green light is gonna be built on the values that we can enact right now. Values of fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, courage. If we practice those things right now, when we get out of this," the actor said.
Just in case you need any further examples of why we should perform social distancing.
"At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying."
The Vikings didn't even have modern clothing and materials to give them protection from the elements, so life on the ships must really have been rough.
What Elizabeth Swaney lacked in talent she made up for in raw determination and craftiness.
The coronavirus can take up to 14 days for symptoms to develop. What does it look like to start developing the respiratory disease?
One of the biggest pandemics in recent history shows the importance of social distancing.
What is chloroquine, and why do Elon Musk and President Trump think it holds promise?
And while it was appraised at $125,000, the owner ended up selling the Chinese bodhisattva for *over $2 million*.
They've started to give me too much information.
Mitigation can buy us time, but only suppression can get us to where we need to be.
Columbia's David Ho is leading a group that's trying to compress a five-year process into one.
Trump is not averse to lying, but given his past statements on the disease, his recent claim that "I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic" is pretty blatant.
If you see a small 5 of spades card covering a large 9 of hearts card, you wouldn't be alone. But you'd be wrong, and your brain is to blame.
If you're now working at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak, you may have a moment when you realize that your Wi-Fi just isn't cutting it anymore. Here are a few things you can do to get the most out of your bandwidth.
Just some great, beautiful shorts about the outdoors.
A savvy mechanic devised a unique bicycle design by building transparent wheels.
Intelligence Chair Richard Burr's selloff came around the time he was receiving daily briefings on the health threat.
While the world's dogs are surely excited to have their humans home all the time, they're also likely missing out on some walks. Which is why we must innovate, like this guy.
Dallas Mildenhall used obscure science to crack cases all over the world. Then a murder took place in his own backyard.
This simple electronic game has thousands of phrases to keep us guessing, and gives us all something to keep our minds busy.
Mercury absorbs the gold to form an amalgam and it's super interesting to watch.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
They were 31 men at the bottom of the world exploring uncharted territory. What followed was one of the most terrifying survival stories of all time.
These charts show the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic in each country. New cases have dwindled in China and South Korea, but the virus continues to spread rapidly in most of the world.
Ryan Trahan spent three months building a 4,000 pound boat made out of ice and attempt to sail the length of the world's hottest lake.
A new survey shows that baby boomers, one of the groups of people most likely to experience complications from COVID-19, are also the least likely to worry about contracting it.
How bad is our current stock market crash compared to other crashes in history?
You can be a careful driver and still, you wouldn't have been able to avoid incidents like this.
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and basketball player Donovan Mitchell were among the first celebrities to test positive for coronavirus as the outbreak continues to spread.
Dearica Hamby started panicking. Started thinking of every possible outcome if she decided to violate her quarantine — if she decided to leave Italy.
Things are grim right now, which is probably why this utterly delightful video is going viral.
Government exercises, including one last year, made clear that the US was not ready for a pandemic like the coronavirus. But little was done.
An injection of magma under Norris Geyser Basin may be why the region is five inches higher today than it was 20 years ago.
Unclear why this dog's human waited until now to share this talent with the world, but better late than never.
Slovenia-based creative Jure Tovrljan incorporated "social distancing" and other measures to famous marks.
How the global economy is being overturned by men in flip flops.
Cats are graceful, agile creatures, but can they squeeze themselves through a four-inch hole?
This game is exactly what it sounds like. But it's also the perfect way to get outside with actually going outside during quarantine.
His biceps once trumped Arnold's. As other Gold's Gym icons parlayed their physiques into fame and fortune, Bill Pettis took a different route — one that landed him on the Venice Boardwalk.
Everyone has a past, but not everyone's past includes a stranger imprisoned in a bunker for the last 30 years. "
Wonder Woman got Mark Ruffalo, Sia, Will Ferrell, Amy Adams and more to sing John Lennon, and while the video doesn't help, per se, it does give us a moment of distraction to do what we love: joke about celebrities.
The government wants an army of manufacturers to assemble thousands of ventilators in the war against the coronavirus. But you can't just swap cars for medical devices.
Spoiler alert: James Marsden can sing and no, it's really, really not what we need.
Bread has sustained cultures across the globe and we all have our favorites.
This clever take on the ship in a bottle makes any desk much more interesting.
A parking lot hit by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake from three miles away was caught on film by a Tesla.
Bergamo, in northern Italy, called in the military to transport its dead to crematoriums around the country.
You've almost certainly heard their 2002 hit single "Headstrong." It's what the band was best known for — until yesterday.
Some states are equipped to handle a coronavirus crisis, and some are not — and it has little to do with development status.
"Every time each of us stops, or even just delays, an infection is a small victory."