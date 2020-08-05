Incredibly Ripped Rock Climber Attempts Breaking Several Challenging World Records
Magnus Midtbø gets warmed up in a climbing gym and is in the mood to try to break a few world records.
Magnus Midtbø gets warmed up in a climbing gym and is in the mood to try to break a few world records.
Donald Trump spoke with Axios' Jonathan Swan in an all-encompassing interview that covered his handling of COVID-19, John Lewis and Ghislaine Maxwell. It's a doozy.
YouTuber Warped Perception mounted a GoPro inside his car tire to give us a rare glimpse into what goes on in a car tire when we are driving.
Joe Hanson goes deep inside Alaska's Mendenhall Glacier to understand how it gets its extraordinary hue of blue.
You never realize the importance of certain roles in moviemaking until you're missing them on set.
Everyone just seemed a lot happier in that decade.
It was hard to top the original interview, but Jimmy Fallon tried his best.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Robyn Byrd and Katie Rice were teenage "Ren & Stimpy" fans who wanted to make cartoons. They say they were preyed upon by the creator of the show, John Kricfalusi, who admitted to having had a 16-year-old girlfriend when approached by BuzzFeed News.
You've probably heard the lines about how "40 is the new 30" or "30 is the new 20." What is this based on? Are they just lines to make older people feel younger? Is it based on how you feel? Is there science involved?
It was hard to top the original interview, but Jimmy Fallon tried his best.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Magnus Midtbø gets warmed up in a climbing gym and is in the mood to try to break a few world records.
Decades ago, a marketing stunt promised Philippine soda drinkers a chance at a million pesos. But an error at a bottling plant led to 600,000 winners — and to lawsuits, rioting and even deaths.
How the act of scrutinizing art online has changed the role of the critic.
It seemed a little spooky at first, but this spelunker has an insatiable sense of adventure.
In 2014, researchers asked men to estimate the size of the average erect penis. Their guess? 6.2 inches (15.8 centimeters). That's actually in line with what numerous scientific studies have reported. But guess what? Those studies are wrong.
The world produces more and more single-use plastic every year. Here's how you can cut back.
Katia Kvinge hilariously tackles the diverse accents throughout the United Kingdom.
Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, home two days from a landmark mission as NASA's first crew to fly a privately built vehicle into orbit, recounted on Tuesday the loud, jarring ride they experienced through Earth's atmosphere before a safe landing at sea.
Researchers at the University of Chicago want you to be able to post selfies without worrying that the next Clearview AI will use them to identify you.
Miss your dual-monitor setup at the office? The Mobile Pixels Trio lets you get that double- or even triple-screen action on your laptop.
Can an iron catch your clothes on fire if you forget to unplug it? The team at the King of Random conduct a science experiment to measure the risk.
During a historic 1964 tour, the Beatles played an important role in America's new push to end segregation. One more example of the power of music.
Jonna Jinton performs an ancient Swedish herding call technique called a "Kulning."
Will it stop the virus? Can it replace a mask? Does this one look OK? All your questions, answered.
"It's not a nuke. Not even a small one."
A 50-year-old Austrian man accidentally broke three toes off the statue "Paolina Borghese Bonaparte as Venus Victrix" in a museum in Italy.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is acknowledging or the first time that the state unemployment system was deliberately designed to frustrate people, making it so difficult for them to apply for benefits that they would give up and just not get paid.
And why it's so controversial.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
James from The Action Lab finds a way to show off how a whirlpool would respond in a zero-G environment.
The biggest video games always seem to argue that bad guys might be good, and the good guys might just be bad. 2020 is proving how much stories of good and evil still have to teach us.
The action-comedy premieres on Netflix on August 21.
"It's the ultimate in social distancing."
"Everyone dies the same way: their heart stops. That's the last step."
Sly Stallone's homage to '80s genre films should be considered a classic 10 years after its release.
Two days after Crew Dragon successfully returned to Earth, SpaceX's Starship SN5 successfully completed a 150-meter test hop.
From Ancient Egypt's deltas to Edinburgh's crags and peaks, the city pushes back against the dream of human separateness
Trombonist Martyn Stroud has an extraordinary talent for making a watering can sound musical.
Airlines are fine-tuning their cleaning procedures — where they clean, how frequently and with which tools. This is what the new processes look like.
America's rich used to move around more than the poor. When COVID landed, that flipped: The wealthy now work remotely, while essential workers toil.
Doris Burke delivers a hilariously personal zinger during a game.
There's been a startling lack of mischievous, dissenting voices when it comes to Beyoncé's visual album "Black Is King."
Get a much deeper understanding of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
The source of the explosion was allegedly caused by "confiscated high explosive material" near the port in Beirut.
Studies of patients with severe cases of COVID-19 show the immune system lacks its usual coordinated response.
The Wall of Moms went international, before its founder was fired amid accusations of anti-Blackness.
Donald Trump spoke with Axios' Jonathan Swan in an all-encompassing interview that covered his handling of COVID-19, John Lewis and Ghislaine Maxwell. It's a doozy.
When two men were hired to break into Iowa judicial buildings, they thought it was just another physical security audit — until they were charged with burglary.
For some, Alexa's voice is already plenty alluring. For others, it's not nearly sexy enough.
Now seems like as good a time as any to relax to Carl Sagan's dulcet tones and learn some cool stuff.
Charcuterie boards have always belonged to the working class.
As the state started shutting down, one man took to the coast in search of a different kind of solitude. And seashells.
This poor puppy messed with the wrong full-grown dog.
Half of Oklahoma is set to become tribal reservations, but what does that mean for crimes committed on those lands?
It was the kind of gift that should have come with a return slip.
Edwin Sarkissian builds a bulletproof helment and tests out its durability by firing at it with a few rounds.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.