Elmo Accidentally Gets Robin Williams's Name Wrong In This Precious 1991 'Sesame Street' Blooper
During a 1991 "Sesame Street" special, the late Robin Williams showed Elmo all the fun things you can do with a stick.
It started as a a run-of-the-mill "work from home" money scam ad, and then it just evolved into something way weirder.
Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week's biggest news, like Popeyes selling a Cajun turkey for Thanksgiving.
Using the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, or SOFIA, scientists discovered molecular water in Clavius Crater, one of the largest craters visible from Earth in the Moon's southern hemisphere.
The Village People (Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Beck Bennett, Chris Redd, Bowen Yang) stop by Weekend Update to address Donald Trump using their music at his rallies.
Kristen Welker (Maya Rudolph) hosts the last presidential debate of the 2020 election between Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) and Joe Biden (Jim Carrey).
How does the horsepower of a Formula One race car compare to an Airbus A220?
"We thought this film was defective. But we were mistaken. This is how radiation looks."
Launching this winter, City Cast hopes podcasts can be the economic lifeline local news has been looking for.
Freeform shapes and colorful squiggles are infiltrating decor as we seek new ways to make being stuck at home more fun.
To mock the Communist regime, Czechoslovak kids made illicit video games supporting protests.
What do we know about how this software affects students' learning?
Pacific Gas & Electric cut power to hundreds of thousands of customers Sunday as Northern California braced for powerful winds and possibly more wildfires.
Highly-detailed wool and silk rugs can often take years and sometimes decades to create. The materials, design and size determine how high the rugs are priced.
What's left of Peter Buchanan-Smith's trendsetting outdoor brand?
Users can appeal final content decisions by Facebook or Instagram.
If you place glass in a mixture of oil that matches its refractive index, the glass "disappears."
We once marveled at the celebrity bubble, now many of us are disgusted by it.
Several people at Sydney's Bondi Beach passed over sharks while they were swimming.
The pandemic has forced us to find fun at home, on Zoom, socially distanced, and still afraid amid the coronavirus.
Would you rather go without the sun for the rest of your life or never stop hiccuping? Face the truly hard questions with "Pick Your Poison."
"If Biden wins, we can go back to brunch."
Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court late Monday by a deeply divided Senate, Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump's nominee days before the election.
How the wrong go-to-market strategy can doom an okay idea.
Most babies don't have a positive reaction to eating lemons for the first time. Not this baby.
Sacha Baron Cohen's most iconic character has shockingly returned just before the election to, unshockingly, expose the rot at the center of the United States. So how did he — and his new costar, Maria Bakalova — do?
The Falcons' Todd Gurley scored an accidental touchdown on Sunday, giving the Detroit Lions an extra possession — and a chance to win the game.
As the stars of the critically acclaimed TV series reunite to urge Americans to vote, Jennifer Keishin Armstrong looks back at the legacy of the show's earnest optimism
He has not played well in 2020. But the rescheduled trip to Augusta National is coming. Is there enough time to flip the switch for his title defense?
Desperate times calls for delirious measures.
The magician, beloved by American audiences, was totally unprepared for the British cynicism that greeted his stunt.
Not much, really. And yet every four years we go through the motions.
Instead of ignoring the ludicrous depictions of Kazakhstan in the Borat movies, the board of tourism decided to embrace Borat's catchphrase as a new tourism slogan.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
We're going to show you a series of photos and ask you when each picture was taken.
Chicken sandwiches were always dubbed "the next big thing" but when Popeyes' put theirs out, it turned the fast-food world into a warzone.
Finneas and his sister, Billie Eilish, took home some serious hardware at last year's Grammy Awards.
A journalist returns to Beirut fearful that the revolution she'd had to watch from afar had ended. The embers and hopes still burned. Then came the explosions of August.
This isn't the good place. It's actually the bad place.
Want to see how polarized America is? Look no further than Nextdoor.
Inside the White House's secret, last-ditch effort to change the narrative, and the election — and the return of the media gatekeepers.
The two minutes before Trump cut the "60 Minutes" interview short are extremely uncomfortable to watch, with Trump accusing Stahl of not asking Biden the same "tough questions."
Workplace favoritism is unfortunately very common. Here are four things you should do if it's happening to you.
Sicily's Salemi is the latest depopulated town to offer up dilapidated properties for less than the cost of an espresso in a bid to attract new residents.
"My name Borat, please watch my moviefilm or I will be execute."
Economist John List had a bad ride with Uber and never got an apology, so he showed them the best way to do it.
If it doesn't smell like an orchard at all times, is it even really autumn?
One of the world's leading COVID-19 experimental vaccines produces an immune response in both young and old adults, raising hopes of a path out of the gloom and economic destruction wrought by the novel coronavirus.
Despite his macho looks, The Boss has long subverted our expectations for male rock stars.
Why is this so much more watchable than the actual debate that went down between Trump and Biden?