Guy Sums Up Why Mars Should Be The Focus Of Our Space Program In Less Than 5 Minutes
Robert Zubrin makes a convincing case for why we should be exploring Mars.
Robert Zubrin makes a convincing case for why we should be exploring Mars.
Snow is no match for the Shinkansen bullet train.
Perseverance, nicknamed Percy, is set to land on Mars Thursday afternoon Eastern Earth time.
The trailer for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie dropped Thursday and it promises a blood bath.
Accent expert Erik Singer will blow you away with his masterful understanding of Southern Louisiana, Miami English, and many more regional accents.
Larry Kudlow spent his first day at Fox Business swearing at Vice President Kamala Harris after she said there was "no national strategy or plan for vaccinations."
Dan Holmes of Southlake, Texas saw his Australian shepherd Christi fall into the pool and he knew what he had to do.
Also featuring the J.Lo Challenge, "It's always 'wyd'" and "To the Joker."
Jeff Bezos reveals the key take-away after requesting that Amazon employee's use six-page memos instead of PowerPoint presentations.
Will Tucker the dog refrain from eating the steak and resist temptation or will he gobble it all up?
If you want to be headhunted, here are some tips you can use to improve your LinkedIn profile.
A once-in-a-century pandemic provides a once-in-a-lifetime chance to improve public health.
I heard barking and noticed a small, white dog looking out the bottom right pane of glass in the senator's front door. Had Cruz left his dog behind?
As always, "The Simpsons" is ever-prescient.
Used condoms everywhere. Mini-fridges growing new species. Unspeakable horrors in shower drains. College dorm custodians see everything. Ev-ery-thing.
There's a reason our heroes leave an empty spot inside us that we can't fully explain to those who wouldn't understand.
Robert Zubrin makes a convincing case for why we should be exploring Mars.
Someone with no experience could possibly learn everything they need to know and build a firearm in a couple of weeks.
Abraham Lincoln has long been celebrated in American cinema with films like Lincoln, starring Daniel Day-Lewis as the 16th president. But the new Will Smith docuseries "Amend: The Fight for America" exposes some ugly truths about Lincoln and his attitudes towards Black Americans.
It's of course not 100% the case every time, since sometimes you just need to scratch.
Hotel prices in Texas are skyrocketing, but those fleeing the cold won't be facing unusually high prices.
An armed robber interrupted DirectTV Sports reporter Diego Ordinola's live shot and stole a phone from the film crew as he took off on a scooter.
There's been a lot of hubbub about a new startup claiming it will be developing an ecosystem of anti-vaxxer-friendly travel options.
A black-footed ferret that died more than 30 years ago has been cloned using preserved cells, which could help inject diversity into the inbred, endangered population.
"This is the first time this Morkie pup is learning to navigate through a backyard snow maze."
The big question remains: Who will finish with the most Slam titles? But tennis's next generation could take advantage of this opportunity.
This retro-lookin' Bluetooth keyboard is undeniably cool, and it's even set up to sync across three different devices.
The Fresnel lens helped sailors see lighthouses from significant distances than before, saving countless lives.
Citibank was trying to make $7.8M in interest payments. It sent $900M instead.
Sergi Cadenas is a kinetic artist who paints 3D oil portraits that age as you walk past them. Using lenticular printing, Cadenas gives the illusion of depth on a flat surface and the result is rather spectacular.
Most vehicle-crash safety tests use a female dummy that's 4-foot-11 and 108 pounds. But she's still based on the male body type, and she isn't put in the driver's seat for front-impact starred-safety tests.
Financial advisers suggest better ways to invest your money than day trading on Robinhood.
Freezing temperatures in Texas have led to surreal sights like this.
The Texas senator faced fierce blowback for fleeing his state as a disaster unfolded. Text messages sent by his wife revealed a hastily planned trip away from their "FREEZING" family home.
There's also a growing indication that the COVID vaccine helps stop you from picking up and passing along the virus post-vaccination.
It's cute and also incredibly beautiful.
Contraband phones have become a lifeline for incarcerated people.
Want to help? Here's where you can donate food, money and supplies.
Snow is no match for the Shinkansen bullet train.
Fly safe!
There's a huge discrepancy between how consumers believe recycling works and the system that actually exists. Companies can do better.
After detecting the scenes in the original "Watermelon Sugar" video, the artificial intelligence deployed by YouTuber priorai replaces the scenes with similar looking archival footage from the Reagan Library.
Dole served in the House of Representatives from 1961 to 1969, then served in the Senate until 1996, when he resigned amid his presidential campaign.
I traveled the world and trawled the archive to unearth the hidden lessons from history's most brilliant people.
"Yesterday my daughters asked if they could take a trip with some friends, and Heidi and I agreed, so I flew down with them last night," Cruz explained to reporters who caught up to him at the airport in Mexico.
The veil between dreamworld and reality may be thinner than we thought.
In an age of radium toothpaste, lead-paint baby toys and decorating Christmas trees with asbestos, even this "mad fun" was deemed too dangerous for children.
TikToker Matt does the math and on a cost-per-nugget basis — not only is the 4-piece McNugget your best option, bundling a couple will even get you a few extra nuggets.
Superman & Lois ushers in a new era of hope for pop culture's favorite pair with an old home and new challenges.
I refuse to live in a house where food is stuck on to the coffee table, the dishwasher remains full and the bathroom is constantly littered with hair.
Peeling garlic is one of the most time-consuming parts of cooking. Here's a hack to do it faster.
There's an important stimulus check update to be aware of that also involves your 2020 tax return. New $1,400 stimulus checks are expected to start being sent out in a few weeks.
Without anywhere to go, escape means following someone else's house.
Perseverance, nicknamed Percy, is set to land on Mars Thursday afternoon Eastern Earth time.