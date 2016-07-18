Robert Pattinson Reveals What Drug He Was On When He Aced The 'Twilight' Audition
"I had this sort of quite spacey, detached kind of thing in the audition, which must have worked for the character," Pattinson revealed in an interview with GQ.
"I had this sort of quite spacey, detached kind of thing in the audition, which must have worked for the character," Pattinson revealed in an interview with GQ.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Elizabeth Holmes had an infamously bizarre voice she presented in public — Amanda Seyfried attempted to replicate it as best she could. The limited series is coming to Hulu on March 3rd.
We have the details on how often, what type, and with how many people.
Here's a comprehensive explanation about why some buses have front engines versus rear engines.
While we fully support being horny on main, it's absolutely crucial one remembers that there are limits.
In his book The Nineties, he tried to write about the decade as it felt at the time — at least to some people.
"I had this sort of quite spacey, detached kind of thing in the audition, which must have worked for the character," Pattinson revealed in an interview with GQ.
For a century, a "fraternity of lunatics"–inspired by a driving pioneer and a 1980s movie–has raced across the United States. Is the newest record unbreakable?
On Tuesday, February 8, the Department of Justice announced the arrest of Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan for conspiring to launder stolen bitcoin from Bitfinex's platform.
A gif of artisan Paper Paul's 3D memes recently went viral on Reddit. Here's the full-length version that he posted on YouTube.
Conservatives are pushing to ban books from school libraries. At a time of crisis, a group of Pennsylvania teenagers are fighting back
In the 1960s, some women programmers worked from home while fulfilling household chores. Decades later, women are still being asked to work more for less.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Kristen Bell explained to Kelly Clarkson what Nextdoor is, which Clarkson had no idea existed, and then Bell herself had to answer for some questionable neighborhood behavior.
Some sayings are quoted so often that people take them as gospel. Reddit put together a roundup of the most frequently quoted proverbs that are completely wrong.
Former Netflix and Spotify chief financial officer Barry McCarthy will replace outgoing John Foley as Peloton CEO.
Squirdle gives you eight guesses to identify a Pokémon, via some clever feedback.
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost discover Alexa knows a little too much about themselves in this Amazon ad airing during the Super Bowl.
LV Anderson rounds up the best advice column questions and answers from the week. This week we have a person who dropped their freeloading brother off at their aunt's house, a person whose mom thinks their cat is evil and more.
A prominent YouTuber made a stunning discovery when ordering Subway sandwiches with jalapeños.
The reactions have come in hot and heavy to both the CJ McCollum deal and the Sabonis/Haliburton trade.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
"Pulp Fiction" is having a small revival in social media "discourse" as fans argue if this movie would be made today. Which misses the point.
Manchester City boss, and erstwhile New York City resident, Pep Guardiola is known for his peculiar sense of humor.
Outerwear, sweaters, pants and more are on deep discount during Huckberry's annual winter sale. Stock is limited though, so don't miss out.
As an electric future approaches, some automakers still take the time to build engines for its most special cars by hand.
The veteran actor and longtime Coen brothers collaborator takes a trip down memory lane and shares stories about the Coen's, what working on "Monsters, Inc." was like and how he decided to take a shot at this whole "acting thing" and move to NYC in 1975.
If you fight to find a comfortable position to sleep in every night, it's probably time to rethink your pillow situation.
Home cook Joshua Weissman spends a lot of time in the kitchen and knows how to make the most flavorful and healthy meals using affordable and quality ingredients.
While it's extremely unlikely, it's possible that the Earth and Moon could collide in the future. Here's what would happen to Earth — and especially the tides.
Our all-time favorite sports team doesn't really exist, but that's okay. We love you, mean-muggin' clock.
The chubby panda mascot of the 2022 Winter Games, a little stuffed toy medal winners receive on the podium, is proving to be a success as a number of stores in Beijing are already sold out of the plushies and some are being resold online for hundreds of dollars.
The first full-length trailer for "Lightyear" introduces us to Sox the robot cat. The movie is coming to theaters on June 17.
The World Photography Organization has announced the winners of the 2022 Sony World Photography National Awards. The winners, of which there are many, were selected from a massive pool of more than 170,000 submissions.
This is how Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines of the Russia-backed separatist conflict reside near the southeast border.
Watching this figure-skating routine will likely be the most awkward five minutes of your day.
CNN's Randi Kaye spoke with a man who had some random person trick him into changing his voter registration from Democrat to Republican.
Woodside announced a complete surrender.
'The Dropout' is disrupting how much head one person can have.
Tesla optimized their sedan door handles for performance but failed to consider that sometimes it's better to have a fail-safe method in place for when extreme weather conditions hit.
The short answer is because Mark Hamill didn't do the voice—not exactly, anyway.
Despite chip shortages and supply chain issues, Ford's newest pickup truck is on the rise.
Surprisingly, he was home. (From 2016)
Simon Leviev, the subject of the recent Netflix documentary "The Tinder Swindler," made a habit of seducing women, taking their cash and then vanishing. The apps aren't having it anymore.
People significantly underestimate what other people make for the same work, which keeps them in poorly paying jobs — and disadvantages many workers.
Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah didn't hold back ripping New York City's former mayor for trying to rehabilitate his image on the reality dance show after trying to overthrow the government.
A new group of makeover shows is grappling with a timely truth: needing help doesn't make you a failure.
"Meta cannot just blackmail the EU into giving up its data protection standards," a European lawmaker said Tuesday.