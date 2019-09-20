Robert Pattinson Comes Face to Face With The Joker In Creepy Deleted Scene From 'The Batman'
Batman pays The Joker a visit inside Arkham Asylum in this scene cut from the movie.
Is this an illegal Lego building technique? Tiago Catarino explains why he strongly disagrees with his critics.
We know you haven't seen 'Nightmare Alley' yet, and we're here for you
Back alley deals, fake crashes, arson, and even murder — nothing is off limits in the ruthless world of Canada's towing companies.
While "Don't Say Gay" is a catchy phrase that's had the intended effect of drawing attention to the bill, which is expected to be signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis any day now, the legislation is much worse than it sounds.
Jake Carlini attempts to fulfill his dream of creating a guest house out of cardboard. Here's how it went.
The former OnePlus cofounder is back with a flagship-bothering, high-spec budget phone designed to be the most compelling alternative to Apple.
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and millions of refugees have been displaced. Multiple talks between the two countries to negotiate peace have failed.
Lisa Kudrow had the best story about her disastrous "Larry Sanders Show" audition.
The Google Inbox successor I've been waiting for.
It's Bama Rush TikTok, but with doctors.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
This might be the best ASMR video that you've seen in a while.
Comedians Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington tell Input what to expect from this year's edition of their twisted streaming show.
Cruciverbalist and "Community" star Gillian Jacobs completely geeked out when she recognized her hero Will Shortz on "To Tell The Truth." (From 2020)
Twenty years of dutiful operation and counting.
A struggling F1 team, a rookie driver, and a diamond worth $250,000 mounted on the car's nose. What could go wrong?
This week, an auto mechanic whose son wants to follow a different path, a woman whose coworkers insist on calling her by her husband's last name, and a mysterious whisper to a Catholic priest.
The definitive history of the Sony Minidisc Player — the audio device that never let us down.
Mark F. Pomerantz, who had investigated the former president, left after the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, halted an effort to seek an indictment.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
The song that every millennial loves to sing at karaoke gets taken to new heights by Joe Jonas.
Soy sauce is ubiquitous throughout Japan and the world. But few know about the ancient origins of the holy grail of Japanese cuisine.
These sweatshirts, both hoodie and sans hood, are made to last a whole decade of regular wear. The best part? They're on sale through Sunday, March 27.
Kidman and her collaborators explain how the viral spot that has moviegoers cheering when it plays came together.
Jimmy Kimmel observed Josh Hawley's pained reaction during Wednesday's Supreme Court confirmation hearings.
Sometimes you need more screen space, and this 14.1-inch display makes it easy to extend your laptop with an extra 1080p display.
A member of the Academy's short films and feature animation branch, granted anonymity to speak freely, shares which films earned his precious vote (and why).
Here's why Tesla's full self-driving beta software is nowhere close to being safe for everyone on the street.
All three of these popular crowd-funded puzzles have a story, secrets and elements hidden in plain sight.
NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio put out an animated spiral infographic of global temperatures from 1880 to 2021, and it might make you take pause.
A syndrome once reserved for the famous is coming for us all.
After an art dealer named Forrest Fenn spread clues to a $2 million fortune he hid in the Rocky Mountains, a group of treasure hunters went above and beyond to find it.
The Rabari tribe's unique relationship with leopards is a lucrative tourist draw, but they are missing out as safari businesses take over their idyllic homeland.
Where's your place in the future of work?
Even if Russia does eventually reach its military goals in Ukraine, the impact its had on its aviation industry has been catastrophic.
This week, we've also got the new and extremely problematic Harry Potter game "Hogwarts Legacy" and a surprising update to "Fortnite."
The conglomerate has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. battery and EV startups.
The comedian finally understood why people make such a big deal out of coffee after recently downing his first full cup of cappuccino.
"If Putin uproots us all, he will win."
A whopping 30% discount is the best price we've seen since the holidays for these noise-cancelling earbuds.
Joshua Weissman sees if one fried chicken is definitively better than the other.
Thousands of civilians have been killed and over 3.6 million Ukrainians have become refugees.
New research shows that not all non-avian dinosaurs were restricted to land.
When horses across France started turning up dead and mutilated, amateur sleuths got to work on Facebook. A nationwide panic ensued.
"At least 47 members of Congress and their spouses hold between 2-2.67 million dollars worth of stocks in top defense companies."
There's good advice out there, as long as you can tell the good financial influencers from the shady ones.