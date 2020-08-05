Here's The Creepy Trailer For Ridley Scott's HBO Max Sci-Fi Series 'Raised By Wolves'
Two androids are tasked to raise humans on a strange new planet in "Raised by Wolves." The sci-fi show premieres on HBO Max September 3.
Donald Trump spoke with Axios' Jonathan Swan in an all-encompassing interview that covered his handling of COVID-19, John Lewis and Ghislaine Maxwell. It's a doozy.
Joe Hanson goes deep inside Alaska's Mendenhall Glacier to understand how it gets its extraordinary hue of blue.
YouTuber Warped Perception mounted a GoPro inside his car tire to give us a rare glimpse into what goes on in a car tire when we are driving.
It was hard to top the original interview, but Jimmy Fallon tried his best.
The 1984 "Ghostbusters" video game allowed you to save a game that you could reload on any copy in the world.
Everyone just seemed a lot happier in that decade.
An alarming photo of a hallway crowded by mostly maskless students in a Georgia high school raises issues with reopening schools all around the country.
"The Office" co-stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey chat about "A Benihana Christmas" episodes, using John Mayer's music and a joke that cost $60,000.
Thera the Deaf Ferret gets the surprise of a lifetime when she realized her owner had sent dozens of balls careening down the stairs.
The revealing and disturbing story of America, told through 20 years of reality dating shows.
There's nothing more satisfying than fooling the world's richest man.
Jessica Radtke met Jeff Ross at a comedy club at 15. Soon after, she alleges, they began a sexual relationship.
Robyn Byrd and Katie Rice were teenage "Ren & Stimpy" fans who wanted to make cartoons. They say they were preyed upon by the creator of the show, John Kricfalusi, who admitted to having had a 16-year-old girlfriend when approached by BuzzFeed News.
Everyone wants to make the sound that makes the girls dance. Twerking reminds us that women's contributions to Southern rap and culture, while often devalued, can create space for liberation.
Everything about this timeline is terrible, and the internet, for the most part reflects that — except for these shining beacons of humor.
Damage was seen at least two miles from the explosion, encompassing an area with more than 750,000 residents.
Simon Sörensen builds an extremely cool electric surfboard completely by hand.
You've probably heard the lines about how "40 is the new 30" or "30 is the new 20." What is this based on? Are they just lines to make older people feel younger? Is it based on how you feel? Is there science involved?
is humanity in fact able to successfully plan for the longterm future?
Trey Ruscoe surprised his mom with the news that he was making his Australian football debut.
I'm not vegetarian, but my Taco Bell order is.
In 2014, researchers asked men to estimate the size of the average erect penis. Their guess? 6.2 inches (15.8 centimeters). That's actually in line with what numerous scientific studies have reported. But guess what? Those studies are wrong.
It seemed a little spooky at first, but this spelunker has an insatiable sense of adventure.
Decades ago, a marketing stunt promised Philippine soda drinkers a chance at a million pesos. But an error at a bottling plant led to 600,000 winners — and to lawsuits, rioting and even deaths.
Magnus Midtbø gets warmed up in a climbing gym and is in the mood to try to break a few world records.
Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, home two days from a landmark mission as NASA's first crew to fly a privately built vehicle into orbit, recounted on Tuesday the loud, jarring ride they experienced through Earth's atmosphere before a safe landing at sea.
"It's not a nuke. Not even a small one."
Can an iron catch your clothes on fire if you forget to unplug it? The team at the King of Random conduct a science experiment to measure the risk.
The world produces more and more single-use plastic every year. Here's how you can cut back.
Katia Kvinge hilariously tackles the diverse accents throughout the United Kingdom.
How the act of scrutinizing art online has changed the role of the critic.
Jonna Jinton performs an ancient Swedish herding call technique called a "Kulning."
Researchers at the University of Chicago want you to be able to post selfies without worrying that the next Clearview AI will use them to identify you.
A 50-year-old Austrian man accidentally broke three toes off the statue "Paolina Borghese Bonaparte as Venus Victrix" in a museum in Italy.
Will it stop the virus? Can it replace a mask? Does this one look OK? All your questions, answered.
James from The Action Lab finds a way to show off how a whirlpool would respond in a zero-G environment.
During a historic 1964 tour, the Beatles played an important role in America's new push to end segregation. One more example of the power of music.
And why it's so controversial.
The action-comedy premieres on Netflix on August 21.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is acknowledging or the first time that the state unemployment system was deliberately designed to frustrate people, making it so difficult for them to apply for benefits that they would give up and just not get paid.
Get a much deeper understanding of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
Two days after Crew Dragon successfully returned to Earth, SpaceX's Starship SN5 successfully completed a 150-meter test hop.
"It's the ultimate in social distancing."
"Everyone dies the same way: their heart stops. That's the last step."
The biggest video games always seem to argue that bad guys might be good, and the good guys might just be bad. 2020 is proving how much stories of good and evil still have to teach us.
Trombonist Martyn Stroud has an extraordinary talent for making a watering can sound musical.
Sly Stallone's homage to '80s genre films should be considered a classic 10 years after its release.
From Ancient Egypt's deltas to Edinburgh's crags and peaks, the city pushes back against the dream of human separateness
Doris Burke delivers a hilariously personal zinger during a game.
