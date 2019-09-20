Rick Owens Shows Off The Eclectic Set Of Decorations That Adorn His Italian Home
Designer Rick Owens shows off the objects that decorate his home in Concordia, Italy, including an ancient Egyptian sarcophagus named after Liza Minnelli.
Designer Rick Owens shows off the objects that decorate his home in Concordia, Italy, including an ancient Egyptian sarcophagus named after Liza Minnelli.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Sky News' Mark Stone confronted Texas Senator Ted Cruz about why mass shootings are such a uniquely American problem. Cruz promptly ended the interview.
Will Baz Luhrmann's first feature film in nine years go down as a worthy biopic of a cultural icon?
Kevin Spacey's first movie since his spectacular fall from grace looks embarrassingly bad.
Portland jury finds Nancy Crampton Brophy guilty of killing chef Daniel Brophy in June 2018
This week, we've also got people dunking on new photos of Gorr the God Butcher in "Thor: Love and Thunder."
Rowan Atkinson makes a return to the screen in Netflix's new series "Man vs. Bee," where Atkinson's character encounters a rogue bee while housesitting a mansion.
The playful shirt was from Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring-Summer 1996 collection, "Pin Up Boys," and featured an unmistakably chiseled male torso rendered in red and white halftone dots.
Tastee Tape, the brainchild of four US engineering students, is an edible adhesive that can hold burritos and wraps together.
Designer Rick Owens shows off the objects that decorate his home in Concordia, Italy, including an ancient Egyptian sarcophagus named after Liza Minnelli.
Jimmy Kimmel delivered an emotional monologue on Wednesday's show sans audience, excoriating Texas's "cowardly" Republican leaders for refusing to listen to people demanding sensible gun laws and broke down in tears.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
The theory, which began on the forum website 4chan, was spread by right-wing Facebook pages and even Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
Studio Ghibli's animated films like "Kiki's Delivery Service," "Spirited Away" and "My Neighbor Totoro" feature many of the same architectural features as this corner of Osaka.
Micro tats are a fun accessory, but they're not exactly made to last.
As much as you cannot control how people treat you, unconsciously we're all trying to establish predictable patterns for how others might act.
This realization might make millennials want to sign up for AARP.
Shooting at Texas school, many Europeans are once again puzzled by the lax gun laws in the US.
We're entering storm season, and that means power surges, brownouts and blackouts are more likely. Protect your expensive electronics with an uninterupable power supply.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
A Star Wars super fan animated the battle of Coruscant in one long take and it will put you on the edge of your seat.
On the 45th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope, io9 and Gizmodo staffers share theirs, and they'd love to hear yours.
Lightweight summer styles, outdoor gear, swimwear and more are on deep discount at Huckberry.
From her unusual namesake to her indelible contributions to pop culture, here are nine things you might not know about Hawaii's only sovereign queen.
A schoolgirl from Karachi discovers the dark side of technology in this cautionary short film.
This beautiful portable smart keyboard offers LED-lit keys, a flexible programmable chord pad and wide compatibility starting at just $200.
A volcano full of sharks just erupted in the Pacific Ocean, according to NASA images.
This is how pit crews choreograph their seconds during races in the NASCAR circuit.
A selection of tasty treats guaranteed to make you say "cor blimey!"
Only one play can claim the infamy of top "Shaqtin' A Fool" moment of the 2021-22 season. And he clearly wanted to stop playing for the Nets.
Google is researching a new advanced AI system that can convert text into an image with unprecedented photorealism, but it isn't ready to be accessed by the public yet.
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke fervently at Abbott's press conference on Wednesday following the school shooting that left 21 people dead.
Nineteen children and two adults were killed on Tuesday when a gunman attacked Robb elementary school in Uvalde, Texas
Apple has more than enough great TV shows to compete with the best of the streaming world.
A breakdown of why so many new cars are failing to pass a seemingly simple road test which tests a vehicle's ability to perform a safety maneuver.
While such programs require more funding, they wouldn't eliminate the need for gun control, experts said.
After announcing staff cuts targeted at their investigations, politics, science, and inequality teams.
Chris DiStefano had Joe Rogan riveted about the time he got thrown out of school on 9/11 and how his father got the principal to reconsider.
A father whose fourth-grade daughter was killed in the attack, said he raced to the school and raised the idea of charging into the school with several other bystanders.
Location and state regulations could be possible factors that determine varying EV prices across major American metro areas.
This 5-year-old tee-baller had a walk-up song for the ages.
"There's one thing I see over and over that fills me with an instinctual anxiety," the author said.
No, the gun control debate was not over after Sandy Hook. It's not over after Uvalde either.
Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke and Joseph Quinn offer hilarious takes on the most ridiculous fan theories on Reddit.
Does "The Bob's Burgers Movie" do justice to the TV show, or was it ultimately an unnecessary addition to the catalog? Here's what the critics are saying.
David Letterman featured many "stupid human tricks" during his long-running talk show but this might have taken the cake.